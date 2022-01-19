Moody's assigns first time ratings to Naked Juice LLC; CFR at B1, outlook stable

New York, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned first-time ratings to Naked Juice LLC ("Naked Juice"), including a B1 Corporate Family Rating, B1-PD Probability of Default Rating, Ba3 ratings on the first lien term loan and delayed draw term loan, and B3 rating on the second lien term loan. A stable outlook was assigned. This is the first time Moody's has rated Naked Juice. This debt, as well as a healthy amount of cash and rollover equity, will support Naked Juice's partial spin off from Pepsi by PAI Partners, with Pepsi retaining a 39% ownership stake. Ratings are predicated on receipt and satisfactory review of final documents.

"Today's actions recognize the initially high out of the box leverage, with debt/EBITDA approaching 7x , though EBIT-to- interest coverage of over 2x is a partial quantitative mitigant," stated Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer Charlie O'Shea. "Moody's considers Naked Juice's competitive position, led by solid brands such as Tropicana and Naked Juice, as well as distribution contracts with Pepsi that will continue post-closing, as a key rating plus, with the expectation that financial strategy will be balanced between shareholders and debtholders to ensure deleveraging," continued O'Shea.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Naked Juice LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B1-PD

....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Multi-Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

....GTD Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Naked Juice LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 CFR considers Naked Juice's high leverage, with debt/EBITDA at closing of around 6.8x as of September 2021 and pro forma for the LBO, mitigating EBIT-to -interest coverage of over 2x, good liquidity, and a solid competitive position with well-known brands in key categories. The sizable revenue base supported by recurring demand drives good negotiating leverage with retailers and operating cash flow that can be used to fund reinvestment including in faster growing products within the portfolio, as well as debt service. The retention by Pepsi of a 39% stake in Naked Juice is beneficial on multiple fronts, including ensuring maintenance of pre-existing contracts, and also provides somewhat of a "halo effect" which, despite the lack of any guarantees from Pepsi, ensures Pepsi will remain supportive. Moody's projects the company will utilize more than $80 million of free cash flow in 2022 for reinvestment and to bolster liquidity, and that the company will refrain from material acquisitions until the stand-alone operations are well-established. The ratings reflect Moody's projection that debt-to-EBITDA will decline to 6.0x or lower by the end of 2023. Moody's anticipates the initial transaction will include the North American operations, and that the delayed draw term loan will be used to fund the acquisition of the European operations once regulatory and other necessary closing conditions are met with minimal effect on leverage. Moody's views the bulk of the company's products as mature and low growth that can make it challenging to rapidly de-leverage, and Naked Juice will need to invest in product development, marketing, and distribution to generate consistent organic revenue and earnings growth. Products such as orange juice also benefitted from increased at-home food consumption during the coronavirus, and Moody's expects a gradual return to offices and away-from-home food consumption will be a revenue headwind over the next two years. Cost inflation, including energy, commodities and transportation, as well as the need to establish stand-alone operations, will be offset by price increases and cost saving initiatives to keep margins flat in 2022 with modest margin expansion expected thereafter.

Environmental, Social and Governance Risk

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it also continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around forecasts is high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Volatility can be still expected in 2022 due to uncertain demand characteristic, as well as channel disruptions, and ongoing supply chain disruptions.

The company utilizes agricultural products, energy, water, a wide array of packaging including plastics, and other raw materials that present environmental risk. The company spends significant effort and costs to responsibly source inputs and minimize the environmental impact of its manufacturing operations and supply chain. Governance risks include aggressive financial policies such as the use of high leverage expected under majority control by a private equity sponsor. Pepsi's minority ownership is a partial governance mitigant because Pepsi would likely be motivated to provide operational support if necessary to manage through periods of earnings weakness.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that growth in revenue and EBITDA will be modest in 2022 and then pick up in 2023 such that debt-to-EBITDA leverage will steadily, though potentially slowly, decline to 6x by mid/late-fiscal 2023. Moody's also assumes in the stable outlook that the company will generate more than $80 million of annual free cash flow beginning in 2022 and will maintain good liquidity.

Ratings could be upgraded if the company establishes stand-alone operations without losing market share or materially increasing costs, and generates consistent organic revenue growth with a stable to higher EBITDA margin. The company would also need to maintain a more conservative financial strategy that results in debt/EBITDA approaching 5x and EBIT-to-interest coverage approaching 3x, with liquidity remaining at least good. Ratings could be downgraded if establishing stand alone operations, competitive issues, or cost pressures weaken market share or margins, free cash flow is weaker than expected, debt/EBITDA is sustained above 6.0x, or if EBIT-to-interest coverage approaches 2x. Acquisitions, shareholder distributions or a deterioration in liquidity could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Soft Beverage Industry published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1053179. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

As proposed, the new first lien credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following: incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $367 million and 100% of the EBITDA Grower Amount, less any amount incurred under the corresponding "fixed incremental amount" basket in the Second Lien Facility, plus unlimited amounts subject to first lien net leverage ratio not exceeding 5:00 to 1:00 (if pari passu secured). Amounts up to the Fixed Incremental Amount may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans. There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

Naked Juice LLC is the entity resulting from a spin-off from PepsiCo, with PAI Partners owning 61% and Pepsi retaining a 39% stake. Naked Juice, LLC owns the Tropicana, Naked Juice, KeVita and other select juice brands.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Charles O'Shea

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

