Moody's assigns first time ratings to FR Refuel, CFR at B3

New York, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned first time ratings
to FR Refuel, LLC ("Refuel"), including a B3 corporate family
rating and B3-PD probability of default rating. Moody's
also assigned a B3 rating to Refuel's proposed $75 million
senior secured revolver, $265 million senior secured term
loan and $35 million senior secured delayed draw term loan.
The outlook is stable. Ratings are to the receipt and review of
final documentation.
Proceeds from the proposed $265 million senior secured term loan
will be used to repay approximately $200 million of outstanding
debt, partially finance the acquisition of two convenience store
operators and pay fees and expenses. The $35 million delayed
draw term loan and $75 million revolver will remain undrawn at
close.
"Refuel's B3 corporate family rating reflects the company's small
scale, geographic concentration and relatively limited track record
of operating performance given its rapid acquisition driven growth"
stated Bill Fahy, Moody's Senior Credit Officer. Refuel's
leverage is high pro forma for its new capital structure with debt to
EBITDA of around 6.25 times for 2021 but is expected to improve
to below 5.5 times over the next twelve to eighteen months as a
full year of recent acquisitions are fully realized. Refuel's credit
profile benefits from its good liquidity, the majority of its gross
profit mix being driven by merchandise sales and its relationship with
major fuel providers. The assigned ratings also include governance
considerations particularly that Refuel is owned by private equity with
a history of aggressive growth through acquisitions using both cash and
debt to fund its growth.
Assignments:
..Issuer: FR Refuel, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B3-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B3 (LGD4)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD4)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term
Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: FR Refuel, LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Refuel's credit profile reflects its small scale with about 171
stores, geographic concentration in the southeast which accounts
for about 56% of locations and its aggressive growth strategy that
increased its number of stores from 31 at its inception in May 2019 to
171 in October 2021, the substantial majority of which was driven
by acquisitions. Refuel's credit profile benefits from its good
liquidity, the fact that the majority of its gross profit is driven
by merchandise sales rather than the more volatile fuel sale volumes and
its relationship with major fuel providers that adds additional brand
recognition.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Refuel will maintain
good liquidity and that any acquisitions will be leverage neutral on a
pro forma basis.
Refuel's liquidity is good largely supported by its ample external
sources of liquidity provided by its 5 year $75 million revolving
credit facility and a $35 million delayed draw term loan.
Moody's expects Refuel to maintain cash balances of around $15
million and generate positive free cash flow over the next twelve to 18
months, absent any acquisitions. The company's revolving
credit facility and delayed draw term loan will be undrawn at close.
The delayed draw term loan can be used for general corporate purpose,
including acquisitions but must meet a pro forma consolidated first lien
net leverage ratio test after giving effect to the borrowing. Moody's
expects all free cash flow will be used to fund remodeling efforts,
build new stores and repay debt over and above required amortization while
maintaining cash balances of around $15 million. The $75
million revolver will be subject to a springing consolidated first lien
net leverage ratio which is expected to be set at a 35% cushion
at close. The first lien leverage test will only be tested when
revolver borrowings exceed 40% of the totaly outstanding.
We also expect the company to maintain a reasonable cushion under the
covenant post close in excess of 20%. Refuel also owns approximately
75% of its locations which could be used as an alternate source
of liquidity in a distress scenario.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade include an increase in scale and
greater geographic diversity that will enable it to better weather any
economic challenges or competitive threats that could be amplified within
specific regions. A higher rating would also require debt to EBITDA
of below 5.5 times and EBIT coverage of interest of over 1.5
times while maintaining at least good liquidity.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include an inability to successfully
integrate recent acquisitions that lead to an inability to improve credit
metrics from current levels or caused a deterioration in liquidity.
A downgrade could occur if debt to EBITDA is sustained above 6.5
times or EBIT coverage of interest migrated towards 1.0 time on
a sustained basis.
As proposed, the new first lien revolver and term loans are expected
to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact
creditors. Notable terms include; 1) Incremental debt capacity
up to the greater of $50 million and 100% of EBITDA;
plus incremental amounts for 1st lien term facilities limited to 4.75x
pro-forma first lien net leverage or the higher of 4.75
and consolidated first lien net leverage in effect prior to the incurrence,
2) There are no express "blocker" provisions that prohibit the transfer
of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers
are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions,
3) Only direct and indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries must provide
guarantees, raising the risk of guarantee release following a partial
change in ownership, 4) there are no explicit protective provisions
limiting such guarantee releases. There are no express protective
provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction. These
are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be
materially different.
Based in South Carolina, FR Refuel, LLC, owns and operates
approximately 171 convenience stores in North and South Carolina,
Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi. Refuel is majority owned
by the private equity firm First Reserve. Annual revenues are around
$900 million.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
