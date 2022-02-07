Moody's assigns first time ratings to Olaplex, Inc.; CFR at B1; outlook stable

New York, February 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a first time ratings to Olaplex Inc., including a B1 Corporate
Family Rating ("CFR") and a B1-PD Probability of Default Rating.
Moody's also assigned B1 ratings to the first lien senior secured
credit facility, consisting of a $150 million revolving credit
facility expiring 2027 and a $675 million senior secured term loan
due 2029. At the same time, Moody's assigned a speculative
grade liquidity rating of SGL-1. The rating outlook is stable.
"The B1 CFR reflects Olaplex's strong market position and growth prospects
in hair care, tested intellectual property protection, and
Moody's expectation that private equity sponsor Advent International
will continue to reduce their ownership through secondary market transactions
without adding leverage to the company," said Moody's Analyst Dawei
Ma. "Olaplex's ratings also reflect the company's strong
credit metrics, including modest leverage, strong profitability
and low capital expenditures, which supports considerable positive
free cash flow generation."
The following ratings are affected by today's action:
New Assignments:
..Issuer: Olaplex, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B1-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Assigned SGL-1
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B1 (LGD4)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Olaplex, Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Olaplex' B1 CFR reflects the company's strong operating performance,
good brand name recognition in niche hair care markets, diversity
in distribution channel to both salon and home use, as well as intellectual
property protection from various domestic and international patents that
expire in roughly 13 years. Olaplex's products focus on repairing
the chemical bonds in hair that are damaged by coloring and other treatments,
and the efficacy drives good consumer reception and premium price points.
The company has very strong credit metrics, including a very high
EBITDA margin in excess of 60% and pro forma debt-to-EBITDA
financial leverage of 2.2x for the 12-months period ended
September 30, 2021. The growth in 2021 was supported by increased
brand awareness, salons and Sephora reopening and strong growth
in direct-to-consumer sales. Moody's expect
earnings growth will remain strong in 2022 supported by the new distribution
channel with Ulta and product development capability.
The rating is constrained by the company's narrow focus on prestige
haircare category with only 11 products. Revenue and earnings are
vulnerable to changing customer preferences and competition including
from much larger, more diversified, and better capitalized
hair care product providers. Olaplex also has supplier concentration
risk with one supplier accounting for over 70% of its net sales.
Moody's expects the company to maintain moderate leverage as a public
company despite continued control by private equity sponsor Advent International
through their 77% ownership interest. Advent's exit
creates significant potential overhang that could include leveraged repurchases.
However, Moody's anticipates the most likely scenario is that
Advent will reduce its ownership through secondary market offerings over
time without increasing debt in order to maintain moderate leverage and
a growth focus.
Olaplex's SGL-1 rating reflects Moody's expectation
of very good liquidity over the next 12 months. The company's
liquidity is supported by $61 million of unrestricted cash at transaction
close and a proposed undrawn $150 million revolving credit facility
maturing 2027. Moody's also anticipates the company to generate
at least $150 million of annual free cash flow. Moody's
defines free cash flow as cash flows from operations less capital expenditures
and dividends. The cash sufficiently covers annual debt amortization
of about $6.8 million on the company's $675
million senior secured first lien term loan maturing in 2029. The
company's operating cash flow is seasonal but positive in each quarter,
with inventory buildup in its second and third fiscal quarters ahead of
the holiday season. Since the company is expected to generate strong
cash flow, Moody's does not foresee a need for Olaplex to
draw on its revolver for working capital over the next 12 months and expects
the company to be able to fund seasonal working capital fluctuations with
cash and internally generated cash flows.
In terms of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations,
the most important factor for Olaplex's ratings are governance considerations
related to its financial policies. Moody's views Olaplex's
financial policies as aggressive given its debt financed dividend recapitalization
in 2020 and its private equity ownership. Moody's believes
the company's financial discipline is improving following the September
2021 initial public offering. Nevertheless, Advent International
retains a significant 77% ownership stake and debt issuance to
fund ownership reductions and limit dilution through share repurchases
creates event risk.
Social considerations impact Olaplex in that the company is largely a
prestige hair care company. The company sells products that appeal
to customers almost entirely due to "social" consumer preference considerations.
To the extent such social customs and mores change, it could have
an impact -- positive or negative -- on the
company's sales and earnings.
The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain
it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and
regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the
virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around our forecasts.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Olaplex will continue
to generate consistent organic revenue growth, maintain its very
high EBITDA margin, and produce considerable free cash flow after
reinvestment. Moody's also expects the company to maintain
its strong credit metrics in the next 12 to 18 months.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company continues to improve its
scale and product diversity and demonstrates a longer-term track
record of profitable growth. Olaplex would also need to maintain
low debt-to-EBITDA financial leverage and generate consistently
strong free cash flow, as well as significantly reduce its private
equity ownership to support an upgrade.
The ratings could be downgraded if Olaplex's revenue and EBITDA
deteriorate as a result of declining market share, retail distribution
or pricing. Debt funded acquisitions, shareholder distributions
or an earnings decline that increases debt-to-EBITDA leverage
above 3.5x, or a deterioration in its cash flow generation
could also lead to a downgrade.
As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant
flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors.
Notable terms include the following: (1) Incremental debt capacity
up to the greater of $400 million plus an amount equal to 100%
of Consolidated EBITDA, plus an unlimited amount subject to first
lien net leverage ratio < or = 3.00x. (2) No portion
of the incremental may be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial
term loans. (3) The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets
to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities,
subject to "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer
of material intellectual property to unrestricted subsidiaries.
(4) Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide
guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership
of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with "customary"
limitations on releases of Excluded Subsidiaries that were wholly owned
Restricted Subsidiaries but are no longer wholly owned Restricted Subsidiaries
as a result of a non-arm's length transaction or transactions
for less than fair market value with an affiliate or related party for
no bona fide business purpose limiting such guarantee releases.
(5) There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering
transaction.
The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement
may be materially different.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Olaplex, Inc. is a producer of specialty haircare products
featuring a proprietary, patented formula to protect and restore
damaged hair. The company's products focus on repairing the
chemical bonds in hair that are damaged by coloring and other treatments.
The company develops, markets, and distributes its products
throughout the US and to over 60 countries around the world. Olaplex
generated $525 million of revenue for the twelve months ending
September 30, 2021. Private equity firm Advent International
acquired the company in a leveraged buyout in January 2020 and currently
owns approximately 77% of the company. Olaplex's parent
company Olaplex Holdings, Inc. began to trade publicly on
Nasdaq in September 2021.
