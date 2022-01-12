Moody's assigns initial A2 und./A1 enh. to Glasgow ISD, KY's Rev. Bonds

Assigns initial A1 issuer rating

New York, January 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial A2 underlying rating and an A1 enhanced rating to Glasgow Independent School District, KY's $21.5 million School Building Revenue Bonds, Series of 2022, issued through the Glasgow Independent School District Finance Corporation, KY. Concurrently, we have assigned an initial A1 issuer rating to the district. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the issuance of the Series of 2022 bonds, the district's lease revenue debt will total approximately $39.5 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 issuer rating reflects the district's sound financial position, moderate long-term liabilities, stable enrollment and below average income and wealth metrics. Governance is a key driver of the rating given management's conservative budgeting practices that have led to improved reserves in recent years.

The A2 rating on the lease revenue bonds is one notch below the issuer rating, reflecting the contingent nature of the lease payments, which is subject to annual appropriation, and the more essential nature of the leased assets backed by a mortgage lien.

The A1 enhanced rating is based on the Kentucky School District Enhancement Program, which is available to all school districts in Kentucky (Commonwealth of Kentucky, Aa3 stable).

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthened income and wealth metrics

- Improved enrollment trend

- Increased reserves and liquidity

- Reduction in long-term liabilities

- An upgrade of the Commonwealth of Kentucky's long-term issuer rating (enhanced only)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained trend of structural imbalance leading to weakened reserves and liquidity

- Significant increase in long-term liabilities and/or fixed costs

- Deterioration of income and wealth levels

- Trend of declining enrollment

- Downgrade of the Commonwealth of Kentucky's long-term issuer rating (enhanced only)

- Weakening of the program's notification and timing provisions or of the state Department of Education's ("KY DOE") oversight (enhanced only)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are backed by the district's lease rental payments to the corporation, subject to annual appropriation. Additional bondholder security is derived from a mortgage lien on the financed projects.

The mechanics of the enhancement program direct the paying agent to notify the Kentucky Department of Education (KY DOE) if payment of principal or interest has not been received three days prior to the date on which the debt service payment is due. Upon notification by the paying agent, the KY DOE must forward, from available funds, the amount due to the paying agent.

KY DOE's strong oversight and willingness to exercise its powers mitigate the risk of non-appropriation. All school district budgets are subject to annual approval by the KY DOE. Additionally, KY DOE is authorized to disapprove a budget if it is financially unsound or fails to provide for debt service, payment of rentals in connection with debt service, or otherwise to comply with the law. A lease's nonrenewal or default would likely result in a takeover of the school's fiscal management and/or removal of the elected school board. KY DOE has a record of taking over the management of school districts that face deficit operations.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will fund the construction of a new elementary school.

PROFILE

Glasgow Independent School District is coterminous with the City of Glasgow, which is located in Barren County (A2), approximately 40 miles east of Bowling Green, KY (Aa1). The district provides pre-kindergarten through 12th grade education to approximately 2,400 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

