Moody's assigns initial A1 UND & Aa2 ENH to Mountain Iron, MN's GO bonds

New York, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns an initial A1 underlying rating and an Aa2 enhanced rating to the city of Mountain Iron, MN's $1,240,000 General Obligation Water Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A. Following the sale, the city will have about $5.9 million in outstanding debt.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A1 underlying rating reflects the city's limited sized and concentrated tax base, healthy reserves, elevated wealth and average resident incomes. The rating also incorporates elevated leverage inclusive of other post-retirement benefits. Further considerations include utility operations' reliance on general fund transfers. The city's healthy reserves serve as an important mitigant as the city of Mountain Iron navigates the impacts of the coronavirus.
Governance is a key rating driver of this initial rating considering management's proactive budgetary management resulting in maintenance of stable and healthy reserves.
The Aa2 enhanced rating is based on the security provided by the State of Minnesota's Credit Enhancement Program (MCE) for cities and counties. The programmatic rating is notched once from the State of Minnesota's Aa1 general obligation (GO) rating.
RATING OUTLOOK
Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Significant growth in operating fund balance and liquidity alongside a demonstrated trend of material reduction of utilities' payable to the general fund
-Significant tax base expansion and material diversification
-Upward movement in State of Minnesota's Credit Enhancement Program (MCE) (enhanced)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Decline in operating fund balance or liquidity
-Continued trend of increasing utilities' payable to the general fund
-Growth in leverage burden
-Downward movement in the State of Minnesota's Credit Enhancement Program (MCE) (enhanced)
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are valid and binding general obligations of the city and are payable from ad valorem taxes without limitation as to rate or amount on all of the taxable property within the city, and the net revenues of the city's water system. The full faith and credit of the city is also pledged.
In addition, the city has covenanted and obligated itself to be bound by the provisions of Minnesota Statutes, Section 446.086, which provides for payment by the State of Minnesota, in the event of a potential default of certain city debt obligations, of the principal and interest on the bonds, when due.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the bonds will be used to finance a water treatment filter project and a water tower rehabilitation project.
PROFILE
The City of Mountain Iron, located in St. Louis County, is located approximately 200 miles north of the St. Paul-Minneapolis Metropolitan Area and serves a population of approximately 2,850. Municipal enterprise services provided by the city include the recycle and refuse, water, sewer and electric utility systems.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443.
The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422.Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Amy Marks
Lead Analyst
Regional PFG Chicago
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
100 N Riverside Plaza
Suite 2220
Chicago 60606
US
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Roger Brown
Additional Contact
Regional PFG Dallas
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653