Moody's assigns first time long-term issuer and deposit ratings of Baa2 to Kvika Banki hf.; outlook stable

Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Related Issuers
Related Research
Rating Action:

Moody's assigns first time long-term issuer and deposit ratings of Baa2 to Kvika Banki hf.; outlook stable

11 May 2022

London, May 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned first time Baa2 long-term and Prime-2 short-term foreign and local currency bank deposit and Baa2 long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings to Iceland's Kvika Banki hf. (Kvika). The assigned long-term deposit and issuer ratings carry a stable outlook.

Moody's also assigned a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of ba1, a Baa1(cr) long-term and P-2(cr) short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment, and Baa1 long-term and P-2 short-term foreign and local currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs).

The ratings reflect Kvika's robust capitalisation coupled with strong profitability and liquidity, reflective of the group's diversified revenue stream and the increasing importance of non-capital-intensive banking operations as well as the profit contribution from its insurance operations via TM tryggingar hf. These strengths are balanced against 1) Moody's expectation of increased reliance on market funds 2) high operational and non-credit related risks as well as 3) the group's complexity driven by its investment banking operations and series of mergers and acquisitions, evolving strategy and track record of acquisitive corporate behaviour.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

MACRO PROFILE

The primary driver for the deposit ratings of Baa2/Prime-2 assigned to the group is its standalone credit profile as captured by its BCA of ba1, which is supported by its "Strong-" macro profile. Kvika's "Strong-" macro profile reflects that the bulk of its operations are concentrated in Iceland (A2, stable). Iceland's "Strong-" macro profile reflects the economy's flexibility, wealth, competitiveness and favourable demographics, all of which support its long-term growth prospects and help it to absorb shocks. The main risks to the banking sector stem from the small size of the country and the closed nature of its economy, which could create a risk of contagion and spillover in case of sector specific shocks, as well as the extensive use of market funding.

BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT

Kvika's BCA reflects its strong capitalisation. Due to its classification as a financial conglomerate, the group is required to calculate (1) a consolidated capital adequacy ratio for the banking sub-group excluding the insurance and (2) an insurance Solvency II ratio for the consolidated group overall. The banking operations benefit from a robust level of capital with a reported Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio of 30.4% at end 2021, already well above the minimum requirement of 14%. Its total capital adequacy ratio stands at 33.8%, providing a significant buffer above the expected minimum requirement of 22.6% at the end of 2022. The banking operations also benefit from a very strong leverage ratio of 18.5% compared to the European average of close to 6%. As regards the insurance operations, they are also soundly capitalised, with a reported Solvency II ratio of 166% at end 2021. We expect capitalisation to remain strong, albeit at slightly lower levels as business grows, supported by the group's internal capital generation.

Kvika's profitability benefits from a diversified revenue stream, in the form of net interest income, insurance premiums, financial income and asset management fees. During 2021 the group recorded a return to tangible assets of 5% as a result of strong results in the asset management business, lower funding costs, strong performance of the insurance operations and sizeable non-recuring income in the form of financial income and performance fees (accounting for more than 30% of total earnings). We expect the group's recurring profitability to remain strong but at lower levels due to a muted earnings outlook for the insurance business for 2022 and 2023.

The banking operations are supported by adequate liquidity, with a liquid banking asset to tangible banking assets ratio of 30% at end 2021. The bank's liquidity pool constitutes mostly of cash with central banks and Icelandic government bonds.

These strengths are balanced against credit related risks of the banking operations and the expansion in the bridge financing sector in the UK, following the acquisition of Ortus, which carries higher risk than the bank's existing loan book. The bank's problem loan ratio was at 3.1% at end of 2021 and has increased markedly since the outbreak of Covid-19 (1.1% in 2019), reflective of the bank's exposure to the commercial vehicles sector (c.12.6% of gross loans) and the real estate sector (c.14.2% of gross loans). The group is also exposed to market risks relating to its market making and insurance operations through an asset allocation with high weight on equities and high share of unrated fixed income investments.

The BCA also reflects the agency's expectation that the group will increase its use of market funds to finance its lending operations in the next 12-18 months, from the current level of 17% of tangible banking assets. Although the bank is refinancing more expensive indexed debt with cheaper senior unsecured debt, both domestically and abroad which we view positively as it diversifies its investor base, higher use of market funds still exposes the bank to swings in investor sentiment.

Furthermore, the BCA also includes two negative notches for opacity and complexity reflecting the increased operational complexity driven by the investment banking operations of the group as well as the mergers and acquisitions in the recent years which pose a significant operational risk while systems, processes and procedures are being aligned and streamlined across the group. Kvika's BCA also factors in a negative notch for corporate behaviour, reflecting the bank's rapidly evolving strategy and growth through sustained M&A activity, a high risk appetite and in Moody's view a weaker strategic rationale for some acquisitions. These considerations represent key governance risks under Moody's ESG framework.

LOSS GIVEN FAILURE (LGF)

Kvika's long-term deposit and issuer ratings of Baa2 are underpinned by the bank's Adjusted BCA of ba1 and Moody's Advanced LGF analysis which takes into account the severity of loss faced by the different liability classes in the event of a failure. The LGF analysis for Kvika indicates a very low loss-given-failure for depositors and senior unsecured creditors, leading to two notches of rating uplift from the bank's ba1 Adjusted BCA for deposit and issuer ratings.

Kvika's CR Assessment (CRA) is Baa1(cr)/Prime-2(cr), three notches above the bank's Adjusted BCA of ba1, based on the substantial cushion against default provided by subordinated instruments to the senior obligations represented by the CRA. Concurrently, the CRRs of Baa1/Prime-2 are three notches above the Adjusted BCA of ba1, reflecting also the extremely low loss-given-failure from the high volume of instruments that are subordinated to CRR liabilities.

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

We assume a low probability of government support for Kvika's deposit, CRA, and CRR ratings reflecting Iceland's implementation of the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the bank's small size relative to the banking system and limited systemic importance to the national payment system.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on Kvika's long-term deposit and issuer ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the group will continue to benefit from a strong capital position, and diversified sources of income, balanced against credit and non-credit related risks and the group's complicated structure, in the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating momentum could develop if Kvika demonstrates (1) a successful completion of the integration of Ortus Financing, TM tryggingar and Lykill without compromising its financial performance or crystalising operational risk; (2) a simplified group structure; (3) a scale down of the investment banking operations relating to the bank's hedge portfolio; (4) sustained robust earnings without compromising its risk profile or (5) lower use of confidence sensitive market funds.

Downward pressure could emerge if (1) Kvika's asset quality was to deteriorate from current levels; (2) credit growth in the higher risk areas of the bank's lending activities was to increase significantly above market rates; (3) the bank holds a lower stock of liquid assets; (4) the group's risk profile increases driven by non-credit related risks; (5) financing conditions were to become more difficult or (6) the macroeconomic environment deteriorates significantly leading to a lower Macro Profile.

Furthermore, a reduction in the rating uplift as a result of our LGF analysis triggered by structural funding changes to the bank's balance sheet could lead to downward rating pressure.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Kvika Banki hf.

Assignments:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned ba1

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned ba1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned Baa1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned P-2(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Assigned Baa1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Assigned P-2

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, Assigned Baa2, Outlook Assigned Stable

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Assigned Baa2, Outlook Assigned Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Assigned P-2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating actions(s) announced and desribed above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Effie Tsotsani
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Simon Ainsworth
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

