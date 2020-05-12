Moody's assigns first-time ratings to Axos Financial (Baa3 long-term issuer rating) and Axos Bank (A3/Prime-2 deposits), outlook stable

New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned first-time ratings to Axos Financial, Inc. and its lead bank, Axos Bank. Moody's assigned a Baa3 long-term issuer rating to Axos Financial. Moody's has also assigned Axos Bank a long-term issuer rating of Baa3 and long- and short-term deposit ratings of A3/Prime-2, together with a standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa2. Moody's assigned long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments of Baa1(cr)/Prime-2(cr) and long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings of Baa2/Prime-2 to the bank. The ratings outlook for Axos Financial and Axos Bank is stable. Moody's also assigned a Baa3 rating to Axos Financial's planned subordinated debt issuance and assigned shelf ratings of (P)Baa3 for senior unsecured and subordinated debt.

Assigned:

..Issuer: Axos Financial, Inc.

....LT Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa3, Stable

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

....Subordinate Shelf, Assigned (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Assigned (P)Baa3

..Issuer: Axos Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned baa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned baa2

....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned Baa1(cr)

....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned P-2(cr)

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned Baa2

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Assigned Baa2

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned P-2

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Assigned P-2

....LT Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa3, Stable

....LT Bank Deposits, Assigned A3, Stable

....ST Bank Deposits, Assigned P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Axos Financial, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Axos Bank

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Axos Bank's baa2 BCA reflects its good financial performance including good profitability, large deposit funding and solid asset quality since its inception in 2001, but also takes into consideration the credit challenges resulting from its rapid pace of loan growth and growing commercial real estate (CRE) concentration associated with its ongoing transformation towards a more diversified bank. Because of these fundamental credit challenges, Axos Bank's baa2 standalone BCA is positioned two notches below Moody's median US bank BCA, which is currently a3.

Axos' asset quality performance has been strong historically and while its indicators remain strong, Moody's believes the bank's future performance depends on its ability to successfully prove its credit discipline in its newer growing portfolios. In Moody's view, Axos has good underwriting discipline, evidenced by a focus on low loan-to-value lending and well-structured loans, which will support its asset quality performance in the current challenging economic environment. Even so, the ongoing transformation of the bank results in unseasoned asset risk, given the rapid pace of loan growth in recent years as its loan portfolio has shifted away from residential mortgage loans towards commercial lending businesses. As a result, Moody's believes that portions of the loan portfolio could give rise to higher credit costs in a downturn.

With respect to the bank's CRE concentration, Moody's views it as a credit challenge, accounting for 3.8 times its Moody's tangible common equity (TCE) as of 31 December 2019, among the highest CRE concentrations of Moody's rated US regional banks. This concentration has increased significantly in recent years, from 2.4 times its Moody's TCE at year-end 2016, as Axos has grown its CRE portfolio at an above-peer-average rate. Furthermore, the construction component has increased notably to 0.76 times Moody's TCE at year-end 2019 from 0.15 times Moody's TCE at year-end 2017. As such, Moody's believes its CRE concentration exposes it to material credit risk, particularly in the current downturn affecting the broader economy.

Axos' solid capitalization has declined in recent periods as growth in risk weighted assets outpaced growth in retained earnings. Its Moody's adjusted TCE as a percentage of risk-weighted asset of 11.28% as of 31 December 2019, compared to 14.39% at year-end 2017. Positively, Moody's assesses the bank's capital policy favorably supported by its robust capital planning process.

Axos' profitability has been a credit strength historically bolstered by its solid operational efficiency, high net interest margin (NIM), and low credit costs. Moody's views its operational efficiency as a competitive advantage that allows the bank to invest more in digitization than traditional banks with legacy infrastructure. Moody's believes this will allow Axos to be more nimble in adapting, and in some ways, leading the way in the future of banking. However, its revenue remains highly dependent on net interest income. As such, currently very low interest rates will pressure its profitability. Moody's notes Axos has the ability to pull notable levers on operating expenses and deposit costs to support profitability.

Axos' funding profile is characterized by a low reliance on confidence-sensitive market funding resulting in limited refinancing risk, a key credit strength, owing to the bank's sizeable and predominantly core deposit base. However, we do characterize some portions of Axos' deposit base as more confidence-sensitive including brokered deposits and large short-term time deposits. Even so, we view its funding profile is a key strength of the bank.

Axos Bank's exposure to environmental and social risks is low and moderate, respectively, consistent with Moody's general assessment for the global banking sector. Moody's does not have any particular concerns with Axos Bank's governance. The bank shows an appropriate risk management framework commensurate with its risk appetite.

The stable outlook is a reflection of Moody's view that Axos' credit profile will remain broadly stable over the next 12-18 months.

Axos' deposit and issuer ratings reflect Moody's application of its advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis. Moody's believes that Axos Bank's deposits are likely to face a very low loss given failure due to the loss absorption provided by the volume of deposits and by more junior obligations in the bank's liability structure; hence, long-term deposits are rated A3, two notches above the bank's baa2 BCA. On the other hand, because of the comparative thinness in Axos' liability structure, Moody's assesses the possible loss severity in all of its debt classes to be potentially high; hence, the issuer rating at both Axos Bank and Axos Financial is Baa3, one notch below the BCA.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Continued seasoning of Axos' shift towards commercial banking and evidence of continued strong asset quality performance would drive positive rating pressure, provided deposit funding, capitalization and profitability do not materially weaken.

A sizeable reduction in capitalization, material weakening in deposit funding or evidence of increased asset risk appetite would result in negative rating pressure.

