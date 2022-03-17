Moody's assigns initial A2 UND/Aa2 ENH to ISD 2906 (Red Lake County Central), MN's GOULT bonds

New York, March 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial A2 issuer rating to Independent School District 2906 (Red Lake County Central), MN. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Moody's has also assigned A2 underlying and Aa2 enhanced ratings to the district's $14.1 million General Obligation School Building Bonds, Series 2022A. Post-sale, the district will have approximately $14.4 million in GOULT debt outstanding of which $14.1 million is rated by Moody's.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 issuer rating reflects the district's small size and limited economy concentrated in agriculture and energy located in northern Minnesota (Aa1 positive), strong wealth levels (full value per capita), solid resident income and relatively stable enrollment trend. The rating also incorporates the district's strong reserves and liquidity, though limited in scale, above-average leverage ratio, and modest fixed costs expected to grow significantly post-issuance. Governance is a key driver of the initial rating and incorporates the district's conservative budgeting practices and solid management team.

The A2 GOULT rating is equivalent to the A2 issuer rating based on the district's full faith and credit pledge supported by the authority to raise ad valorem property taxes without limit as to rate or amount.

The enhanced rating reflects the additional security provided by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement (MSDCE) Program. The Aa2 enhanced programmatic rating is notched once from the State of Minnesota's Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating. The enhanced rating reflects sound program mechanics and the State of Minnesota's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program's mechanics include a provision for third party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly. Moody's has received a copy of the signed program applications.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Growth and diversification of the local economy

- Declines in leverage- Upward movement in State of Minnesota's underlying GOULT rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of resident incomes and wealth

- Material enrollment declines that negatively impacts operating revenue- Increase in leverage - Downward movement in the State of Minnesota's underlying GOULT rating (enhanced)- Weakening of the credit enhancement program mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2022A general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds are supported by the district's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The bonds are additionally secured by statute. The GOULT bonds are also supported by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's general fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022A bonds will finance various facility and site improvements throughout the district.

PROFILE

Independent School District 2906 (Red Lake County Central) is located approximately 290 miles northwest of the Twin Cities metropolitan area, and 17 miles southeast of Thief River Falls (Aa3), and is made up of mainly of the cities of Oklee, Plummer and Brooks. The district encompasses over 333 square miles and serves a resident population of over 2,100 people. The district provides education to approximately 367 students in kindergarten through twelfth grade.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer and underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

