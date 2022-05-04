Moody's assigns initial A1 to Prosper Portland, OR's Gateway Regional Center URA Bonds 2022 Series A

New York, May 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial A1 rating to City of Portland, Oregon's $55.4 million Gateway Regional Center Urban Renewal and Redevelopment Bonds 2022 Series A (Federally Taxable). Moody's maintains Aa1 and Aa3 ratings on various series of Prosper Portland, OR's Urban Renewal bonds. Post-sale Moody's maintains its ratings on approximately $145.3 million of total Prosper Portland's obligations. The current issuance is the only debt outstanding secured by Gateway Regional Center's tax increment revenue. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of an initial A1 rating on the Gateway Regional Center's Urban Renewal Bonds reflects the area's modest but long-term incremental AV growth despite a modest incremental to total AV ratio and elevated taxpayer concentration. The rating incorporates the sound projected debt service coverage and a closed lien on the URA's senior lien.

This rating also incorporates the mechanics of a countywide remittance of collected property taxes regardless of delinquencies for taxpayers, which partially mitigates taxpayer concentration in the URA. Additional strength comes from active oversight from the City of Portland (Aaa stable) as well as the legal use restriction on URA revenue for debt service on short- and long-term bonds and lines of credit. Additional considerations for all of the bonds includes Prosper Portland's and the City of Portland's demonstrated ability and willingness to amend the URA plans, which increases flexibility to meet current and future obligations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that incremental values will continue to grow, providing a growing revenue base to meet debt service obligations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Significant growth in incremental assessed value and reduced taxpayer concentration

-Improved maximum annual debt service coverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Significant decline in maximum annual debt service coverage

-Material, multiyear decline in incremental assessed values

LEGAL SECURITY

The Gateway Regional Center URA bonds are secured only by the tax increment revenue collected in the project area. Tax increment revenue grows with incremental assessed value and there is no other pledged revenue source for the bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Approximately $38 million of the current issuance will be used for various economic development and affordable housing initiatives within the URA while $12.7 million will be used to repay an outstanding line of credit. The balance, approximately $3.8 million, will be used to fund a debt service reserve for the bonds.

PROFILE

Prosper Portland is the urban development agency for the City of Portland (Aaa stable), created by the city's voters in 1958 as the Portland Development Commission in the city's charter. The agency is headed by an executive director who reports to a five-member, volunteer board of residents appointed by Portland's mayor and city council, a structure that is intended to reduce politization of the agency. Prosper Portland includes 16 urban renewal districts, including six Neighborhood Prosperity Initiative districts.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Tax Increment Debt published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1118228. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

