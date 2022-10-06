Moody's assigns first-time ratings to WSFS Financial Corporation (Baa2 long-term issuer), outlook positive

New York, October 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned first-time ratings to WSFS Financial Corporation and its bank subsidiary Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB (together "WSFS"). The bank was assigned a long-term issuer rating of Baa2 and long- and short-term deposit ratings of A2/Prime-1, together with a standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa1. Moody's has assigned long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments of A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr) and long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings of Baa1/Prime-2 to the bank, and a long-term issuer rating of Baa2 to the holding company. Moody's assigned positive rating outlooks to the bank and holding company.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned baa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Assigned baa1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned A3(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Assigned P-2(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned P-2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Assigned P-2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned Baa1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Assigned Baa1

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Assigned P-1

.... LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Assigned A2, Positive

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Assigned Baa2, Positive

..Issuer: WSFS Financial Corporation

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Assigned Baa2, Positive

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB

....Outlook, Assigned Positive

..Issuer: WSFS Financial Corporation

....Outlook, Assigned Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assigned baa1 BCA reflects the strengths of the bank's solid historical asset quality performance, good capitalization, robust profitability profile and core deposit funding, offset by its elevated commercial real estate (CRE) concentration and the execution risks associated with the bank's recent acquisition. WSFS faces heightened integration risks from its acquisition of Bryn Mawr Trust, which closed in the first quarter of 2022. While WSFS has a good integration track record, the Bryn Mawr acquisition was relatively large, it increased WSFS' CRE concentration, and the benefits of the acquired wealth management business will take time to be realized.

WSFS has had good historical asset quality performance benefitting from some diversification in its commercial and industrial (C&I) and CRE loan portfolios. However, recent acquisitions have contributed to WSFS' CRE portfolio constituting a high concentration at 2.6 times its tangible common equity (TCE) base as of 30 June 2022. Furthermore, its acquisition of Bryn Mawr Trust was sizeable, increasing its loan portfolio by roughly 40% on 1 January 2022. Even so, WSFS' very strong asset quality performance, evidenced by a history of low charge-off rates, supports Moody's view that the bank has a conservative credit posture and adequate underwriting that will continue to support future asset quality performance. Nonetheless, Moody's expects some deterioration in asset quality as rising interest rates hamper borrowers' debt service capacity amid softening economic growth.

WSFS maintains good capitalization, with its Moody's-calculated TCE to risk-weighted assets (Moody's TCE ratio) at 12.2% as of 30 June 2022, better than similarly rated US peers, which, combined with its allowance for credit losses at 1.13% of loans, provide an ample buffer for the bank to absorb unexpected losses. Furthermore, Moody's view of the bank's capitalization is informed by its historical capital management, its modest dividend payout ratio and its incorporation of stress testing in its capital planning process.

WSFS' profitability profile benefits from its solid net interest margin and meaningful contribution of fee revenue from diversified businesses, most notably its wealth management and trust services business and its Cash Connect business, which services ATMs and retail safes nationwide. This has resulted in a robust profitability profile that benefits from higher interest rates and has some resilience when interest rates are low.

Moody's views WSFS' funding and liquidity profiles as key credit strengths. WSFS' funding profile benefits from its robust core deposit base and low wholesale funding reliance, limiting its refinancing risk. The bank's granular deposit base is supported by its balanced business mix contribution from commercial operating accounts, consumer deposits and deposits sourced from its wealth management and trust services business.

WSFS carries a positive outlook, which reflects Moody's expectation that WSFS will adequately manage the heightened near-term integration risks associated with its recent acquisition as well as the asset quality risks associated with higher interest rates. While WSFS has a good integration track record, the Bryn Mawr acquisition was relatively large, it increased WSFS' CRE concentration, and the benefits of the acquired wealth management business will take time to be realized.

WSFS' deposit and issuer ratings reflect Moody's application of its advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis. Moody's believes that WSFS' deposits are likely to face a very low loss given failure due to the loss absorption provided by the volume of deposits and by more junior obligations in the bank's liability structure; hence, long-term deposits are rated A2, two notches above the bank's baa1 BCA. On the other hand, because of the comparative thinness of its debt structure, Moody's assesses the possible loss severity in all the other debt classes to be potentially high; hence, the holding company and bank issuer ratings are Baa2, one notch below the BCA.

The assigned ratings also consider WSFS' governance as part of Moody's environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. Moody's expects WSFS to maintain good corporate governance, benefiting from its experienced management team and ongoing regulatory supervision. Its risk management, policies and procedures are in line with industry practices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WSFS' ratings could be upgraded if the bank successfully reduces the near-term integration risks associated with its Bryn Mawr acquisition provided it maintains strong asset quality, good capitalization, and robust funding profile.

The positive outlook could be changed to stable should the integration of Bryn Mawr result in missteps or if the bank embarks on another sizeable acquisition strategy. The outlook could also change to stable if the operating environment deteriorates beyond Moody's current expectations.

WSFS' ratings could be downgraded if the company's asset quality performance deteriorates or if the bank exhibits an increased asset risk appetite evidenced by the building of loan concentrations or aggressive loan growth in new loan segments. The ratings could also be downgraded if WSFS' capitalization weakened beyond Moody's expectations.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

