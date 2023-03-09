Moody's assigns initial A1 underlying issuer/GOLT ratings and A1 enhanced rating to Cranberry Area School District, PA's GO bonds

New York, March 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial A1 issuer rating, A1 general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating, and A1 (fiscal agent) enhanced rating to Cranberry Area School District, PA's General Obligation Bonds, Series of 2023 with an estimated par amount of $8.7 million. Post-issuance, the district will have about $8.7 million in outstanding general obligation debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 issuer rating reflects the district's limited, rural economic base with below-average property wealth and resident incomes. The district plans to spend down over half of its reserves for capital improvements and cash and fund balance ratios will likely be lower than A-rated peers. Still, the district has a solid track record of balanced-to-surplus operations and will likely rebuild reserves over the next several years. Enrollment has been stable over the past several years and is now higher than its pre-pandemic level despite generally declining area population. The district also benefits from manageable leverage and fixed-costs ratios.

Governance is material to the district's credit quality. The district has consistently realized surplus operations, the result of conservative budgeting and management of expenditures, allowing for the steady growth of reserves.

The lack of distinction between the issuer rating and the A1 rating on the district's GOLT debt is based on its general obligation full faith and credit pledge.

The A1 enhanced rating reflects our current assessment of the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program, which provides that state aid will be allocated to bondholders in the event that the school district cannot meet its scheduled debt service payments. The A1 enhanced rating reflects the presence of language in the bond documents that requires the paying agent to trigger the state aid intercept prior to default. A sinking fund deposit is required on the 15th of each month prior to when debt service is due (February 1st and August 1st for the Series of 2023 bonds). Should the district fail to deposit the required debt service payment, the trustee will instruct the secretary of education to divert state aid from the district so that debt service can be paid in full and on time. Cranberry Area School District's state aid revenues provide more than sum sufficient debt service coverage.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material, sustained growth in the economic base including property wealth and resident incomes

- Significant improvement in reserves and liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant deterioration in the economic base, including property wealth

- Material negative change in the enrollment trend - Draws on reserves beyond those projected for capital improvements

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the Series of 2023 bonds is supported by the district's general obligation, full faith and credit pledge, subject to the limitations of Pennsylvania's Act 1 (Tax Payer Relief Act.)

The bonds are enhanced by the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program. The intercept program is not a general obligation guarantee of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable). The legal security for the intercept is spelled out, in particular, in section 633 of the School Code and Public Act 85 of 2016, which provide for the commonwealth to intercept aid due to a school district and redirect it to bondholders in the event of a default, and to do so even when the Commonwealth has not adopted an annual budget. In order to achieve a structure that would prevent a default in the first place, school districts' bonds sometimes also include provisions for early notification or for the commonwealth to pay debt service directly.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series of 2023 bonds will be used to finance various capital projects at district facilities.

PROFILE

Cranberry Area School District serves primarily rural communities in Venango County. The district is about 70 miles north of Pittsburgh and has a population of approximately 8,626. The district operates one elementary school and one junior/senior high school and enrollment currently stands at around 1,100 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

