Moody's assigns initial A1 UND & Aa2 ENH to Ely ISD 696, MN's GO bonds

New York, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns an initial underlying A1 rating and an enhanced Aa2 rating to Ely Independent School District 696, MN's $10 million General Obligation School Building Bonds, Series 2020A. Following the sale, the district will have about $13 million in outstanding debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 underlying rating reflects the district's moderately sized and remote tax base, improving reserves, and moderate leverage related to long-term debt and pension burdens. Strong governance, particularly the district's history of good budget management, has driven consistently strong financial performance. Somewhat weak demographic trends, including the district's aging population, small school age population, and below-average resident wealth levels, dampen long-term growth prospects and are an important social consideration.

The coronavirus outbreak is a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district. Minnesota's school reopening guidance for the 2021 academic year provides recommendations for the type of reopening (completely distance learning, various hybrid models and completely in-person learning) based on the COVID case rate by county. Based on this guidance, the district will be operating mostly with in-person learning this fall. Still, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

The Aa2 enhanced rating reflects the additional security provided by the Minnesota School District Credit Enhancement Program. The programmatic rating is notched once from the state's Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating and the program carries a stable outlook, reflecting the stable outlook on the State of Minnesota. The enhanced rating reflects sound program mechanics and the state's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program's mechanics include a provision for third party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly. Moody's has received a copy of the signed program applications.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not usually assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial tax base growth coupled with improved resident income levels and improved demographic trends

- Reduced debt and pension burdens

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material weakening of the mining industry, which is the focal point of the regional economy

- Significant and sustained weakening of reserves

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's general obligation (GO) bonds are secured by the district's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The security benefits from a statutory lien.

The bonds are additionally secured by the Minnesota School District Credit Enhancement Program which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

USE OF PROCEEDS

District voters authorized the issuance of up to $10 million in bonds via a referendum election held in August 2020. Voters approved the project by a wide margin, with 1,110 yes votes and 597 no votes, indicating strong community support for the project with a 65% approval rate. Proceeds will finance a portion of the district's current facilities improvement plan which includes the construction, acquisition, and installation of safety and security improvements, preservation and renovation of historic buildings, and the construction of an addition that links Washington Elementary School and Ely Memorial High School. The total project cost is about $20 million, half of which will be financed with the 2020 bonds and the remaining portions will be financed with facilities maintenance bonds, a large Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) grant, a small State of Minnesota Safe and Secure Schools grant and a small general fund contribution.

PROFILE

Ely Independent School District 696 is about 110 miles northeast of the City of Duluth (Aa2 stable) and 260 miles north of the Twin Cities (Minneapolis, Aa1 stable; St. Paul, Aa1 stable) metropolitan area. The district encompasses about 250 square miles and has a population of about 5,000 residents. The district is governed by an elected school board and employs a staff of 112, including 65 non-licensed employees and 47 licensed employees that provide education for about 560 students in grades kindergarten through twelve.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

