Moody's assigns first time ratings to Naked Juice LLC; CFR at B1, outlook stable

New York, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned
first-time ratings to Naked Juice LLC ("Naked Juice"),
including a B1 Corporate Family Rating, B1-PD Probability
of Default Rating, Ba3 ratings on the first lien term loan and delayed
draw term loan, and B3 rating on the second lien term loan.
A stable outlook was assigned. This is the first time Moody's
has rated Naked Juice. This debt, as well as a healthy amount
of cash and rollover equity, will support Naked Juice's partial
spin off from Pepsi by PAI Partners, with Pepsi retaining a 39%
ownership stake. Ratings are predicated on receipt and satisfactory
review of final documents.
"Today's actions recognize the initially high out of the box
leverage, with debt/EBITDA approaching 7x , though EBIT-to-
interest coverage of over 2x is a partial quantitative mitigant,"
stated Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer Charlie
O'Shea. "Moody's considers Naked Juice's
competitive position, led by solid brands such as Tropicana and
Naked Juice, as well as distribution contracts with Pepsi that will
continue post-closing, as a key rating plus, with the
expectation that financial strategy will be balanced between shareholders
and debtholders to ensure deleveraging," continued O'Shea.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
New Assignments:
..Issuer: Naked Juice LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B1-PD
....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw
Term Loan, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)
....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)
....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Multi-Currency
Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)
....GTD Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Naked Juice LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B1 CFR considers Naked Juice's high leverage, with debt/EBITDA
at closing of around 6.8x as of September 2021 and pro forma for
the LBO, mitigating EBIT-to -interest coverage of
over 2x, good liquidity, and a solid competitive position
with well-known brands in key categories. The sizable revenue
base supported by recurring demand drives good negotiating leverage with
retailers and operating cash flow that can be used to fund reinvestment
including in faster growing products within the portfolio, as well
as debt service. The retention by Pepsi of a 39% stake in
Naked Juice is beneficial on multiple fronts, including ensuring
maintenance of pre-existing contracts, and also provides
somewhat of a "halo effect" which, despite the lack
of any guarantees from Pepsi, ensures Pepsi will remain supportive.
Moody's projects the company will utilize more than $80 million
of free cash flow in 2022 for reinvestment and to bolster liquidity,
and that the company will refrain from material acquisitions until the
stand-alone operations are well-established. The
ratings reflect Moody's projection that debt-to-EBITDA
will decline to 6.0x or lower by the end of 2023. Moody's
anticipates the initial transaction will include the North American operations,
and that the delayed draw term loan will be used to fund the acquisition
of the European operations once regulatory and other necessary closing
conditions are met with minimal effect on leverage. Moody's
views the bulk of the company's products as mature and low growth
that can make it challenging to rapidly de-leverage, and
Naked Juice will need to invest in product development, marketing,
and distribution to generate consistent organic revenue and earnings growth.
Products such as orange juice also benefitted from increased at-home
food consumption during the coronavirus, and Moody's expects
a gradual return to offices and away-from-home food consumption
will be a revenue headwind over the next two years. Cost inflation,
including energy, commodities and transportation, as well
as the need to establish stand-alone operations, will be
offset by price increases and cost saving initiatives to keep margins
flat in 2022 with modest margin expansion expected thereafter.
Environmental, Social and Governance Risk
The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain
it also continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors
and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, it
is tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
forecasts is high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Volatility can be still expected
in 2022 due to uncertain demand characteristic, as well as channel
disruptions, and ongoing supply chain disruptions.
The company utilizes agricultural products, energy, water,
a wide array of packaging including plastics, and other raw materials
that present environmental risk. The company spends significant
effort and costs to responsibly source inputs and minimize the environmental
impact of its manufacturing operations and supply chain. Governance
risks include aggressive financial policies such as the use of high leverage
expected under majority control by a private equity sponsor. Pepsi's
minority ownership is a partial governance mitigant because Pepsi would
likely be motivated to provide operational support if necessary to manage
through periods of earnings weakness.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that growth in revenue
and EBITDA will be modest in 2022 and then pick up in 2023 such that debt-to-EBITDA
leverage will steadily, though potentially slowly, decline
to 6x by mid/late-fiscal 2023. Moody's also assumes
in the stable outlook that the company will generate more than $80
million of annual free cash flow beginning in 2022 and will maintain good
liquidity.
Ratings could be upgraded if the company establishes stand-alone
operations without losing market share or materially increasing costs,
and generates consistent organic revenue growth with a stable to higher
EBITDA margin. The company would also need to maintain a more conservative
financial strategy that results in debt/EBITDA approaching 5x and EBIT-to-interest
coverage approaching 3x, with liquidity remaining at least good.
Ratings could be downgraded if establishing stand alone operations,
competitive issues, or cost pressures weaken market share or margins,
free cash flow is weaker than expected, debt/EBITDA is sustained
above 6.0x, or if EBIT-to-interest coverage
approaches 2x. Acquisitions, shareholder distributions or
a deterioration in liquidity could also lead to a downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Soft Beverage
Industry published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1053179.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
As proposed, the new first lien credit facilities are expected to
provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact
creditors. Notable terms include the following: incremental
debt capacity up to the greater of $367 million and 100%
of the EBITDA Grower Amount, less any amount incurred under the
corresponding "fixed incremental amount" basket in the Second
Lien Facility, plus unlimited amounts subject to first lien net
leverage ratio not exceeding 5:00 to 1:00 (if pari passu secured).
Amounts up to the Fixed Incremental Amount may be incurred with an earlier
maturity date than the initial term loans. There are no express
"blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified
assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted
subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions. Non-wholly-owned
subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or
transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could
jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting
such guarantee releases. The above are proposed terms and the final
terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.
Naked Juice LLC is the entity resulting from a spin-off from PepsiCo,
with PAI Partners owning 61% and Pepsi retaining a 39% stake.
Naked Juice, LLC owns the Tropicana, Naked Juice, KeVita
and other select juice brands.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
