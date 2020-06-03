Moody's assigns initial A2 UND/Aa1 ENH to Clio Area School District, MI's GO bonds

New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns an initial underlying A2 and enhanced Aa1 rating to Clio Area School District, MI's $20.7 million 2020 School Building and Site Bonds, Series I (General Obligation - Unlimited Tax). Following the sale, the district will have $20.7 million of general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A2 GOULT rating reflects district's moderately sized, mostly residential, tax base within the Flint metropolitan area and average resident wealth and incomes. Financial reserves have remained satisfactory despite declining enrollment given the district's prudent budget management. The rating also considers the district's elevated combined debt, pension and retiree healthcare burdens.
The Aa1 enhanced rating is based on our programmatic assessment of the Michigan School Bond Qualification and Loan Program (SBQLP), and the strength of the State of Michigan's GO credit, currently rated Aa1. Under the program, the state has a constitutional obligation to provide a school district with sufficient funds to make timely debt service payments, if necessary. The program's sound mechanics include independent third party notification to the state in the event of debt service insufficiency. Should the school district fail to transfer the necessary funds, the Michigan Department of Treasury is notified of the deficiency by the paying agent three business days prior to the debt service payment date, at which time the state treasurer must make a loan from the state's School Loan Revolving Fund (SLRF) to ensure timely debt service payment.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Clio Area School District's underlying rating or the SBQLP's programmatic rating. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Clio Area School District's underlying rating or the SBQLP's programmatic rating changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.
RATING OUTLOOK
Outlooks on underlying ratings are not typically assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.
The outlook on the enhanced rating reflects the stable outlook assigned to the State of Michigan's general obligation rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Sustained increase in fund balance and liquidity (underlying)
- Reduced combined debt, pension and OPEB burdens (underlying)
- Upgrade of Michigan's general obligation rating (enhanced)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Growth in debt, pensions, or OPEB burdens (underlying)
- Significant and sustained reduction in fund balance and liquidity (underlying)
- Downgrade of Michigan's general obligation rating (enhanced)
- Weakening of program mechanics (enhanced)
LEGAL SECURITY
Debt service on the 2020 bonds, is secured by the district's full faith and credit and pledge to levy unlimited ad valorem taxes. The 2020 bonds are also secured by the State of Michigan's School Bond Qualification and Loan Program (SBQLP), which is the basis for the enhanced rating.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The 2020 bonds will finance improvements at the district's school facilities, including additions and remodeling of existing facilities, improvements to playgrounds and athletic facilities, and acquiring instructional technology. District voters approved $40.6 million of GOULT bonds at an election held on May 5, 2020 for such purposes. The 2020 bonds represent the first issuance against the authorized amount.
PROFILE
Clio Area School District is located in Genesee County (A2 stable) and serves a population of 19,930 residents. The district serves a portion of the City of Clio and offers comprehensive education to kindergarten through twelfth grade. Enrollment for fiscal 2020 was 2,928.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
