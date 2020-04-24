Moody's assigns initial A1 to Henderson County School District, KY's 2020 Lease Revenue Bonds

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Aa3 long-term issuer rating to Henderson County School District, KY. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned an initial A1 underlying and an A1 enhanced rating to the district's $21.7 million School Building Revenue Bonds, Series of 2020, issued through the Henderson County School District Finance Corporation, KY.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects our assessment of the district's implicit general obligation credit strength; no rated debt is currently outstanding with this security. The rating incorporates the district's moderately-sized and growing tax base near the City of Owensboro, KY (A1), below-average resident income levels, healthy fund balance reserves and liquidity, and manageable debt and pension burdens.

The A1 lease revenue rating is one notch below the issuer rating, reflecting the risk of non-appropriation of annual rental payments for debt service on the lease revenue bonds and the essential nature of the leased assets secured by a statutory mortgage lien.

The A1 enhanced rating is based on the Kentucky School District Enhancement Program (KSDE) which carries an A1 rating with a stable outlook. The program rating is available to all Kentucky school districts and the rating and outlook shadows the Commonwealth of Kentucky, which is currently Aa3 stable.

The program is supported by the Kentucky Department of Education's (KY DOE) commitment to forward any funds available for intercept directly to the district's paying agent in the event of a pending debt service deficiency. The mechanics of the intercept program require lease rental payments to be made directly to the district's paying agent at least 10 days prior to a debt service due date. The paying agent must notify the KY DOE if payment of principal or interest has not been received three days prior to the date on which the debt service payment is due.

State oversight of the program is strong as school district operating budgets, long-term facilities plans, and debt issuances must be reviewed and approved by the KY DOE. The state's oversight is further reflected in the KY DOE's ability to access school district financials on a real time basis and a record of state intervention in underperforming schools.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Henderson County School District is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus. The longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are usually not assigned to local government issuers with this amount of debt.

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by annual lease rental payments from the school district, which are subject to annual appropriation. Additional bondholder security is derived from a statutory mortgage lien on the financed projects.

The mechanics of the state enhancement program direct the paying agent to notify the KY DOE if payment of principal or interest has not been received three days prior to the date on which the debt service payment is due. Upon notification by the paying agent, the KY DOE must forward, from available funds, the amount due to the paying agent.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to finance the construction of a new elementary school.

PROFILE

Henderson County School District is located in the Western Coal Field Region of Kentucky (The Commonwealth of Kentucky, Aa3 stable), approximately 34 miles west of the City of Owensboro, KY (A1). The district is the only public school district in Henderson County and has an average daily attendance of 6,324 for the 2019-20 school year, which represents a 0.5% increase over the past decade. The board consists of five elected members that serve staggered four-year terms. The Henderson County School District Finance Corporation, issuer of the Series of 2020 bonds, is a non-profit corporation created by the district pursuant to Kentucky Revised Statute 162.385 to act as a municipal corporation and agency and instrumentality of the board.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial tax base expansion and improvement in resident income levels

- Material reduction in debt burden

- Significant growth of reserves and liquidity

- Upgrade of the district's issuer rating (lease revenue bonds only)

- Upgrade of the Commonwealth of Kentucky (enhanced rating only)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reduction in operating flexibility and reserve levels

- Substantial increase in debt burden

- Material contraction in tax base and weakened income levels

- Downgrade of the district's issuer rating (lease revenue bonds only)

- Downgrade of the Commonwealth of Kentucky (enhanced rating only)

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the lease rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

