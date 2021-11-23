Moody's assigns initial A2 issuer rating to Pulaski Co Special SD, AR and A2 UND/Aa2 ENH to Series 2021A and 2021B

Outlook stable on issuer and underlying ratings
New York, November 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial A2 issuer rating to Pulaski County Special School District, AR. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned A2 underlying and Aa2 enhanced ratings to the district's $21.7 million Refunding and Construction Bonds, Taxable Series 2021A and $108.8 million Refunding and Construction Bonds, Tax Exempt Series 2021B. The outlook is stable on the issuer and underlying ratings. The enhanced rating is based on the Arkansas School District Intercept Program rating.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The initial A2 issuer rating, which reflects the district's fundamental general credit quality and ability to provide core services and repay debt and debt-like obligations, incorporates the district's favorable location within the Little Rock metropolitan area and above average resident income and wealth levels. The rate also reflects the district's stable operations, narrow reserves, high leverage and elevated fixed costs driven by both debt and pension obligations, declining enrollment resulting from the pandemic as well as strong competition for students in the area, and strong governance reflected in conservative fiscal management and strong state support for school funding.
The A2 GOLT rating is equivalent to the issuer rating, despite the limited tax pledge, due to the ample taxing headroom of 150% in fiscal 2020, and projected coverage in excess of two times GOLT debt service for the life of the bonds.
The Aa2 enhanced rating is based on the security provided by the State of Arkansas' (general obligation rated Aa1) School District Intercept Program (the Program). The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) commits to forward any funds in its Public School Fund (PSF) to the school district's paying agent in the event of a pending debt service deficiency. The Aa2 rating also reflects the strong sufficiency of available revenues and transaction structure of this financing.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operations will remain stable, despite declining enrollment, driven by the district's conservative management and continued increases of revenues from growth in property tax collections as well as federal funding received in fiscal 2021 and to be received in fiscal 2022.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Reduction in long-term liabilities and fixed costs
- Improvement of enrollment trends
- Trend of surplus operations bolstering reserves
- An upgrade of the State of Arkansas' programmatic long term issuer rating (enhanced rating)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Material decline in fund balance or cash
- Sustained weakening of enrollment trend
- Substantial increase in long-term liabilities or fixed costs
- Downgrade of the State of Arkansas' programmatic ling term issuer rating (enhanced rating)
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a limited, general obligation pledge from the district. Additionally, the bonds are further secured by the state of Arkansas' school district intercept program.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the refunding bonds will be used to restructure certain outstanding obligations, extending their maturities. Proceeds of the new money bonds will be used for a multipurpose arena, sports facilities, the expansion of two schools, and additional infrastructure projects.
PROFILE
Pulaski County Special School District consists of 634 square miles mostly located in Pulaski County. Additional acreage is located in Lonoke, Saline, and Faulkner Counties. District enrollment totaled 11,360 in 2021.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
LeRoy Ousley
Lead Analyst
REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
Plaza Of The Americas
600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165
Dallas 75201
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Thomas Jacobs
Additional Contact
REGIONAL_NE
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653