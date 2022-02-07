Moody's assigns first time ratings to Olaplex, Inc.; CFR at B1; outlook stable

New York, February 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a first time ratings to Olaplex Inc., including a B1 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and a B1-PD Probability of Default Rating. Moody's also assigned B1 ratings to the first lien senior secured credit facility, consisting of a $150 million revolving credit facility expiring 2027 and a $675 million senior secured term loan due 2029. At the same time, Moody's assigned a speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-1. The rating outlook is stable.

"The B1 CFR reflects Olaplex's strong market position and growth prospects in hair care, tested intellectual property protection, and Moody's expectation that private equity sponsor Advent International will continue to reduce their ownership through secondary market transactions without adding leverage to the company," said Moody's Analyst Dawei Ma. "Olaplex's ratings also reflect the company's strong credit metrics, including modest leverage, strong profitability and low capital expenditures, which supports considerable positive free cash flow generation."

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Olaplex, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-1

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Olaplex, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Olaplex' B1 CFR reflects the company's strong operating performance, good brand name recognition in niche hair care markets, diversity in distribution channel to both salon and home use, as well as intellectual property protection from various domestic and international patents that expire in roughly 13 years. Olaplex's products focus on repairing the chemical bonds in hair that are damaged by coloring and other treatments, and the efficacy drives good consumer reception and premium price points. The company has very strong credit metrics, including a very high EBITDA margin in excess of 60% and pro forma debt-to-EBITDA financial leverage of 2.2x for the 12-months period ended September 30, 2021. The growth in 2021 was supported by increased brand awareness, salons and Sephora reopening and strong growth in direct-to-consumer sales. Moody's expect earnings growth will remain strong in 2022 supported by the new distribution channel with Ulta and product development capability.

The rating is constrained by the company's narrow focus on prestige haircare category with only 11 products. Revenue and earnings are vulnerable to changing customer preferences and competition including from much larger, more diversified, and better capitalized hair care product providers. Olaplex also has supplier concentration risk with one supplier accounting for over 70% of its net sales. Moody's expects the company to maintain moderate leverage as a public company despite continued control by private equity sponsor Advent International through their 77% ownership interest. Advent's exit creates significant potential overhang that could include leveraged repurchases. However, Moody's anticipates the most likely scenario is that Advent will reduce its ownership through secondary market offerings over time without increasing debt in order to maintain moderate leverage and a growth focus.

Olaplex's SGL-1 rating reflects Moody's expectation of very good liquidity over the next 12 months. The company's liquidity is supported by $61 million of unrestricted cash at transaction close and a proposed undrawn $150 million revolving credit facility maturing 2027. Moody's also anticipates the company to generate at least $150 million of annual free cash flow. Moody's defines free cash flow as cash flows from operations less capital expenditures and dividends. The cash sufficiently covers annual debt amortization of about $6.8 million on the company's $675 million senior secured first lien term loan maturing in 2029. The company's operating cash flow is seasonal but positive in each quarter, with inventory buildup in its second and third fiscal quarters ahead of the holiday season. Since the company is expected to generate strong cash flow, Moody's does not foresee a need for Olaplex to draw on its revolver for working capital over the next 12 months and expects the company to be able to fund seasonal working capital fluctuations with cash and internally generated cash flows.

In terms of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations, the most important factor for Olaplex's ratings are governance considerations related to its financial policies. Moody's views Olaplex's financial policies as aggressive given its debt financed dividend recapitalization in 2020 and its private equity ownership. Moody's believes the company's financial discipline is improving following the September 2021 initial public offering. Nevertheless, Advent International retains a significant 77% ownership stake and debt issuance to fund ownership reductions and limit dilution through share repurchases creates event risk.

Social considerations impact Olaplex in that the company is largely a prestige hair care company. The company sells products that appeal to customers almost entirely due to "social" consumer preference considerations. To the extent such social customs and mores change, it could have an impact -- positive or negative -- on the company's sales and earnings.

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around our forecasts. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Olaplex will continue to generate consistent organic revenue growth, maintain its very high EBITDA margin, and produce considerable free cash flow after reinvestment. Moody's also expects the company to maintain its strong credit metrics in the next 12 to 18 months.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company continues to improve its scale and product diversity and demonstrates a longer-term track record of profitable growth. Olaplex would also need to maintain low debt-to-EBITDA financial leverage and generate consistently strong free cash flow, as well as significantly reduce its private equity ownership to support an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if Olaplex's revenue and EBITDA deteriorate as a result of declining market share, retail distribution or pricing. Debt funded acquisitions, shareholder distributions or an earnings decline that increases debt-to-EBITDA leverage above 3.5x, or a deterioration in its cash flow generation could also lead to a downgrade.

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following: (1) Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $400 million plus an amount equal to 100% of Consolidated EBITDA, plus an unlimited amount subject to first lien net leverage ratio < or = 3.00x. (2) No portion of the incremental may be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial term loans. (3) The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of material intellectual property to unrestricted subsidiaries. (4) Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with "customary" limitations on releases of Excluded Subsidiaries that were wholly owned Restricted Subsidiaries but are no longer wholly owned Restricted Subsidiaries as a result of a non-arm's length transaction or transactions for less than fair market value with an affiliate or related party for no bona fide business purpose limiting such guarantee releases. (5) There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Olaplex, Inc. is a producer of specialty haircare products featuring a proprietary, patented formula to protect and restore damaged hair. The company's products focus on repairing the chemical bonds in hair that are damaged by coloring and other treatments. The company develops, markets, and distributes its products throughout the US and to over 60 countries around the world. Olaplex generated $525 million of revenue for the twelve months ending September 30, 2021. Private equity firm Advent International acquired the company in a leveraged buyout in January 2020 and currently owns approximately 77% of the company. Olaplex's parent company Olaplex Holdings, Inc. began to trade publicly on Nasdaq in September 2021.

