Moody's assigns first-time ratings to National Bank of Umm Al-Qaiwain

Local and foreign currency deposit ratings at Baa2 with stable outlook
Limassol, February 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned first-time
local and foreign currency long-term and short-term bank
deposit ratings of Baa2/Prime-2 to National Bank of Umm Al-Qaiwain
(PSC) (NBQ). The outlook assigned to the long-term deposit
ratings is stable. At the same time, the rating agency has
assigned a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of ba2,
long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments
of Baa1(cr)/P-2(cr), long-term local and foreign currency
Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) of Baa1, and short-term local
and foreign currency CRRs of P-2.
A list of the assigned ratings is available at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
National Bank of Umm Al-Qaiwain (PSC) (NBQ) is a public shareholding
company incorporated in the emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain in the United Arab
Emirates (UAE) in 1982. The bank is engaged in providing corporate
and retail banking services through a network of 12 branches in the UAE.
As of December 2021, the bank reported AED 13.1 billion of
total assets (USD 3.6 billion), which corresponds to 0.4%
market share in the UAE.
RATIONALE FOR BCA
NBQ's ba2 BCA captures the bank's sound core profitability, reflective
of its corporate franchise, and its strong capital and liquidity
buffers. These strengths are moderated by the bank's weak
asset quality with high exposure to sector and borrower concentrations
and low loan-loss absorption reserves, concentrated funding
profile, limited business diversification and execution risks arising
from the bank's medium-term growth plan.
DETAILED CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS
--PROFITABILITY BENEFITS FROM SOLID MARGINS AND EFFICIENT
OPERATIONS
Moody's expects that NBQ's profitability will increase, as
the operating environment improves in the UAE. NBQ's solid
profitability continues to be supported by the bank's corporate
franchise which is underpinned by the strong ties of the bank with UAE
corporate groups and families. However, planned growth in
higher risk segments could eventually impact bottom-line profitability
as provisions increase.
Net interest margin has declined to 2.1% for 2021 from 3.5%
in 2019, as gross yields decreased more than funding costs -
at 0.6% in 2021 compared with 1.1% in 2019
- driven by a combination of lower interest rates and negative
loan book growth.
The bank's cost-to-income ratio was a strong 35%
for 2021, broadly in line with the previous year.
Loan-loss provisions consumed 31% of the bank's pre-provision
income in 2020, compared with 18% in 2019. This reflected
pre-pandemic challenges in some commercial and business banking
segments combined with covid-19 management overlays in 2020.
In 2021 the bank reported a release in provisions at 6% of pre
provision income, driven by loan book reduction and partially also
recoveries.
NBQ reported a net income to tangible assets ratio at 2.0%
for 2021 and 1.6% in 2020, down from 3.0%
in 2019.
--CAPITAL BUFFERS EXPECTED TO REMAIN STRONG
Moody's says that it expects NBQ will maintain strong capital adequacy,
although this could decline slightly as the bank implements its growth
strategy.
As at December 2021 Moody's Tangible Common Equity (TCE) to risk
weighted assets ratio was at a high 42% (stable from 41%
in December 2020) up from an already high 35% in 2018, mainly
reflecting the shrinking loan portfolio.
The bank will continue to meet capital requirements through retained profit,
with a 50% dividend policy payout in recent years, with exception
of 2020 where the bank paid 70% of its profit to the shareholders.
As of year-end 2021 the bank declared it will pay around 56%
of net profits to its shareholders. As of December 2021,
the bank's reported a Basel III Tier 1 ratio of 43.53%,
total capital adequacy ratio of 44.66% and shareholders'
equity/total assets of 38.4%, were well above the
UAE local peers and adequate for its risk profile.
--HIGH LIQUID BUFFERS COMBINED WITH LOW MARKET FUNDING RELIANCE
NBQ's assets are mainly funded by customer deposits, constituting
95% of non-equity funding as of December 2021. The
bank exhibits a high reliance on high-cost time deposits,
at 58% of total customer accounts as of December 2021, although
this has improved from its 2018 level (76%). The funding
book also exhibits high concentration, with 36% of deposits
being sourced from related parties as of December 2021, up from
21% in 2018, reflecting the corporate nature of NBQ's
franchise.
However, market funding reliance is nil as of December 2021,
down from an already low 1.5% as of December 2020.
The ratio of net loans to customer deposits stood at 86% at end-December
2021.
NBQ's liquid buffers mitigate the concentration risk in its funding
profile. The bank's liquid banking assets/tangible banking
assets increased to 44.7% as of December 2021, from
33.6% in 2018. We expect the bank's liquid assets
to decline but to remain relatively solid, as the bank implements
its medium-term growth plan.
--WEAK ASSET QUALITY EXPOSED TO HIGH BORROWER AND SECTOR
CONCENTRATIONS
We expect NBQ's asset quality to be affected by the lagging effect
of the covid 19 outbreak period. Furthermore, growth plans
could further increase asset risk, creating a new unseasoned portion
in the loan book.
Credit concentration also represents a risk to the bank's asset
quality. In particular, NBQ's exposure to the cyclical real
estate and construction sectors with combined loans accounting for a high
49% of total loans at end December 2021, exposes NBQ to the
volatility of the real estate market in the UAE.
The bank's loan book declined by 30% between year-end
2017-2021, as the bank cleaned-up its wholesale banking
portfolio, mainly real estate and construction, financial
institutions and lastly also services. The bank wrote off 19%
and 16% of previous year impaired exposure in 2019 and 2020 respectively,
and a further 5% during 2021.
As of December 2021, NBQ's nonperforming loans to gross loans
ratio was at 8.6%, down from 10% as of December
2020, but higher compared with 7.4% in 2018.
The bank's cost of risk (loan loss provisions to gross loans) in
2020 was similar to its pre-pandemic level at 1.2%
(1.1% in 2018-2019) while the bank's accumulated
loan loss reserves declined as problem loan formation continued.
NBQ's loan loss reserves to problem loans ratio was at 51%
at end-December 2021 down from 61% at end-2018,
reducing the bank's buffers to absorb potential loan losses.
--LIMITED BUSINESS DIVERSIFICATION
Moody's makes a one-notch negative adjustment to Business
Diversification to reflect NBQ's limited business diversification.
NBQ's business concentration in corporate banking constrains its
credit strength, since it increases the bank's sensitivity
to stress in a single business line. The bank's strong reliance
on mid-size corporate banking limits its income diversification
and increases earnings volatility.
--MEDIUM TERM GROWTH PLAN ENTAILS EXECUTION RISKS
Moody's makes a one-notch negative adjustment to Corporate
Behavior to reflect the execution risk of the bank's growth plan
to diversify away from real estate sector, growing also its SME
and retail segments. Lack of track record, substantial growth
plans combined with existing risk-management and control framework,
constrain the bank's credit strength and create uncertainties about
the evolution of the bank's risk profile.
ENVIROMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
In line with the banking sector, NBQ has a low exposure to environmental
risks as direct lending to the hydrocarbon sector is low. However,
given the sizeable contribution of the hydrocarbon industry to the UAE
economy and the arid nature of the country, UAE banks' indirect
exposure to the hydrocarbon sector and to the local climate may increase
their vulnerability to environmental risks.
The most relevant social risks for banks arise from the way they interact
with their customers. Social risks are particularly high in the
area of data security and customer privacy. Fines and reputational
damage due to product mis-selling or other types of misconduct
is a further social risk. Societal trends are also relevant in
a number of areas, such as shifting customer preferences towards
digital banking services increasing information technology cost,
or socially driven policy agendas that may translate into regulation that
affects banks' revenue base. Overall, we consider banks
to face moderate social risks.
Corporate governance weaknesses can lead to a deterioration in a company's
credit quality, while governance strengths can benefit its credit
profile. Governance is highly relevant for NBQ, as it is
to all banks operating in the GCC. In the GCC, governments,
along with government-related issuers, tend to have a large
footprint on the overall economy. Consequently, they are
often among the largest borrowers, depositors and in some cases
shareholders in the largest banks across the region. Corporate
governance remains a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring.
RATIONALE FOR LONG-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
NBQ's Baa2 deposit ratings incorporate a three-notch uplift from
its ba2 BCA, based on our assessment of a very high likelihood of
government support, in case of need. This assessment reflects
(1) Government of Umm Al-Qaiwain's 30.0% direct
stake in NBQ and (2) the UAE's strong track record of supporting banks
in times of stress.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on NBQ's long-term ratings reflects Moody's
expectation that ongoing pressure on the bank's asset quality and
execution risk of the medium-term growth plan will be balanced
by strong liquidity and capital buffers.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upwards pressure on NBQ's long-term ratings could emerge from significant
improvement in operating conditions leading to improvements in the bank's
asset quality and profitability and/or achieving diversification of its
revenues from less volatile segments, while maintaining strong capital
and liquidity buffers.
Downwards pressure on NBQ's long-term ratings could materialise
in the event of a material deterioration in the operating conditions that
could lead to weakening of the bank's asset quality, profitability
and/or capitalisation. Downward pressure on NBQ's ratings
could also materialise if the bank fails to upgrade its risk management
framework while growing in riskier segments.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: National Bank of Umm Al-Qaiwain (PSC)
Assignments:
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Assigned ba2
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned
ba2
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Assigned P-2(cr)
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Assigned Baa1(cr)
....Short-term Foreign and Local Currency
Counterparty Risk Ratings, Assigned P-2
....Long-term Foreign and Local Currency
Counterparty Risk Ratings, Assigned Baa1
....Short-term Foreign and Local Currency
Bank Deposit Ratings, Assigned P-2
....Long-term Foreign and Local Currency
Bank Deposit Ratings, Assigned Baa2, Outlook Assigned Stable
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The local market analyst for this rating is Francesca Paolino, +971
(423) 795-68 .
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
