Moody's assigns first-time ratings to Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited

Limassol, February 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned first-time Baa3/Prime-3 global scale deposit
ratings to Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited (Absa Mauritius). Moody's
has also assigned a ba1 Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) and Adjusted
BCAs, Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments of Baa2(cr)/Prime-2(cr),
and Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) of Baa2/ Prime-2. All
long-term global scale deposit ratings carry a stable outlook.
Absa Mauritius' Baa3/ Prime-3 deposit ratings capture its
ba1 BCA reflecting its: (1) strong liquidity buffers; (2) sound
capital levels; and (3) solid profitability that remains stronger
than that of its similarly rated global peers. Against these strengths,
the BCA also balances elevated credit risks and its domestic operations
that continue to face lower profitability and weaker asset quality than
some of its peers. The ratings also capture a one-notch
uplift, reflecting our assessment of a moderate likelihood of support
from the Government of Mauritius (Baa1 stable) in the event of need.
RATINGS RATIONALE
BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT
Absa Mauritius' ba1 BCA is supported by its: (1) strong liquidity
buffers, with high liquid assets at 47% of total assets by
September 2019; (2) sound capital levels, with a tangible common
equity (TCE)-to-Risk-Weighted Assets (RWA) ratio
of 12.3% by year-end 2018 (YE18); and (3) solid
profitability that, despite a recent drop, remains stronger
than similarly rated global peers with a net income 1.6%
of tangible assets and pre-provision income at 2.2%
of average assets during the first nine months of 2019, despite
lower profitability in domestic operations. Positively, the
bank's close co-operation with its owner, Absa Group Limited
(AGL, issuer rating Ba1 negative), and other group companies
in the region, and its role as the international banking and asset
hub of the group mean that it has been able to source a strong flow of
good-quality African business and to closely monitor regional developments.
Against these strengths, the current BCA also balances elevated
credit risks and its domestic operations that continue to face lower profitability
and weaker asset quality than its larger local peers. In our view
the bank has sizeable borrower concentrations across segments and historical
volatility in asset quality in domestic corporate lending leading to elevated
asset risks. However asset quality metrics have recently improved,
with problem loans (defined as Stage 3 loans plus any past due loans over
90 days) accounting for a fairly low 3.2% and loan loss
provisioning coverage close to 100% of problem loans as of year-end
2018, and the bank has a strong track record in offshore lending.
While the bank is deposit-funded, with no reliance on more-volatile
market funding, the bank has a high reliance on a more confidence-sensitive
deposits as part of its offshore operations (54% as of end 2018),
a systemic issue in Mauritius, which means that a large proportion
of deposits are transactional corporate deposits with high deposit concentrations,
which could expose the bank to refinancing risks. At the same time,
these challenges are largely mitigated by the high liquidity buffers,
its strong liquidity management framework and fairly low loan-to-deposit
ratios across the bank, including in its offshore operations.
Governance is highly relevant for Absa Mauritius, as it is to all
participants in the banking industry. While Moody's does not currently
have material concerns around Absa Mauritius' governance,
corporate governance remains a key credit consideration and requires ongoing
monitoring.
AFFILIATE SUPPORT
While we assess a high probability of parental support from AGL,
Absa Mauritius' 100% owner, AGL's issuer rating
is at the same level as the ba1 standalone assessment of Absa Mauritius;
therefore, our support assumptions do not result in any rating uplift.
The bank's Adjusted BCA of ba1 is thus at the same level as the
ba1 BCA.
Absa Mauritius is operationally independent from AGL, having all
critical functions in place, including independent credit underwriting
in Mauritius, although Absa Mauritius does have a fairly high level
of exposure to other group companies. Absa Mauritius does nonetheless
benefit from a fairly high degree of group oversight in its operations
and also governance, process, framework, systems and
infrastructure integration with the group, while it also receives
paid support services from AGL's centre of excellence in Johannesburg
(with sector and regional expertise).
GOVERNMENT SUPPORT CONSIDERATIONS
Absa Mauritius' deposits are rated at Baa3/Prime-3, which
incorporate a one-notch systemic support uplift, compared
with its Adjusted BCA of ba1. In accordance with our Joint Default
Analysis, we assess the probability of systemic support for Absa
Mauritius' rated deposits as moderate, reflecting the bank's importance
to the local financial system (with around 8% market share in domestic
customer deposits as of December 2018).
COUNTERPARTY RISK (CR) ASSESSMENT
Absa Mauritius' CR Assessment is positioned at Baa2(CR)/Prime-2(CR).
The CR Assessment, before government support, is positioned
one notch above the Adjusted BCA of ba1, reflecting our view that
its probability of default is lower than that of deposits. The
CR Assessment also benefits from one notch of government support,
in line with our support assumptions on deposits and senior unsecured
debt.
COUNTERPARTY RISK RATING (CRR)
Absa Mauritius' CRRs are positioned at Baa2/Prime-2. For
nonoperational resolution regime countries, like Mauritius,
the starting point for the CRR is one notch above the bank's Adjusted
BCA of ba1. Taking into account the one notch of government support
uplift that we incorporate into the bank's deposit ratings, we accordingly
position its CRRs at Baa2/P-2.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The long-term ratings of Absa Mauritius carry a stable outlook
which balances its solid liquidity buffers, capital levels,
and profitability; against elevated credit risks and lower profitability
in its domestic operations.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS -- UP
An upgrade of Absa Mauritius' ratings would require: (1) an
improvement in its profitability metrics, primarily onshore profitability,
including stronger operational efficiency and a higher proportion of non-interest
income across the bank; (2) a material diversification in the bank's
loans, with a reduction in its borrower concentrations; and
(3) a stronger track record of stable asset quality across its operations,
including in its domestic lending portfolio; and (4) a strengthening
in its retail deposit franchise.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS -- DOWN
Absa Mauritius' ratings could be downgraded: (1) if the bank's
asset quality, capitalisation and liquidity come under pressure
because of excessive risks taken as the bank grows its loans; and
(2) if there is a potential weakening in the sovereign's willingness to
support the bank or in its capacity to do so.
A potential downgrade of AGL's issuer rating to Ba2 is unlikely to have
an impact on the ratings of Absa Mauritius, but in case of a further
widening of the gap this could lead to downwards pressure and it will
be very unusual for the BCA of Absa Mauritius to be rated more than three
notches above the rating of AGL.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited
Assignments:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Assigned ba1
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned
ba1
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Assigned Baa2(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Assigned P-2(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Assigned Baa2
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Assigned P-2
.... Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Assigned Baa3, Outlook Assigned Stable
.... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Assigned P-3
Outlook Action:
....Outlook Assigned Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
