Moody's assigns first time ratings to FR Refuel, CFR at B3

New York, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned first time ratings to FR Refuel, LLC ("Refuel"), including a B3 corporate family rating and B3-PD probability of default rating. Moody's also assigned a B3 rating to Refuel's proposed $75 million senior secured revolver, $265 million senior secured term loan and $35 million senior secured delayed draw term loan. The outlook is stable. Ratings are to the receipt and review of final documentation.

Proceeds from the proposed $265 million senior secured term loan will be used to repay approximately $200 million of outstanding debt, partially finance the acquisition of two convenience store operators and pay fees and expenses. The $35 million delayed draw term loan and $75 million revolver will remain undrawn at close.

"Refuel's B3 corporate family rating reflects the company's small scale, geographic concentration and relatively limited track record of operating performance given its rapid acquisition driven growth" stated Bill Fahy, Moody's Senior Credit Officer. Refuel's leverage is high pro forma for its new capital structure with debt to EBITDA of around 6.25 times for 2021 but is expected to improve to below 5.5 times over the next twelve to eighteen months as a full year of recent acquisitions are fully realized. Refuel's credit profile benefits from its good liquidity, the majority of its gross profit mix being driven by merchandise sales and its relationship with major fuel providers. The assigned ratings also include governance considerations particularly that Refuel is owned by private equity with a history of aggressive growth through acquisitions using both cash and debt to fund its growth.

Assignments:

..Issuer: FR Refuel, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: FR Refuel, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Refuel's credit profile reflects its small scale with about 171 stores, geographic concentration in the southeast which accounts for about 56% of locations and its aggressive growth strategy that increased its number of stores from 31 at its inception in May 2019 to 171 in October 2021, the substantial majority of which was driven by acquisitions. Refuel's credit profile benefits from its good liquidity, the fact that the majority of its gross profit is driven by merchandise sales rather than the more volatile fuel sale volumes and its relationship with major fuel providers that adds additional brand recognition.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Refuel will maintain good liquidity and that any acquisitions will be leverage neutral on a pro forma basis.

Refuel's liquidity is good largely supported by its ample external sources of liquidity provided by its 5 year $75 million revolving credit facility and a $35 million delayed draw term loan. Moody's expects Refuel to maintain cash balances of around $15 million and generate positive free cash flow over the next twelve to 18 months, absent any acquisitions. The company's revolving credit facility and delayed draw term loan will be undrawn at close. The delayed draw term loan can be used for general corporate purpose, including acquisitions but must meet a pro forma consolidated first lien net leverage ratio test after giving effect to the borrowing. Moody's expects all free cash flow will be used to fund remodeling efforts, build new stores and repay debt over and above required amortization while maintaining cash balances of around $15 million. The $75 million revolver will be subject to a springing consolidated first lien net leverage ratio which is expected to be set at a 35% cushion at close. The first lien leverage test will only be tested when revolver borrowings exceed 40% of the totaly outstanding. We also expect the company to maintain a reasonable cushion under the covenant post close in excess of 20%. Refuel also owns approximately 75% of its locations which could be used as an alternate source of liquidity in a distress scenario.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include an increase in scale and greater geographic diversity that will enable it to better weather any economic challenges or competitive threats that could be amplified within specific regions. A higher rating would also require debt to EBITDA of below 5.5 times and EBIT coverage of interest of over 1.5 times while maintaining at least good liquidity.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include an inability to successfully integrate recent acquisitions that lead to an inability to improve credit metrics from current levels or caused a deterioration in liquidity. A downgrade could occur if debt to EBITDA is sustained above 6.5 times or EBIT coverage of interest migrated towards 1.0 time on a sustained basis.

As proposed, the new first lien revolver and term loans are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include; 1) Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $50 million and 100% of EBITDA; plus incremental amounts for 1st lien term facilities limited to 4.75x pro-forma first lien net leverage or the higher of 4.75 and consolidated first lien net leverage in effect prior to the incurrence, 2) There are no express "blocker" provisions that prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions, 3) Only direct and indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries must provide guarantees, raising the risk of guarantee release following a partial change in ownership, 4) there are no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction. These are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

Based in South Carolina, FR Refuel, LLC, owns and operates approximately 171 convenience stores in North and South Carolina, Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi. Refuel is majority owned by the private equity firm First Reserve. Annual revenues are around $900 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

