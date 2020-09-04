Moody's assigns initial A2 to Fresno USD, CA's 2020 lease revenue bonds; affirms Aa3 GO bond ratings; outlook stable

New York, September 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a A2 rating to the Central Valley Support Services Joint Powers Agency, CA's $6.8 million 2020 Refunding Lease Revenue Bonds (Fresno Unified School District Central Kitchen Project). Concurrently, we affirmed the Aa3 rating on Fresno Unified School District, CA's outstanding general obligation (GO) bonds, affecting about $586 million in rated debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 GO rating reflects the district's exceptionally large tax base poised for additional growth, below-average resident income measures, and healthy financial position, which we expect to continue. The district benefits from a stable and strong management team, with prudent fiscal practices and a consistent track record of outperforming budget, which we expect will continue to support balanced operations despite reduced state aid growth going forward. The district's outstanding debt is above average and will continue to grow with future issuances under a $325 million general obligation bond authorization recently approved by voters in March 2020. The rating also considers the district's moderate pension burden and very high unfunded other post-employment benefits liability compared to peers. The above average legal strength of California school district GO bonds is also incorporated.

The A2 rating on the Lease Revenue Bonds is two notches lower than the Aa3 GO rating. For a California school district, Moody's typically applies a two-notch distinction between a GO bond rating and the rating on lease-backed debt secured by a "more essential" asset. The two-notch distinction reflects both the absence of California GO bond security features, which provide uplift to the GO rating, and the weaker legal structure of a standard abatement lease, despite the more essential nature of the asset.

Legal provisions for the Lease Revenue Bonds include the provision of rental interruption insurance for 24 months and maintenance of a debt service reserve equal to the standard 3-prong test, which the district intends to fulfill with a surety. The district intends to apply, but has not pledged, funds available in its Cafeteria Fund, which are derived from the National School Lunch Program to the payment of lease payments, providing some insulation for the general fund, which we view as credit positive.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action and we do not see any material immediate credit risks for Fresno USD. California's Senate Bill 117 guarantees all districts' funding based upon average daily attendance (ADA) through February 29, 2020 and waives instructional time penalties, effectively holding districts harmless for state funding in fiscal 2020. In addition, the state has committed to funding districts in fiscal 2021 based on last year's ADA level, as long as districts fulfill certain instruction requirements.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's financial position will remain stable despite expectations of diminished state aid growth. It also reflects our expectation that the district's tax base will continue to expand and remain a strength for the rating level, despite near term weakness because of the coronavirus pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant improvement in socioeconomic measures

- Sustained strengthening of the district's financial position

- Meaningful reduction of long-term liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material, protracted decline in assessed value

- Deterioration of the district's reserves and liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GO bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by Fresno County, on behalf of the district.

The Lease Revenue Bonds are structured as a standard California abatement lease, secured by the district's covenant to annually budget and appropriate lease payments for the use and occupancy of the leased asset. Lease payments are made by the district to the Central Valley Support Services Joint Powers Agency (CVSS) for the use and occupancy of the district's Central Kitchen, which we consider more essential. The Central Kitchen, with an insured value of $14.6 million, encompasses 15 acres of land and consists of a 108,900 square foot, two-story building used as kitchen facilities, storage and warehouse space and administrative offices. The Central Kitchen serves approximately 16.5 million meals annually and houses about 570 employees.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Lease Revenue Bonds will be used to refinance outstanding 2006 lease revenue bonds, previously issued by CVSS for the purpose of constructing the district's Central Kitchen.

PROFILE

Fresno Unified School District serves the City of Fresno (A3 stable), a small portion of the City of Clovis (Aa2), and unincorporated areas of Fresno County. With 103 schools and approximately 70,603 students budgeted for fiscal 2021 enrollment, the district is the third largest public school district in California as measured by enrollment.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the lease rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

