Moody's assigns initial A1 to West Fargo, ND's Special Tax bonds; outlook revised to stable

New York, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial A1 special tax rating to the city of West Fargo, ND's $18.9 million Taxable Gross Revenue Bonds (Sheyenne Street Lights on 32nd and Northern Lights Project), Series 2020. Moody's also affirms the A1 on the city's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The outlook is now stable. Following the sale, the city will have $265.2 million of rated GO debt and $18.9 million of rated special tax debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 general obligation (GO) rating reflects the city's growing suburban tax base tied into a robust regional economy, healthy financial position, and a very high and growing debt burden that drives elevated fixed costs.

The initial A1 special tax rating reflects the broad nature of the tax pledge, strong projected debt service coverage, satisfactory legal covenants with a debt service reserve fund (DSRF) funded at the standard three prong test and an additional bonds test (ABT) at 1.5 times. There is a standard flow of funds with monthly principal and interest segregation.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for West Fargo. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the city changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the city's credit characteristics will remain strong supported by continued economic expansion that will continue to support the revenue growth needed to accommodate the city's high leverage. The city's financial position is expected to remain healthy, bolstered by strong liquidity and significant levying ability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Sustained tax base and revenue growth that moderates the city's debt and fixed cost burdens (GO rating)

-Upgrade of the city's GO rating (Special Tax)

-Legal separation of the pledged revenue stream from the city (Special Tax)

-Improved debt service coverage (Special Tax)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Growth in the city's debt and fixed cost burdens arising from significant borrowing or contraction of the tax and revenue base (GO rating)

-Deterioration of the city's employment base, tax base, or demographic profile (GO rating)

-Declines in fund balance or liquidity (GO rating)

-Decline in pledged revenues that drives decrease in debt service coverage (Special Tax)

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the city's outstanding GOULT bonds is expected to be paid from special assessments levied by the city against benefiting properties. However, debt service is ultimately secured by the general obligation unlimited tax pledge of the city, which is the basis of our rating. Should assessments prove inadequate to pay debt service, the city's GO bonds benefit from the availability of a designated property tax levy that is not limited by rate or amount.

The Series 2020 bonds are secured by the city's pledge of Tax Increment Finance revenues (TIF), economic development sales tax revenues, and special assessments. Legal provisions include a 1.5x additional bonds test and a debt service reserve funded at the three prong test.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2020 bonds will finance the acquisition of a Public Plaza and Parking Ramp and various improvements in the city's TIF District.

PROFILE

The city of West Fargo, ND is located in east central North Dakota (Aa1 stable) in the Fargo-Moorhead metropolitan area. The city's population has grown substantially, nearly doubling over the last 15 years from 14,940 in 2000 to over 34,000 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the special tax rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Amy Marks

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Chicago

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Douglas Goldmacher

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

