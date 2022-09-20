Moody's assigns first time ratings for National Bank of Iraq

Limassol, September 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned first time local currency long-term/short-term deposit ratings of B3/NP for National Bank of Iraq (NBI), and foreign currency long-term/short-term deposit rating of Caa1/NP. At the same time, the rating agency has assigned a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of caa2, Adjusted BCA of b3, as well as long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments of B3(cr)/NP(cr). All long-term deposit ratings carry a stable outlook.

A list of the assigned ratings is available at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

National Bank of Iraq is a private shareholding company registered and incorporated in Iraq since 1995. The Bank provides banking and financial services through 23 branches in Iraq. As at 31 December 2021, the registered and paid-up capital was 250 billion Iraqi dinars (IQD), equivalent to around USD 171 million. Capital Bank of Jordan (CBOJ) has been NBI's largest shareholder since 2005 and has management control with its 61.85% majority stake. In March 2021, CBOJ completed the acquisition of all the assets and liabilities of Bank Audi S.A.L.'s (Bank Audi) branches in Jordan and Iraq, with the acquisition of Iraqi operations done through NBI.

NBI's B3 long-term local currency deposit rating takes into consideration the bank's caa2 BCA and two notches of uplift from affiliate support, based on Moody's expectation of high level of support from the parent bank, Capital Bank of Jordan (CBOJ, B1 stable). The rating does not incorporate any support uplift from the Government of Iraq (Caa1 stable), based on Moody's assessment of a low probability of government support, given the bank's relatively small size in the country's banking system, the government's track record of allowing private banks to fail, and since the bank's b3 Adjusted BCA is already one notch above the sovereign's rating. NBI's Caa1 foreign currency deposit rating is capped by the country's foreign currency ceiling.

RATIONALE FOR BCA

NBI's caa2 BCA reflects Moody's expectations that the bank will maintain its strong funding profile and liquid buffers, supported by relatively solid risk management and corporate policies in line with the parent's practices. These strengths are balanced by weak levels of capitalisation pressured by rapid asset growth, volatile bottom-line profitability and high borrower and deposit concentrations which could increase the bank's vulnerability at times of stress, notably in a difficult operating environment.

-- CHALLENGING OPERATING ENVIRONMENT REFLECTED IN MOODY'S VERY WEAK - MACRO PROFILE FOR IRAQ

Iraq's ample natural resources - a key feature for its economic strength - are largely moderated by volatile economic growth, inadequate infrastructure and the economy's lack of diversification and competitiveness. Several years of armed conflict and poor security have prevented the economy from reaching its potential. The agency considers the country's institution and governance strength to be very poor, suffering from endemic corruption and lack of transparency which has weakened the efficiency of public services. The political situation is complex, and domestic and geopolitical risks are relatively closely intertwined, reflecting ethnic and sectarian tensions and Iraq's location in an unstable region. Moody's assessment of Iraq's macro profile also takes into consideration the large number of privately owned banks in the country resulting in a highly fragmented system. The agency also notes the risks associated with the legal framework in the county which is still operating under legacy laws that require updating to protect banks, especially in terms of execution and enforcement.

-- EVOLVING ASSET RISK PROFILE BUT DOWNSIDE RISKS PREVAIL AMID A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT

NBI's loan portfolio grew significantly over the last 3 years (with a CAGR of 113% since 2018), particularly in the relatively lower risk salary-assigned retail segment, which quadrupled during 2021. As of 2021, the net loan book accounted for half of the bank's balance sheet, up from 14% in 2018, which is significantly higher than the average when comparing with local peers, split approximately equally between corporate and retail loans. The decline in the non-performing loans ratio to 4.2% as at December 2021 (9.7% as at December 2020) was driven by (1) a denominator effect owing to the rapid growth in lending activity, and (2) ongoing initiatives by the bank to recover legacy defaults on large corporate loans. We note however that the bank's recent rapid loan growth exposes it to unseasoned asset risk. At the same time, coverage ratio has improved to 75% as of December 2021, and is expected to stabilise at this level going forward.

Risks are accentuated by high credit concentrations, albeit declining owing to the growth in consumer lending in aim to diversify away from large corporate tickets, exposing it to event risk in a challenging operating context.

We expect asset quality to remain stable at current levels over the coming 12-18 months, as loan growth in a relatively lower risk segment and continued recoveries offset the materialisation of problem loans as the book seasons in a weak operating environment.

-- MODEST AND VOLATILE PROFITABILTY DRIVEN BY NON-RECURRING ACTIVITIES

NBI's return on assets (1.1% as of 2021) was supported by the rise in net interest income on the back of strong loan growth over the last few years, notably in the high-yielding consumer credit. Unlike many of the private banks in Iraq, net interest income was the largest contributor to the bank's operating income at 56% as of year-end 2021, up from 13% in 2017. However, Moody's expects NBI's net interest margin of 3.7% as of 2021 (up from 1.1% in 2018) to be pressured going forward due to the expected increase in interest expense as the bank attracts more expensive, longer-term deposits. Large trade finance volumes and commissions income on direct lending will continue to drive non-interest income, with foreign exchange income contributing only marginally absent one-off gains.

Cost efficiency continues to be adequate with a cost to income ratio around 50% as of year-end 2021, affected by higher expenses on account of Bank Audi's Iraqi operations acquisition related costs (such as consulting and legal fees, staff compensation and bonuses), as well as investments in information technology and digital capabilities as part of the bank's digitalisation strategy.

Although NBI's bottom-line profitability (as defined by net income to tangible assets) has seen volatility since 2017, we note that it largely came from non-recurring gains and charges. Over the next 12-18 months, we expect profitability to be supported by growth in interest income (particularly in the retail book) and in the bank's off-balance sheet business, particularly in its trade finance offering.

-- DECLINING CAPITAL ADEQUACY REFLECTS RAPID GROWTH

Despite the gradual increase in the bank's paid-up capital in recent years, NBI's capital ratios have been on a sharply declining trend. Reported capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and Tier 1 ratios were 24.5% and 23.4% respectively as of year-end 2021, down from 82.9% and 80.6% in year-end 2018 as a result of (1) aggressive growth in risk weighted assets (RWAs) with a CAGR of 58% from 2018 to 2021 largely driven by credit growth, and (2) the implementation of IFRS 9 accounting standards in 2019. The bank also began reporting under Basel 3 in 2020, well ahead of local peers.

Moody's capital ratio defined as tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets ratio (adjusted for Iraqi government securities) dropped to 9.5% as of year-end 2021 from 39% as of year-end 2018 and compares unfavorably with local peers.

During 2022 NBI plans to increase its paid-up capital by IQD 20 billion to IQD 270 billion through a stock dividend, thereby alleviating the pressure coming from growth in RWAs on its CAR. Going forward, we expect the bank's thin capitalisation to stabilise at current levels as the effect on the capital from the growth in RWAs is mitigated by its earnings generation capacity and capital retention.

-- DEPOSIT-FUNDED PROFILE, SUPPORTED BY SOUND ALBEIT DECLINING LIQUID BUFFERS

Through its robust deposit franchise relative to domestic peers, NBI has demonstrated its ability to gather deposits in an environment where depositor confidence is scarce and lack of trust in the banking system remains a challenge. Concentration in deposits continues to be high and exposes the bank to event risk, with the largest 20 depositors accounting for 43% of customer deposits, although we note the bank's effort in diversification particularly in the public sector and salary-assigned public employees.

Despite the increase in market funding over the years, with market funds to tangible banking assets ratio at 9.6% as of 2021 (up from 0.5% in 2017), 59% of interbank placements (or 22% of total market funds) came from CBOJ which underpins NBI's relatively low reliance on market funding. We expect NBI to maintain its solid deposit-funded profile, supported by its growing distribution network.

The bank maintains healthy albeit declining liquidity buffers, with liquid assets accounting for 43% of tangible banking assets as of December 2021 (down from 59% as of December 2020), in the form of cash placements with CBI and other banks, as well as government securities. Liquidity is expected to marginally decline as credit, albeit decelerating, outpaces deposit growth.

RATIONALE FOR ADJUSTED BCA

With its 62% majority ownership of NBI since 2005, CBOJ provides operational assistance to its subsidiary and cascades its own credit procedures, internal policies, procedures and accounting standards. Additionally, NBI shares brand association with its parent bank which has a high degree of management control. The bank accounted for a significant 21% of CBOJ's total assets as of 2021 and acts as its operating vehicle in Iraq and Saudi Arabia, underpinning the strategic importance of NBI as a subsidiary for CBOJ. To capture the strong linkage between both entities, the track record of capital injection and the existing multiple channels of support from CBOJ, we impute two notches of affiliate support uplift to NBI's caa2 BCA based on a high level of support from the parent, which translates to an Adjusted BCA of b3.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

In line with the banking sector, NBI has low exposure to environmental risks because direct lending to the hydrocarbon sector is limited. However, given the sizeable contribution of the hydrocarbon industry to the economy, banks' indirect exposure to the hydrocarbon sector may increase its vulnerability to environmental risks. See our Environmental Risk Heatmaps [1] for further information.

The most relevant social risks for banks arise from the way they interact with their customers. Social risks are particularly high in the area of data security and customer privacy. Fines and reputational damage because of product mis-selling or other types of misconduct is a further social risk. Societal trends are also relevant in a number of areas, such as shifting customer preferences towards digital banking services, increasing information technology cost, ageing population concerns in several countries affecting demand for financial services or socially driven policy agendas that may translate into regulations that affect banks' revenue base. Overall, we believe banks face moderate social risks.

Corporate governance weaknesses can lead to a deterioration in a bank's credit quality, while governance strengths can benefit its credit profile. Governance risks are largely internal rather than externally driven. Governance is highly relevant for the bank, as it is to all banks operating in Iraq. For NBI, corporate governance remains a key credit consideration and requires constant monitoring.

RATIONALE FOR LONG TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS

NBI's B3 long-term local currency deposit ratings take into consideration the bank's b3 Adjusted BCA and do not benefit from any government support uplift based on Moody's expectation of a low probability of government support, given the bank's relatively small size in the country's banking system, the government's track record of allowing private banks failures and since the bank's b3 Adjusted BCA is already one notch above the sovereign's rating. NBI's Caa1 foreign currency deposit rating is capped by the country's foreign currency ceiling.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook on NBI's long-term deposit ratings reflect the bank's relatively sound asset quality, funding and liquidity which balance the bank's low capital buffers, and high concentrations and moderate profitability amid difficult operating conditions. The outlook also reflects the stable outlook on the parent's (Capital Bank of Jordan) rating from which NBI benefits two notches of uplift on its standalone credit assessment, as well as the stable outlook on the sovereign rating of Iraq.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given NBI's deposit ratings are capped by the sovereign's local and foreign currency ceilings there is limited upward pressure on the ratings over the outlook period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Downward pressure on NBI's ratings could develop in the case of a reassessment by Moody's of the expected level of support from the affiliate, or in case of further decline in the bank's capitalization.

A downgrade of the bank's ratings is also imminent in case of a downgrade of the Iraq Government rating, as the bank's local currency deposit rating is at par with the local currency sovereign ceiling, and the bank's foreign currency deposit rating is capped by the foreign currency sovereign ceiling.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: National Bank of Iraq

Assignments:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned b3

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned caa2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned B3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned NP(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Assigned B3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned Caa1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Assigned NP

....Long-term Bank Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Assigned B3, Outlook Assigned Stable

....Long-term Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned Caa1, Outlook Assigned Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Assigned NP

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for this rating is Lea Hanna, +971 (423) 796-92.

Constantinos Kypreos

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol, CY 3301

Cyprus

Henry MacNevin

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol, CY 3301

Cyprus

