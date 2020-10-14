Moody's assigns initial A1 issuer and GOLT ratings to Stow-Munroe Falls City School District, OH

New York, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned an initial A1 issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings to Stow-Munroe Falls City School District, OH and it's $2.6 million Various Purpose Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 (General Obligation - Limited Tax). Concurrently, Moody's assigned a Aa2 enhanced rating to the Series 2020 bonds. Post-issuance, the district will have $3.1 million in outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt.

The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt which would be supported by a general obligation unlimited tax pledge (GOULT) pledge. The district does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge. The pledge supporting the district's GOLT bonds is considered limited tax based on the statutorily imposed limit of ten-mills on the ad valorem property taxes pledged. The lack of distinction between the district's issuer and GOLT rating is based on the its full faith and credit pledge.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The underlying A1 issuer rating reflects the district's moderately sized tax base, above average resident income profile and healthy reserves despite recent declines. Also reflected is the district's spend down of fund balance, plan to go to voters for a new operating levy and conservative budgeting. The rating also considers the district's low debt profile and elevated pension burden.

Governance is a driver in this rating action, and provides uplift to the district's credit profile given management's consistent and prudent budgeting practices, and demonstrated long term capital planning.

The Aa2 enhanced rating reflects our assessment of the Ohio School District Credit Enhancement Program (OSDCEP), which is rated one notch below the State of Ohio's (Aa1 stable) GO rating. Interceptable funds include the district's annual state aid appropriations, which may continue to be intercepted until a debt service shortfall is fully paid. Estimated fiscal 2020 interceptable aid for the district provides for 6.7x coverage of maximum annual debt service on the district's enhanced debt. Program mechanics require a third party fiscal agent to notify the state to intercept aid if debt service is not received at least fifteen days prior to its due date. Once the state confirms that the district is unable to meet debt service payments within three days prior to the debt service payment date, it must deposit the intercepted aid by 2PM the day before debt service is due. Huntington National Bank (A3 stable) will sign a paying agent agreement in accordance with the administrative code requirements. Moody's has received a copy of the approval letter from both the Ohio Department of Education and Ohio Office of Budget and Management, the program administrators.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Stow-Munroe Falls City School District due to the district's solid operating reserves. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are usually not assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Strengthening of unrestricted fund balance and liquidity

-Moderation of pension burden

-Upward movement in the State of Ohio's general obligation rating (enhanced)

-Strengthening of the Ohio School District Credit Enhancement Program mechanics (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Continued narrowing of liquidity and material declines in fund balance

-Material growth in the district's debt or pension burden

-Downward movement in the State of Ohio's general obligation rating (enhanced)

-Weakening of the Ohio School District Credit Enhancement Program mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOLT debt, including the Series 2020 Bonds, are secured by the district's pledge of all legally available funds and full faith and credit pledge to levy ad valorem property taxes under its 10-mill limitation. The bonds are further secured by interceptable aid under the OSDCEP.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Series 2020 bonds will be used to refund the Series 2015 Energy Conservation Bonds and Series 2015 School Improvement Bonds. The bonds were originally issued to finance school facility improvements including energy conservation projects.

PROFILE

Stow-Munroe Falls City School District is located primarily in Summit County in northeastern Ohio (Aa1 stable), approximately 35 miles southeast of Cleveland (A1 stable). The district provides pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade for 5,177 students in a community of about 40,300 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying and issuer ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017.

