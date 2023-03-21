info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns first time ratings for Elaf Islamic Bank

21 Mar 2023

Limassol, March 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned first time local and foreign currency long-term and short-term bank deposit ratings of Caa2/NP for Elaf Islamic Bank (EIB). At the same time, the rating agency has assigned a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of caa2, long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments of Caa1(cr)/NP(cr), long-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) of Caa1, and short-term local and foreign currency CRRs of NP. The outlook assigned to the long-term deposit ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Elaf Islamic Bank (EIB) is a privately owned bank registered and incorporated in Iraq since 2001. The bank changed its name from Al Baraka Bank for Investment and Finance to Elaf Islamic Bank in 2007. EIB provides sharia compliant banking and financial services through 16 branches inside Iraq. Paid up capital is 250 billion Iraqi dinars (IQD), equivalent to around USD171 million.

EIB's Caa2 long-term deposit ratings take into consideration the bank's caa2 BCA and no uplift from the Government of Iraq (Caa1 stable), based on Moody's expectation of a low probability of government support, given the bank's relatively small size in the country's banking system and the government's track record of allowing private banks to fail.

RATIONALE FOR BCA

EIB's caa2 BCA reflects Moody's expectation that the bank will maintain adequate capital, low profitability and ample liquidity buffers. These are balanced by strained asset quality largely due to the bank's impaired letter of guarantees (LGs) portfolio, claims of funds misappropriation by a previous board member which resulted in change of the board of directors in 2019, and sizeable balances with the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) which closely links EIB's credit profile to that of Iraqi government's Caa1 issuer rating. In addition, the bank's BCA is also constrained by the highly challenging operating environment in Iraq, which we capture in the Very Weak – macro profile we assign to the country.

LOSS ABSORPTION CAPACITY SUFFICIENT RELATIVE TO THE BANK'S RISK PROFILE

EIB's capital buffers provide solid capacity to absorb losses. The bank had a tangible common equity ratio (TCE) close to 59% as at December 2021, down from 82% in 2020. At the same time, the bank's reported CAR ratio of 90% under the Central Bank of Iraq's regulatory framework.

Moody's expects pressure on EIB's capital going forward as the current reported capital adequacy ratio does not take into consideration losses related to problem loans which are not currently covered by loan loss reserves, potential impairment in financial investments, and losses related to the fraud case relating to the misappropriation of funds. The bank is yet to fully implement IFRS 9 for problem loan recognition and provisioning calculation and Moody's expects EIB would need to increase provisions once it fully completes IFRS 9 implementation.

Moody's adjusts the bank's risk-weighted assets (RWA), applying 150% weight on money placed with central bank to bring it in line with the Basel III framework. Despite Moody's adjustments, EIB remains sufficiently capitalised relative to its risk profile and its net equity remains sizeable, constituting around 66% of total assets as of December 2021.

MODERATE AND VOLATILE PROFITABILITY

EIB remained profitable in recent years despite the difficult operating environment in Iraq resulting from security concerns and political instability. The bank's profitability is moderate with net income to tangible asset ratio of 0.2% as at December 2021, down from 1.2% in 2020.

Moody's expects EIB's profitability to remain under pressure due to the provisioning requirements on the bank's problem loans and potential losses related to claims of funds misappropriation during the time of previous board.

For the medium term, Moody's expects EIB's profitability to remain reliant on commission and exchange income with minimum contribution from interest income. As of December 2021, commission and exchange income contributed 95% of total operating income. Moody's notes EIB's profitability will remain volatile as fees and commissions income has considerable volatility, as the fee income derived from the foreign currency transfer operations is affected by the supply and demand of foreign currency in the country. At the same time, the commission income is largely reliant on off-balance sheet trade related business (letter of credits and guarantees) where volume predictability is low and execution risk is high.

HEALTHY LIQUIDITY BUFFERS MITGATE WEAK DEPOSIT FRANCHISE

EIB's balance sheet remains largely equity funded with minimal reliance on deposits or market funding. The bank's deposit franchise remains limited with customer deposits constituting only 9% of total liabilities.

EIB maintains strong liquidity. As of December 2021, the bank's liquid assets improved and stood at 30% of total tangible banking assets, compared to 17% a year earlier. Moody's expects EIB to maintain good liquidity buffers, albeit lower than peers, supported by limited credit or investment opportunities.

ASSET QUALITY STRAINED BY LEGACY PORTFOLIO

EIB's loan portfolio is largely concentrated in the equity-type lending (Musharakah, booked in the investment portfolio and makes around 54% of lending book) where the bank is investing in long term projects and hence may be subject to losses if these projects do not perform as planned. The recourse to the borrower is limited to few cases where there is proven negligence or fraud. The bank's contribution to these investments exceeds 50 or 60 percent in the projects and hence the downside risk on the investor (borrower) is smaller compared to the bank. Risk is further exacerbated by the concentration in this portfolio where the top ten clients make up more than 90% of the total investment portfolio as of December 2021.

The bank's asset risk profile is further complicated by execution and payment complexities associated with the off-balance sheet trade business, particularly the issuance of letter of guarantees. These risks are common in Iraq and faced by most banks including EIB. Most of the bank's nonperforming loans are associated with this type of risk. In recent years, the Central Bank of Iraq has introduced a new system for guarantee issuances which mitigated some of the risks and forced banks to increase collateral on new issuances.

EIB reported a problem loans ratio of 30% as at December 2021, largely in line with private banks in Iraq. However, Moody's notes that the ratio could be higher once the bank fully implements IFRS 9. The slight improvement in operating environment following the pandemic may moderate the downside risk however the high concentration in investment-type lending remains a concern. The bank's coverage for nonperforming loans has improved significantly in recent years with loan loss reserve covering 86% of problem loans as of December 2021, up from 31% in December 2018. Furthermore, since the new board was appointed in 2019 the bank has strengthened its legal department and is working on resolving the legacy nonperforming portfolio which will have positive impact on asset quality.

ENVIROMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

In line with the banking sector, EIB has low exposure to environmental risks because direct lending to the hydrocarbon sector is limited. However, given the sizeable contribution of the hydrocarbon industry to the economy, banks' indirect exposure to the hydrocarbon sector may increase its vulnerability to environmental risks. See our Environmental Risk Heatmaps (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PBC_1135665) for further information.

The most relevant social risks for banks arise from the way they interact with their customers. Social risks are particularly high in the area of data security and customer privacy. Fines and reputational damage because of product mis-selling or other types of misconduct is a further social risk. Societal trends are also relevant in a number of areas, such as shifting customer preferences towards digital banking services, increasing information technology cost, ageing population concerns in several countries affecting demand for financial services or socially driven policy agendas that may translate into regulations that affect banks' revenue base. Overall, we believe banks face moderate social risks.

Corporate governance weaknesses can lead to a deterioration in a bank's credit quality, while governance strengths can benefit its credit profile. Governance risks are largely internal rather than externally driven. Governance is highly relevant for the bank, as it is to all banks operating in Iraq. For EIB, corporate governance remains a key credit consideration and requires constant monitoring.

RATIONALE FOR LONG TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS

EIB's Caa2 long-term bank deposit ratings take into consideration the bank's caa2 BCA and do not benefit from any government support uplift based on Moody's expectation of a low probability of government support, given the bank's relatively small size in the country's banking system and the government's track record of allowing private banks failures.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook on the long-term bank deposit ratings is stable. The stable outlook reflects the adequate loss absorption capacity, very moderate profitability and healthy liquidity reserves which balance the bank's high asset risk. The outlook also reflects the stable outlook on the government's Caa1 issuer rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

EIB's deposit ratings could be upgraded if we see significant improvement in the bank's asset quality combined with stronger and more stable profitability or the agency sees less pressure on capitalisation. Downward pressure on EIB's ratings could develop following a significant deterioration in profitability or capitalisation or if there is a downgrade on Iraq's Caa1 sovereign rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for this rating is Ashraf Madani, +971 (423) 795-42.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Constantinos Kypreos
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.
Porto Bello Building
1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol
PO Box 53205
Limassol, CY 3301
Cyprus
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Henry MacNevin
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.
Porto Bello Building
1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol
PO Box 53205
Limassol, CY 3301
Cyprus
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

