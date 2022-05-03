Moody's assigns initial A2 issuer/GO ratings to Tift CSD, GA; assigns Aa1 Enh rating to district's GO bonds

New York, May 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial A2 issuer rating to Tift County School District, Georgia. Concurrently, Moody's assigned an A2 underlying rating and a Aa1 enhanced rating to the district's $63.2 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022. Following the Series 2022 issuance, the district will have approximately $67.5 million of general obligation debt outstanding. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 issuer rating incorporates the district's ability to maintain balanced financial operations despite modest enrollment declines and recent cuts to state aid. The rating also factors in the district's reserve position that will remain adequate despite anticipated draws for capital, above average long-term liabilities associated with newly issued debt and the district's participation in underfunded state cost sharing retirement plans, and moderate fixed costs. Also considered in the rating is high inflation that is resulting in higher construction costs for the district. While the district's adjusted median household income and full value per capita are below national medians, they are in line with the rating category and could experience support moving forward from ongoing development activity within the district. Governance considerations were a driver of the rating and support the district's financial position.

The A2 rating on the district's general obligation bonds is placed at the same level as the issuer rating because the bonds are general obligations of the district and are serviced by an ad valorem property tax that is unlimited by rate or amount.

The Aa1 enhanced rating is based on the additional security provided by the State of Georgia School District Intercept Program, under which the State Board of Education is required to transfer state aid appropriated for each school district directly to the paying agent in case of debt service shortfalls. Tift County School District meets the 1.0x debt service coverage requirement to obtain the programmatic rating. Estimated available state aid, based on audited fiscal 2021 state aid receipts, would provide an ample 5.3x coverage for the district's maximum debt service payment based on preliminary numbers.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to K-12 school districts with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Moderation of long-term liabilities ratio

- Sustained improvement in fund balance and liquidity to levels commensurate with higher rated districts

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Draws on reserves beyond those planned in fiscal 2022 for capital outlays

- Further increase in leverage and/or related fixed costs- Downgrade of the state intercept programmatic rating (enhanced rating only)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are general obligations of the district, payable from an ad valorem tax unlimited as to rate or amount to be levied, upon all taxable property within the School District subject to taxation for school bond purposes, including real and personal property, privately owned utilities, motor vehicles and mobile homes.

As additional security for the bonds, the district participates in the State of Georgia Intercept Program, under which the State Board of Education is required to transfer state aid appropriated for each school district directly to the paying agent in the event of debt service shortfalls.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022 bonds will finance a portion of the costs of constructing and equipping a new elementary school and a new middle school; renovation and repair of several existing school buildings, athletic facilities, and other facilities; and the acquisition of technology, equipment, textbooks, and land; among various other capital projects.

PROFILE

The school district provides public Pre-K through 12th grade education to residents within Tift County, GA. The district owns and operates eight elementary schools, two middle schools, and one high school.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer and underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1309599. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

