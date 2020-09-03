Moody's assigns initial A1 UND and Aa2 ENH to Killdeer Public School District 16, ND's GO bonds

New York, September 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a A1 underlying and Aa2 enhanced ratings to Killdeer Public School District 16, ND's $13.0 million General Obligation School Building Bonds, Series 2020A. Following the sale, the district will have $13.1 million of debt outstanding, all of which is rated by Moody's.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 GOULT rating reflects the district's modestly sized tax base with concentration in the oil industry, healthy demographics, stable financial operations with solid reserves. Killdeer Public School District 16 has the flexibility to raise local revenue, which is subject to a cap, but can be overridden with voter approval. The rating also incorporates a moderate debt and pension burden.

Governance is a significant factor in the rating. The district has a history of conservative budgeting and school districts in the state generally have significant revenue raising ability below the cap of 70 mills.

The Aa2 enhanced rating is based on the security provided by the State of North Dakota Department of Public Instruction's (NDDPI) school district credit enhancement program, as established by state statute. The program rating incorporates adequate program mechanics and the credit quality of the State of North Dakota, which has an issuer rating of Aa1 with a stable outlook. The enhancement program carries the state's outlook. For more information on the state's rating and outlook, please see our most recent Rating Action report for the State of North Dakota dated December 20, 2018.

Under the program, established and designed by the State of North Dakota, the bonds are secured by the state's pledge to accelerate state aid that has been appropriated to the district during the current fiscal year should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. Pursuant to North Dakota code 6-09.4-23, the superintendent of the state Department of Public Instruction (DPI) will intercept aid due to a school district if notified of a potential debt service deficiency. To participate in the program, school districts must adopt a bond resolution and agree to provide a bond counsel opinion as well as file the debt service schedule with the DPI. School districts must also certify to an additional bonds test of two times maximum annual debt service based on school aid available to the district. The district has completed all of the pre- sale requirements for participating in the program. Based on fiscal 2020- 2021 state aid revenues of $3.5 million, the projected available state aid on an August 1 principal payment date for all outstanding issues in the program is approximately 3.7x maximum annual debt service (MADS) of $956,687 which occurs in 2022. In addition, participation in the intercept program is irrevocable as long as the bonds are outstanding.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Killdeer PSD 16. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Killdeer PSD 16 changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material increase in operating reserves and liquidity

- Tax base expansion and diversification

- An upgrade in the state's issuer rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Draws in reserves leading to a weakening of the district's financial position

- Continued contraction in the energy industry that leads to decline in economic activity in the region and a reversal of enrollment growth trends

- Growth in debt burden

- A downgrade in the state's issuer rating (enhanced)

- Weakening of program mechanics, intercept timing or documentation (enhanced)

- Significant decline in debt service coverage by pledged state aid (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020A GO bonds are secured by the district's GOULT pledge to levy a dedicated property tax levy that is unlimited by rate or amount.

The 2020 bonds are additionally secured by the State of North Dakota Department of Public Instruction's (NDDPI) school district credit enhancement program, which is rated Aa2 and carries a stable outlook.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to construct and equip a new school building.

PROFILE

The District is located in western North Dakota (Aa1 stable) in Dunn County and covers 856 square miles. The District provides education for students in the Cities of Killdeer and Dunn Center, and surrounding areas and has a population of approximately 2,407.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

