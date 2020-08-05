Moody's assigns initial A2 to Jacksonville State University's (AL) Series 2020 revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial A2 rating to Jacksonville State University's proposed approximately $47 million Tuition and Fee Revenue Bonds, Series 2020. The fixed rate bonds will have a final maturity in fiscal 2051. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment of the A2 to Jacksonville State University (JSU) incorporates its role as a moderate-sized regional public university with strengthening student demand, evidenced by growing enrollment and net tuition revenue, driven by both on-campus and distance learning growth. The university has generated consistent operating surpluses and operating cash flow margins in the 9% to 12% range, a pattern which we expect to continue based on management's demonstrated budget discipline. The university also benefits from very good support from the State of Alabama (Aa1 stable), which funded 33% of total operating revenue in fiscal 2019. State operating support has been growing steadily and is budgeted to grow further in fiscal 2021.

The A2 rating is tempered by a comparatively high debt burden inclusive of debt issued by an associated foundation, exacerbated by a large net pension liability. Pro forma debt at the university has increased by nearly 50% over the past five years and pro forma total adjusted debt to revenue is a very high 2.9 times. Additionally, the university's affordability mission limits ability to materially increase tuition and fees, restricting revenue growth prospects. Further, the university has lagged peers in spendable cash and investments growth and has weaker monthly liquidity than many of its peers in the A-rating category, partially as a result of lagging reimbursement from FEMA, insurance, and the state for tornado damages.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Government support in response to the coronavirus outbreak is a key stabilizing element of the university's credit profile. JSU has received approximately $8.2 million combined from the federal and state relief bills. While the university intends to be on campus this fall, the university is planning for a range of 9 potential scenarios that could result from COVID-19 developments, so that program delivery will not be disrupted.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that JSU will continue to generate cash flow margins in the 9-12% range, with no additional debt or use of financial reserves beyond those already identified by management for near term capital investment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Further improvement in strategic positioning, reflected in sustained enrollment growth and increasing student generated revenue

- Substantial growth in total cash and investments and liquidity

- Strengthening of total adjusted debt levels relative to revenue and reserves

- Sustained improvement in operating cash flow margins

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Increase in financial leverage given already high debt levels

- Weakening of student demand or declines in state support, leading to deterioration of operating performance

- Deterioration of operating performance

- Further decline in already modest liquidity levels

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020 Bonds will be special limited obligations of the University. The bonds are secured by a pledge of Tuition and Fees, which includes undergraduate and graduate tuition and fees. There is no debt service reserve fund.

Fiscal 2019 total tuition and fees totaled $80 million, covering proposed maximum annual debt service of $6.5 million (occurring in fiscal 2022) 12.3 times. The university has entered into a service agreement with its associated foundation for management of a recreation center. Payments of the service agreement are subordinate to tuition and fee bonds, and are used by the foundation to cover debt service associated with the center. Including debt service for the Foundation's debt for the center, fiscal 2019 tuition and fee revenue covers MADS 9.3 times.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2020 Bonds will refund the Series 2011-B Bonds, the Series 2014-B Bonds, and the Series 2017 Regions Bank Housing Bonds; pay the costs of repairs to existing facilities and for the design, development, and construction of replacement facilities, as a result of a 2018 tornado that inflicted damage on campus; and pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Founded in 1883, Jacksonville State University is a significant provider of higher education in northeast Alabama. In fall 2019, JSU had an FTE enrollment of 8,805 students and total operating revenue of $129 million in fiscal 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

