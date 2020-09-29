Moody's assigns initial A1 issuer rating to Mukwonago WI; affirms A1 water and sewer rating

New York, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial A1 issuer rating to the Village of Mukwonago, WI. The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the village supported by a general obligation unlimited (GOULT) pledge, and it is used as a reference rating for the water and sewer revenue rating given the close governance ties. Moody's also affirms its A1 rating on the village's combined water and sewer revenue debt. Moody's rates $2 million of the village's $12 million in outstanding water and sewer revenue bonds.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A1 issuer rating reflects the village's moderately sized tax base near Milwaukee (A1 negative), above average resident incomes, solid reserves, and low pension burden. The village's debt burden is elevated and fixed costs are above average. Governance considerations are material as Wisconsin villages have limited revenue flexibility, and the issuer rating is used as a reference for the water and sewer revenue pledge given close governance ties with the utilities.
The A1 rating on the village's water and sewer net revenue pledge reflects the system's small size and elevated debt burden but otherwise strong liquidity, strong resident incomes, healthy debt service coverage, and adequate legal provisions.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the Village of Mukwonago or its water and sewer utilities because the village's revenue are largely driven by more stable property taxes and the utility revenue is largely from residential customers. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the village changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.
RATING OUTLOOK
Outlooks are typically not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Moderation of debt burden (issuer rating)
-Major expansion of tax base (issuer)
-Moderation of debt burden (water and sewer rating)
-Expansion of operating size (water and sewer)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Deterioration of reserves (issuer)
-Further increases in debt or pension burdens (issuer)
-Contraction in tax base or resident incomes (issuer)
-Deterioration of debt service coverage or liquidity (water and sewer)
-Major increase in debt burden (water and sewer)
-Downward movement in village's rating (water and sewer)
LEGAL SECURITY
The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the village supported by a general obligation unlimited (GOULT) pledge, and it is used as a reference rating for the water and sewer revenue rating given the close governance ties.
The water and sewer revenue debt is secured by the village's pledge of net revenue from the water and sewer systems.
PROFILE
The Village of Mukwonago is located 30 miles southwest of downtown Milwaukee in Waukesha County (Aaa stable). The village serves a resident population of about 7,800 with fire, ambulance, police, road maintenance, water, sewer and other services. The water and sewer utilities have nearly 3,000 customers within the village.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the issuer rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the revenue rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Daniel Kowalski
Lead Analyst
Regional PFG Chicago
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
100 N Riverside Plaza
Suite 2220
Chicago 60606
US
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Tatiana Killen
Additional Contact
PF General Administration
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653