Moody's assigns initial A2 issuer rating to Monroe CSD, GA; assigns A2 Und./Aa1 Enh. ratings to GO bonds

New York, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial A2 issuer rating to Monroe County School District, Georgia. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned A2 underlying and Aa1 enhanced ratings to the district's $25 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2023. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the issuance, the district will have approximately $28 million of general obligation debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 issuer rating reflects the district's significant taxpayer concentration, primarily associated with the coal-fired Scherer Power Plant. A sizeable share of the plant's operations have recently been closed or are planned to be closed within the next five years, a development that has had and will continue to have a negative impact on the district's property tax revenue. Helping mitigate this tax base pressure is the district's steadily growing enrollment, which directly influences the district's state aid. While the district posted strong general fund surpluses in fiscal 2021 and 2022, fiscal 2023 will likely see an operating loss and use of fund balance due to revenue loss associated with the earlier-than-expected closure of one of the four generating units at Plant Scherer. Continued enrollment growth, increases in state aid, and the district's willingness to utilize its property tax raising flexibility will be important considerations in maintaining credit quality moving forward. The district's long-term liabilities ratio is also higher than comparably rated districts nationwide, as are their associated fixed costs. These metrics are not expected to worsen in the foreseeable future as the district has no additional borrowing plans. Environmental considerations, chiefly carbon transition risks, and governance considerations were material drivers of this rating action.

The A2 rating on the GOULT bonds is placed at the same level as the issuer rating because the bonds are general obligations of the district, payable from an unlimited ad valorem tax which may be levied on all taxable property within the district. While the bonds are ultimately backed by the district's GOULT pledge, they are expected to be repaid from a dedicated sales tax, which is also pledged for the bonds.

The Aa1 enhanced rating is based on the additional security provided by the State of Georgia School District Intercept Program, under which the State Board of Education is required to transfer state aid appropriated for each school district directly to the paying agent in case of debt service shortfalls. Monroe County School District meets the 1.0x debt service coverage requirement to obtain the programmatic rating. Estimated available state aid, based on audited fiscal 2021 state aid receipts, would provide over 3.5x coverage for the district's maximum debt service payment based on preliminary numbers.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to K-12 school districts with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Sustained trend of balanced operations and material growth in reserves

-Diversification of the tax base

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material decline in fund balance and/or liquidity

-Growth in long-term liabilities or associated fixed costs

-Downgrade of the state intercept programmatic rating (enhanced rating only)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2023 Bonds are general obligations of the District and are payable, as to both principal and interest, first from the separate account in which are placed the proceeds received by the District from a one percent sales and use tax for educational purposes, and second from the general funds of the District, including ad valorem taxes which may be levied, without limitation as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the territorial limits of the District subject to taxation for school bond purposes.

As additional security for the bonds, the district participates in the State of Georgia School District Intercept Program, under which the State Board of Education is required to transfer state aid appropriated for each school district directly to the paying agent in the event of debt service shortfalls.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will finance a portion of the costs associated with various projects that include construction of a college career academy, a freshman campus, and a field house, among other smaller projects.

PROFILE

The district is coterminous with Monroe County and provides pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade education. The district operates five schools and enrolls about 4,500 students from pre-k through twelfth grade.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer and underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Francis Mamo

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Lehman

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

