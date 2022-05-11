Moody's assigns initial A1 issuer rating to Loving MSD No. 10 (Eddy County), NM

New York, May 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial A1 issuer rating to Loving Municipal School District No. 10 (Eddy County), NM. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. Concurrently, Moody's assigned A1 underlying general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and Aa3 enhanced ratings to the district's $19.3 million General Obligation School Bonds, Series 2022. Post-sale, the district will have $23.6 million in GOULT debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 issuer rating reflects the district's strong operating reserves and liquidity coupled with low fixed costs. The district's post-sale long-term liabilities ratio is elevated though above average principal amortization and recent legislative reform to the Educational Retirement Board of New Mexico (NM ERB) that mandated increased contributions by participating districts somewhat mitigates this exposure. The A1 issuer rating also incorporates the district's limited economy, which is concentrated in oil and gas production and drives very high full value per capita but below average resident income indices.

Governance considerations are a key driver for this rating action given the school's primary reliance on state aid payments, an inability to meaningfully increase operating revenue, and the state's demonstrated willingness to make substantial reductions to K-12 funding when confronted with its own budget challenges, though this has not occurred since fiscal 2017. The district exhibits positive governance by maintaining separate capital reserves which are available to support operations with board action. Additionally, management utilizes the material oil and gas presence to generate debt service reserves which can be used for early debt redemption.

The district's GOULT debt is rated A1, at the same level as the issuer rating, based on the district's unlimited property tax dedicated to debt service.

The Aa3 enhanced rating is based on the New Mexico School District Intercept Program's programmatic rating. In order to qualify for the programmatic rating, per our methodology, annual debt service coverage must be at least sum sufficient. In Loving MSD's case, coverage is sufficient at 2.2 times, based on fiscal 2021 state aid. For additional information, please refer to the State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology, published March 22, 2022.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material economic diversification and improvement of resident income indices

- Moderation of long-term liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant erosion of operating reserves

- Material increase to long-term liabilities or fixed costs- Trend of enrollment decline- Downgrade of the State of New Mexico (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT debt is payable from ad valorem taxes which may be levied against all taxable property within the district without limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are further secured by the state's commitment to pay debt service, if necessary, pursuant to the New Mexico School District Intercept Program.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2022 bonds will provide financing for various capital projects including classroom additions and cafeteria improvements at the district's elementary school, renovations at the high school, and athletic facility improvements.

PROFILE

The district is located in Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico (Aa2 stable), approximately 15 miles south of Carlsbad. The district provides primary and secondary education to approximately 600 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421.The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1309599. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

