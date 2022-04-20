Moody's assigns first time ratings for Mosul Bank for Development and Investment

Limassol, April 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned first time local and foreign currency long-term and short-term bank deposit ratings of Caa2/NP for Mosul Bank for Development and Investment (MBDI). At the same time, the rating agency has assigned a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of caa2, long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments of Caa1(cr)/NP(cr), long-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) of Caa1, and short-term local and foreign currency CRRs of NP. The entity's issuer level outlook and outlook assigned to the long-term deposit ratings is stable.

A list of the assigned ratings is available at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mosul Bank for Development and Investment is a private shareholding company registered and incorporated in Iraq since 2001. The Bank provides banking and financial services through 10 branches inside Iraq. The registered and paid capital is 250 billion Iraqi dinars (IQD), equivalent to around USD 171 million.

MBDI's Caa2 long-term deposit ratings take into consideration the bank's caa2 BCA and do not benefit from any support from the Government of Iraq (Caa1 stable), based on Moody's expectation of a low probability of government support, given the bank's relatively small size in the country's banking system and the government's track record of allowing private banks to fail.

RATIONALE FOR BCA

MBDI's caa2 BCA reflects Moody's expectation that the bank will maintain adequate capital, moderate profitability, and ample liquidity buffers. These strengths are balanced by strained asset quality largely due to the bank's legacy loan portfolio, claims of funds misappropriation by previous management, losses related to the recent war and the bank's sizeable balances with the central bank which closely link MBDI's credit profile to the Iraqi government's Caa1 issuer rating. The BCA also reflects a one notch downward adjustment for opacity, from the bank's caa1 financial profile reflecting the need for MBDI to align its financial reporting with latest accounting standards particularly for problem loans and provisioning.

ADEQUATE LOSS ABSORPTION CAPACITY

MBDI's capital buffers are adequate and provide capacity to absorb losses. The bank had a tangible common equity ratio (TCE) close to 66% as at December 2020. This compares to the bank's reported CAR ratio of 125% under the Central Bank of Iraq's (CBI) regulatory framework. Moody's expects pressure on MBDI's capital going forward as the current reported capital adequacy ratio does not take into consideration potential losses arising from problem loans which are not currently covered by loan loss reserves. The bank is yet to implement IFRS 9 for problem loan recognition and provisioning calculation and Moody's expects MBDI would need to increase provisions significantly once it completes IFRS 9 implementation. Furthermore, the rating agency expects growth in off-balance sheet activity (guarantees and letters of credit) on the back of economic recovery in Mosul city (where MBDI business is largely concentrated) to further moderate the bank's capitalisation.

Moody's adjusts the bank's risk-weighted assets (RWA), applying a higher weight on money placed with central bank and on its financing portfolio to bring it in line with the Basel III framework. Despite Moody's adjustments, MBDI remains adequately capitalised and its net equity remains sizeable, constituting around 68% of total assets as of December 2020.

COST CONTROLS WILL SUPPORT MODERATE PROFITABILITY

MBDI's profitability is moderate with net income to tangible asset ratio of 0.4% as at December 2020. The bank remained profitable in recent years despite the difficult operating environment and the losses incurred by the bank on the back of the war.

Moody's expects MBDI's earning power to improve in the coming years as it grows its off-balance sheet activity. However, the agency still expects the bank's net income to be pressured going forward due to 1) further provisioning requirements on the bank's problem loan portfolio, 2) reversal of interest income on nonperforming loans that has been recognised earlier as income, and 3) recognition of financial losses related to fraudulent activity during the time of previous management which was replaced in 2017.

For the medium term, Moody's expects MBDI's profitability to be reliant on commission and exchange income with minimum contribution of interest income. As of December 2020, commission and exchange income contributed 83% of total operating income. While this type of income is generally less capital intensive, Moody's notes it has greater volatility, as the income derived from the foreign currency transfer operations is affected by the supply and demand of foreign currency in the country. The agency notes however, that the growth in the off-balance sheet activity should provide support for fee-based income going forward.

MBDI's cost to income ratio has been increasing over the years to reach 74% in 2020 compared to 49% in 2017. The increase is largely related to the drop in earning power particularly interest income while the bank kept its operating cost under control. Moody's expect the bank's efficiency to improve going forward as the income from increased off-balance sheet activity compensates for the drop in interest income.

DEPOSIT FUNDED WITH HEALTHY LIQUIDITY BUFFERS

MBDI's balance sheet remains deposit funded with a gross loan to deposit ratio of 88% as at December 2020. Concentration in the bank's deposits is high which exposes the bank to event risk. Furthermore, a large portion of the deposits is connected to the highly volatile foreign exchange window where clients must fully fund requests for foreign currency purchases with deposited money either transferred abroad in foreign currency or withdrawn back if their application to purchase foreign currency is not successful. Positively, MBDI has access to large depositors including government related entities and these depositors tend to be selective in banks they do business with particularly private banks.

MBDI enjoys a high level of liquidity, largely from its equity funding and excess deposit base. As of December 2020, the bank's liquid assets stood at 45% of total tangible banking assets. Moody's expects MBDI to maintain healthy liquidity buffers for the next 12-18 months supported by limited credit or investment opportunities.

CHALLENGING OPERATING ENVIRONMENT REFLECTED IN MOODY'S VERY WEAK (-) MACRO PROFILE FOR IRAQ

Iraq's ample natural resources - a key feature for its economic strength - are largely moderated by volatile economic growth, inadequate infrastructure and the economy's lack of diversification and competitiveness. Several years of armed conflict and poor security have prevented the economy from reaching its potential. The agency considers the country's institution and governance strength to be very poor, suffering from endemic corruption and lack of transparency which has weakened the efficiency of public services. The political situation is complex, and domestic and geopolitical risks are relatively closely intertwined, reflecting ethnic and sectarian tensions and Iraq's location in an unstable region. Moody's assessment of Iraq's macro profile also takes into consideration the large number of privately owned banks in the country resulting in a highly fragmented system. The agency also notes the risks associated with the legal framework in the county which is still operating under legacy laws that require updating to protect banks, especially in terms of execution and enforcement.

ASSET QUALITY STRAINED BY LEGACY PORTFOLIO AND LINKAGE TO SOVEREIGN

MBDI's asset quality is strained by a high level of non-performing loans coming largely from the legacy portfolio which suffered from the instability the country went through at times of war. Moody's estimates the bank's non-performing loans to be four times the reported level of 19%. The bank has ongoing initiatives to settle troubled loans however recoveries have been slow so far and impacted by the length of legal proceedings in Iraq and pandemic-related disruptions. The current management is also trying to resolve cases of funds misappropriation during the time of the previous management and the legal action is already in place to recover those funds. However, depending on the legal outcome the bank could be subject to financial losses. Furthermore, MBDI's asset quality is impacted by the sizeable foreign currency open position due to the placements with correspondent banks which subjects the bank's asset quality risk to market risk. As of December 2020, total amount placed with external banks reached IQD50 billion or 19% of the bank's equity.

MBDI only conducts business in Iraq and most of the bank's excess liquidity (20%-30% of the bank's tangible assets) is placed with the Central bank of Iraq which link's the bank credit profile to the Caa1 government of Iraq's issuer rating.

DOWNWARD QUALITITAVE ADJUSTMENT REFLECTS NEED FOR IMPROVEMENT IN ACCOUTNING PRACTICES

MBDI's caa2 BCA also reflects a one notch opacity downward adjustment from the bank's caa1 financial profile reflecting the need for MBDI to align its financial reporting with latest accounting standards particularly for problem loans and provisioning. The bank has still not implemented IFRS accounting for problem loans and provisioning and its reported capital adequacy is still not compliant with Basel III.

ENVIROMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

In line with the banking sector, MBDI has low exposure to environmental risks because direct lending to the hydrocarbon sector is limited. However, given the sizeable contribution of the hydrocarbon industry to the economy, banks' indirect exposure to the hydrocarbon sector may increase its vulnerability to environmental risks. See our Environmental Risk Heatmaps (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PBC_1135665) for further information.

The most relevant social risks for banks arise from the way they interact with their customers. Social risks are particularly high in the area of data security and customer privacy. Fines and reputational damage because of product mis-selling or other types of misconduct is a further social risk. Societal trends are also relevant in a number of areas, such as shifting customer preferences towards digital banking services, increasing information technology cost, ageing population concerns in several countries affecting demand for financial services or socially driven policy agendas that may translate into regulations that affect banks' revenue base. Overall, we believe banks face moderate social risks.

Corporate governance weaknesses can lead to a deterioration in a bank's credit quality, while governance strengths can benefit its credit profile. Governance risks are largely internal rather than externally driven. Governance is highly relevant for the bank, as it is to all banks operating in Iraq. For MBDI, corporate governance remains a key credit consideration and requires constant monitoring.

RATIONALE FOR LONG TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS

MBDI's Caa2 long-term deposit ratings take into consideration the bank's caa2 BCA and do not benefit from any government support uplift based on Moody's expectation of a low probability of government support, given the bank's relatively small size in the country's banking system and the government's track record of allowing private banks failures.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook on the long-term deposit ratings is stable. The stable outlook reflects the adequate loss absorption capacity, moderate profitability and healthy liquidity reserves which balance the bank's high asset risk. The outlook also reflects the stable outlook on the sovereign's Caa1 issuer rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

MBDI's deposit ratings could be upgraded if we see significant improvement in the bank's asset quality or capitalisation. The ratings could also be upgraded if the bank's financial reporting is aligned with the latest accounting standards.

Downward pressure on MBDI's ratings could develop following a significant deterioration in profitability or capitalisation or we see a downgrade on Iraq's Caa1 sovereign rating.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Mosul Bank for Development & Investment

Assignments:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned caa2

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned caa2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned Caa1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned NP(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Assigned Caa1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Assigned NP

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Assigned Caa2, Outlook Assigned Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Assigned NP

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for this rating is Ashraf Madani, +971 (423) 795-42.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating actions(s) announced and desribed above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

