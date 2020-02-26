Moody's assigns first-time ratings to Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. OK Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. Related Issuers Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited Related Research Rating Action: Moody's assigns first-time ratings to Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited 26 Feb 2020 Limassol, February 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned first-time Baa3/Prime-3 global scale deposit ratings to Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited (Absa Mauritius). Moody's has also assigned a ba1 Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) and Adjusted BCAs, Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments of Baa2(cr)/Prime-2(cr), and Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) of Baa2/ Prime-2. All long-term global scale deposit ratings carry a stable outlook. Absa Mauritius' Baa3/ Prime-3 deposit ratings capture its ba1 BCA reflecting its: (1) strong liquidity buffers; (2) sound capital levels; and (3) solid profitability that remains stronger than that of its similarly rated global peers. Against these strengths, the BCA also balances elevated credit risks and its domestic operations that continue to face lower profitability and weaker asset quality than some of its peers. The ratings also capture a one-notch uplift, reflecting our assessment of a moderate likelihood of support from the Government of Mauritius (Baa1 stable) in the event of need. RATINGS RATIONALE BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT Absa Mauritius' ba1 BCA is supported by its: (1) strong liquidity buffers, with high liquid assets at 47% of total assets by September 2019; (2) sound capital levels, with a tangible common equity (TCE)-to-Risk-Weighted Assets (RWA) ratio of 12.3% by year-end 2018 (YE18); and (3) solid profitability that, despite a recent drop, remains stronger than similarly rated global peers with a net income 1.6% of tangible assets and pre-provision income at 2.2% of average assets during the first nine months of 2019, despite lower profitability in domestic operations. Positively, the bank's close co-operation with its owner, Absa Group Limited (AGL, issuer rating Ba1 negative), and other group companies in the region, and its role as the international banking and asset hub of the group mean that it has been able to source a strong flow of good-quality African business and to closely monitor regional developments. Against these strengths, the current BCA also balances elevated credit risks and its domestic operations that continue to face lower profitability and weaker asset quality than its larger local peers. In our view the bank has sizeable borrower concentrations across segments and historical volatility in asset quality in domestic corporate lending leading to elevated asset risks. However asset quality metrics have recently improved, with problem loans (defined as Stage 3 loans plus any past due loans over 90 days) accounting for a fairly low 3.2% and loan loss provisioning coverage close to 100% of problem loans as of year-end 2018, and the bank has a strong track record in offshore lending. While the bank is deposit-funded, with no reliance on more-volatile market funding, the bank has a high reliance on a more confidence-sensitive deposits as part of its offshore operations (54% as of end 2018), a systemic issue in Mauritius, which means that a large proportion of deposits are transactional corporate deposits with high deposit concentrations, which could expose the bank to refinancing risks. At the same time, these challenges are largely mitigated by the high liquidity buffers, its strong liquidity management framework and fairly low loan-to-deposit ratios across the bank, including in its offshore operations. Governance is highly relevant for Absa Mauritius, as it is to all participants in the banking industry. While Moody's does not currently have material concerns around Absa Mauritius' governance, corporate governance remains a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring. AFFILIATE SUPPORT While we assess a high probability of parental support from AGL, Absa Mauritius' 100% owner, AGL's issuer rating is at the same level as the ba1 standalone assessment of Absa Mauritius; therefore, our support assumptions do not result in any rating uplift. The bank's Adjusted BCA of ba1 is thus at the same level as the ba1 BCA. Absa Mauritius is operationally independent from AGL, having all critical functions in place, including independent credit underwriting in Mauritius, although Absa Mauritius does have a fairly high level of exposure to other group companies. Absa Mauritius does nonetheless benefit from a fairly high degree of group oversight in its operations and also governance, process, framework, systems and infrastructure integration with the group, while it also receives paid support services from AGL's centre of excellence in Johannesburg (with sector and regional expertise). GOVERNMENT SUPPORT CONSIDERATIONS Absa Mauritius' deposits are rated at Baa3/Prime-3, which incorporate a one-notch systemic support uplift, compared with its Adjusted BCA of ba1. In accordance with our Joint Default Analysis, we assess the probability of systemic support for Absa Mauritius' rated deposits as moderate, reflecting the bank's importance to the local financial system (with around 8% market share in domestic customer deposits as of December 2018). COUNTERPARTY RISK (CR) ASSESSMENT Absa Mauritius' CR Assessment is positioned at Baa2(CR)/Prime-2(CR). The CR Assessment, before government support, is positioned one notch above the Adjusted BCA of ba1, reflecting our view that its probability of default is lower than that of deposits. The CR Assessment also benefits from one notch of government support, in line with our support assumptions on deposits and senior unsecured debt. COUNTERPARTY RISK RATING (CRR) Absa Mauritius' CRRs are positioned at Baa2/Prime-2. For nonoperational resolution regime countries, like Mauritius, the starting point for the CRR is one notch above the bank's Adjusted BCA of ba1. Taking into account the one notch of government support uplift that we incorporate into the bank's deposit ratings, we accordingly position its CRRs at Baa2/P-2. STABLE OUTLOOK The long-term ratings of Absa Mauritius carry a stable outlook which balances its solid liquidity buffers, capital levels, and profitability; against elevated credit risks and lower profitability in its domestic operations. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS -- UP An upgrade of Absa Mauritius' ratings would require: (1) an improvement in its profitability metrics, primarily onshore profitability, including stronger operational efficiency and a higher proportion of non-interest income across the bank; (2) a material diversification in the bank's loans, with a reduction in its borrower concentrations; and (3) a stronger track record of stable asset quality across its operations, including in its domestic lending portfolio; and (4) a strengthening in its retail deposit franchise. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS -- DOWN Absa Mauritius' ratings could be downgraded: (1) if the bank's asset quality, capitalisation and liquidity come under pressure because of excessive risks taken as the bank grows its loans; and (2) if there is a potential weakening in the sovereign's willingness to support the bank or in its capacity to do so. A potential downgrade of AGL's issuer rating to Ba2 is unlikely to have an impact on the ratings of Absa Mauritius, but in case of a further widening of the gap this could lead to downwards pressure and it will be very unusual for the BCA of Absa Mauritius to be rated more than three notches above the rating of AGL. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS ..Issuer: Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited Assignments: .... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned ba1 .... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned ba1 .... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned Baa2(cr) .... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned P-2(cr) .... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Assigned Baa2 .... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Assigned P-2 .... Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Assigned Baa3, Outlook Assigned Stable .... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Assigned P-3 Outlook Action: ....Outlook Assigned Stable PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Christos Theofilou, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol CY 3301

Cyprus

Sean Marion

MD - Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



