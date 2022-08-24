Moody's assigns first-time rating B1 CFR to NES Fircroft BondCo AS; outlook is stable

London, August 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to NES Fircroft BondCo AS ("NESF") based on the proposed issuance of a new $300 million backed senior secured Sustainability linked Nordic Bond ("Bond") with a 4 years maturity, expected to be placed by the end of August 2022. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned the B2 rating on the proposed Bond issuance. The rating outlook is stable.

The Bond proceeds will be used to refinance the company's existing $262 million term loan B due 11 May 2023 and to repay in full the outstanding $17 million under the existing revolving credit facility. At the same time NESF plans to replace the existing $72 million revolving credit facility ("RCF") maturing in March 2023 with a new super senior RCF of equal amount and a maturity of 3.75 years.

RATINGS RATIONALE

NESF B1 rating reflects the company's (1) established niche market-leading position as a global oil & gas staffing company which is increasingly diversifying into other engineering industries such as life sciences, renewables, chemicals; (2) countercyclical working capital profile which ensures adequate liquidity in a downturn combined with a highly flexible cost structure; (3) long standing relationships with blue-chip clients based on multiple local contracts & relationships; (4) high level of contractors' satisfaction and repeated business from a talent pool of over 23k contractors.

The rating is however constrained by the (1) relatively small company size in a very fragmented industry; (2) over reliance on the cyclical oil & gas industry with 72% of net fee income generated from such segment; (3) use of invoice discounting facilities which weaken recovery value in case of bankruptcy for other debtholder in the capital structure; (4) possible future acquisitions given the company's acquisitive track record.

Moody's expects gross debt to EBITDA to be 4.3x by year end October 2022 reducing to around 4.0x in 2023; Moody's adjusted debt includes expected drawings under the receivable financing facilities. Deleveraging will be driven by the company double digit growth into non oil & gas segments, continuing to improve revenue diversification.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views NESF's liquidity profile as adequate supported by a cash balance in excess of $70 million at closing and $72 million super senior RCF, undrawn at closing. The company fund its working capital needs through a number of local invoice discounting facilities which are secured on the receivables borrowing base. In light of the proposed refinancing, there will be no debt coming due over the next 12 to 18 months.

The RCF and Bond have maintenance financial covenants with a net debt leverage covenant test of 4.75x, a minimum cash covenant of $30 million and the RCF benefits from an annual clean-down test.

Moody's expects financial covenant to retain adequate headroom through our projections.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's considers NESF exposure to ESG considerations to be moderate. The company is not directly exposed to environmental risk. However, the company has significant exposure to clients in the oil & gas industry. NESF is directly exposed to social risks, such as cybersecurity, personal data security, health & safety from placements in oil & gas sector, corruption and talent retention, among others. NESF's reputation as a trusted provider is critical to its success, and any decline in its standing, could have a significant effect. Governance is a key consideration as the company's credit profile include a moderately aggressive financial policy typically employed by private equity sponsor owners, including debt funded acquisitions.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to be in their upward cycle for the next 18-24 months and that any potential mild recession in 2023-24 will not impact its core oil & gas market; favorable oil & gas industry dynamics should continue to support the company's credit metrics to align well to the B1 rating category.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could develop if concentration to the oil & gas segment decreases to at least 60% while maintaining current level of profitability and Moody's-adjusted leverage would decline below 3.5x for over 12 months.

A rating downgrade could occur if the company cash on balance sheet deteriorates to below $60 million and Moody's-adjusted debt leverage fails to de-lever to 4.0x or below by end of FY 2023.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The rating on the proposed $300 million bond is one notch below the CFR because of its subordination in right of payment to the super senior RCF. The RCF and the Bond will benefit from a security package represented mainly by share pledges of the guarantors, and guarantees from all substantial subsidiaries of the group, with a minimum guarantor test of 80% of EBITDA. Moody's considers the security package as weak.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

NES Fircroft BondCo AS places skilled contract engineers and project managers with blue chip and multi-national clients globally, principally in the oil and gas industries and also in the power, chemicals and infrastructure sectors, including renewables. Founded in 1978, it has over 100 offices across the globe and employs over 1,600 of staff. The company operates across three main divisions (1) Contract Engineering – where NESF provides placement services of white-collar contractors needed for complex engineering projects; (2) Managed Solutions – where the company provides outsourced, exclusive global recruitment services, including recruitment process outsourcing; and (3) Permanent Placement – through which NESF provides permanent staffing services.

