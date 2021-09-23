Moody's assigns first time ratings to Pacific Bells including B3 CFR

New York, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned first time ratings to Pacific Bells, LLC ("Pacific Bells") including a B3 corporate family rating, B3-PD probability of default rating and B3 senior secured credit facility rating. The outlook is stable. Ratings are subject to final review of documentation.

Pacific Bells is planning on raising $883 million of debt and equity, both common and preferred, to fund the purchase of the company from its existing private equity owner by Orangewood Partners LLC and management. The acquisition will be funded with a $460 million 7-year term loan, about $120 million of preferred equity and $313 million of common equity (including $97 million of management rollover). The planned bank credit facility also includes an undrawn $50 million 5-year revolver and unused $75 million delayed draw term loan. Pro forma for this transaction, trailing 12 month debt/EBITDA is 6.7x -- which includes Moody's standard adjustments but does not include preferred equity or the $75 million delayed draw term loan which could be used to fund additional growth.

The B3 corporate family rating reflects Moody's forecast that Pacific Bells' leverage will improve over the next year but remain high at approximately 6.5x at the end of 2022. The assigned ratings also include governance considerations particularly that Pacific Bells financial strategies will be dictacted by its private equity owners. Moody's expects that under the company's new private equity owners, free cash flow will primarily be used to fund new unit growth, remodels and potential acquisitions rather than voluntary debt repayment. In addition, given the $75 million delayed draw term loan, Moody's expects that Pacific Bells is also likely to use debt to finance a portion of its future acquisitions.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Pacific Bells, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Delayed Draw Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Pacific Bells, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Pacific Bells credit profile is constrained by its aforementioned high leverage, small scale relative to rated restaurant peers and the potential for future debt-funded acquisitions as the company continues to grow. Pacific Bells total locations will be 256 at the end of 2021 (including planned new unit openings) and Moody's estimates its revenue will approximate less than $450 million, which is small relative to other quick service restaurant operators in our coverage universe. The company's credit profile benefits from the strength of the Taco Bell brand, its good liquidity and the company's history of good comparable restaurant sales, which have been positive in each of the past nine years except for 2020. Taco Bell restaurants, owned by Yum! Brands Inc. (Ba2 stable), enjoy a high level of brand awareness throughout the United States, as reflected in the brand's track record of positive operating trends driven by both positive traffic and average check.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the company will maintain good liquidity and maintain leverage around 6.5x.

The company's good liquidity reflects its good free cash flow which, along with about $13 million of cash on hand, is expected to fund the company's cash needs over the next 12 months. Pacific Bells also has access to an undrawn $50 million revolver and a $75 million delayed draw term loan. The company's credit agreement is expected to require 1% annual mandatory amortization on the term loans and includes a free cash flow sweep. Moody's does not expect a material amount of debt reduction from the cash flow sweep as this is typically calculated after growth capex. The company is expected to be subject to a springing first lien net leverage covenant on the revolver only. Alternate sources of liquidity are modest at this point given the company's minimal owned property.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could result in an upgrade include sustained improvement in credit metrics, and increased size, scale, and geographic diversification. A higher rating would require debt/EBITDA sustained under 5.5x and EBIT/interest expense near 1.75x. A downgrade could occur if operating performance sustainably weakens or if financial strategies become more aggressive, such as debt financed dividends, were instituted. Specific metrics include debt/EBITDA sustained above 6.75x or EBIT/interest falls below 1.25x.

As proposed, the new senior secured credit facility is expected to provide covenant flexibility that could adversely affect creditors. Notable terms include the following:

- Incremental debt capacity not to exceed the sum of (i) the greater of (x) $84.7 million and (y) 100% of Consolidated EBITDA, plus unlimited amounts subject to 5.40x First Lien Net Leverage Ratio (if pari passu secured) or, if incurred in connection with a permitted acquisition or other investment, a First Lien Net Leverage Ratio no greater than the higher of (A) 5.40x and (B) the pro forma First Lien Net Leverage Ratio immediately prior to such incremental debt and related acquisition or other investment.

- Incremental debt may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans in an amount not to exceed the greater of (x) $84.7 million and (y) 100% of Consolidated EBITDA.

- Subsidiaries must provide guarantees whether or not wholly-owned, eliminating the risk that guarantees will be released because they cease to be wholly-owned.

- The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions which prohibit the ownership by any unrestricted subsidiary of material intellectual property or other assets material to the operation of the business.

- The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including the requirement that all lenders consent to releases or subordination of liens on a material portion of the collateral or guarantees.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

Headquartered in Vancouver, WA, Worldwide Bells Holdings and its subsidiaries, including Pacific Bells, LLC, operate 256 Taco Bell restaurants in nine states (as of year-end 2021). Following the closing of the proposed transaction, the company will be owned by management and Orangewood Partners.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276314. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

