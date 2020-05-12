Moody's assigns first-time ratings to Axos Financial (Baa3 long-term issuer rating) and Axos Bank (A3/Prime-2 deposits), outlook stable

New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned first-time ratings
to Axos Financial, Inc. and its lead bank, Axos Bank.
Moody's assigned a Baa3 long-term issuer rating to Axos Financial.
Moody's has also assigned Axos Bank a long-term issuer rating
of Baa3 and long- and short-term deposit ratings of A3/Prime-2,
together with a standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa2.
Moody's assigned long- and short-term Counterparty Risk
Assessments of Baa1(cr)/Prime-2(cr) and long- and short-term
Counterparty Risk Ratings of Baa2/Prime-2 to the bank. The
ratings outlook for Axos Financial and Axos Bank is stable. Moody's
also assigned a Baa3 rating to Axos Financial's planned subordinated
debt issuance and assigned shelf ratings of (P)Baa3 for senior unsecured
and subordinated debt.
Assigned:
..Issuer: Axos Financial, Inc.
....LT Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa3,
Stable
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa3
....Subordinate Shelf, Assigned (P)Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Assigned
(P)Baa3
..Issuer: Axos Bank
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Assigned baa2
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned
baa2
....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Assigned Baa1(cr)
....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Assigned P-2(cr)
....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency),
Assigned Baa2
....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Assigned Baa2
....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency),
Assigned P-2
....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Assigned P-2
....LT Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa3,
Stable
....LT Bank Deposits, Assigned A3,
Stable
....ST Bank Deposits, Assigned P-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Axos Financial, Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
..Issuer: Axos Bank
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Axos Bank's baa2 BCA reflects its good financial performance including
good profitability, large deposit funding and solid asset quality
since its inception in 2001, but also takes into consideration the
credit challenges resulting from its rapid pace of loan growth and growing
commercial real estate (CRE) concentration associated with its ongoing
transformation towards a more diversified bank. Because of these
fundamental credit challenges, Axos Bank's baa2 standalone
BCA is positioned two notches below Moody's median US bank BCA,
which is currently a3.
Axos' asset quality performance has been strong historically and
while its indicators remain strong, Moody's believes the bank's
future performance depends on its ability to successfully prove its credit
discipline in its newer growing portfolios. In Moody's view,
Axos has good underwriting discipline, evidenced by a focus on low
loan-to-value lending and well-structured loans,
which will support its asset quality performance in the current challenging
economic environment. Even so, the ongoing transformation
of the bank results in unseasoned asset risk, given the rapid pace
of loan growth in recent years as its loan portfolio has shifted away
from residential mortgage loans towards commercial lending businesses.
As a result, Moody's believes that portions of the loan portfolio
could give rise to higher credit costs in a downturn.
With respect to the bank's CRE concentration, Moody's
views it as a credit challenge, accounting for 3.8 times
its Moody's tangible common equity (TCE) as of 31 December 2019,
among the highest CRE concentrations of Moody's rated US regional
banks. This concentration has increased significantly in recent
years, from 2.4 times its Moody's TCE at year-end
2016, as Axos has grown its CRE portfolio at an above-peer-average
rate. Furthermore, the construction component has increased
notably to 0.76 times Moody's TCE at year-end 2019
from 0.15 times Moody's TCE at year-end 2017.
As such, Moody's believes its CRE concentration exposes it
to material credit risk, particularly in the current downturn affecting
the broader economy.
Axos' solid capitalization has declined in recent periods as growth
in risk weighted assets outpaced growth in retained earnings. Its
Moody's adjusted TCE as a percentage of risk-weighted asset
of 11.28% as of 31 December 2019, compared to 14.39%
at year-end 2017. Positively, Moody's assesses
the bank's capital policy favorably supported by its robust capital
planning process.
Axos' profitability has been a credit strength historically bolstered
by its solid operational efficiency, high net interest margin (NIM),
and low credit costs. Moody's views its operational efficiency
as a competitive advantage that allows the bank to invest more in digitization
than traditional banks with legacy infrastructure. Moody's
believes this will allow Axos to be more nimble in adapting, and
in some ways, leading the way in the future of banking. However,
its revenue remains highly dependent on net interest income. As
such, currently very low interest rates will pressure its profitability.
Moody's notes Axos has the ability to pull notable levers on operating
expenses and deposit costs to support profitability.
Axos' funding profile is characterized by a low reliance on confidence-sensitive
market funding resulting in limited refinancing risk, a key credit
strength, owing to the bank's sizeable and predominantly core
deposit base. However, we do characterize some portions of
Axos' deposit base as more confidence-sensitive including
brokered deposits and large short-term time deposits. Even
so, we view its funding profile is a key strength of the bank.
Axos Bank's exposure to environmental and social risks is low and moderate,
respectively, consistent with Moody's general assessment for the
global banking sector. Moody's does not have any particular concerns
with Axos Bank's governance. The bank shows an appropriate risk
management framework commensurate with its risk appetite.
The stable outlook is a reflection of Moody's view that Axos' credit
profile will remain broadly stable over the next 12-18 months.
Axos' deposit and issuer ratings reflect Moody's application of
its advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis. Moody's believes
that Axos Bank's deposits are likely to face a very low loss given failure
due to the loss absorption provided by the volume of deposits and by more
junior obligations in the bank's liability structure; hence,
long-term deposits are rated A3, two notches above the bank's
baa2 BCA. On the other hand, because of the comparative thinness
in Axos' liability structure, Moody's assesses the possible
loss severity in all of its debt classes to be potentially high;
hence, the issuer rating at both Axos Bank and Axos Financial is
Baa3, one notch below the BCA.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Continued seasoning of Axos' shift towards commercial banking and
evidence of continued strong asset quality performance would drive positive
rating pressure, provided deposit funding, capitalization
and profitability do not materially weaken.
A sizeable reduction in capitalization, material weakening in deposit
funding or evidence of increased asset risk appetite would result in negative
rating pressure.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
