Moody's assigns initial A3 issuer and revenue bond ratings to Samuel Merritt University (CA); outlook stable

New York, September 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned initial A3 issuer and revenue bond ratings to Samuel Merritt University, CA (SMU). The proposed up to $140 million of Revenue Bonds (Samuel Merritt University), Series 2022 will be issued through the California Municipal Finance Authority and expected to fully mature with a single bullet payment in 2052. The university currently has no direct debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of the A3 issuer rating reflects SMU's very good brand and strategic positioning as a health sciences focused university in Oakland, CA (Aa1 stable). Student demand is strong across the university's undergraduate and graduate programs, with particular emphasis on its various nursing programs. Recently disaffiliated with Sutter Health (A1 stable), the university has no debt outstanding and $288 million of largely unrestricted cash and investments at fiscal end 2021. Historically favorable operating results and the elimination of its leased space in Oakland will help SMU absorb the debt service related to the proposed bond issuance. However, the university will inject approximately $120 million of its own reserves into the large $240 million project. Good management credibility, a governance consideration under Moody's ESG framework, supports prospects for sustaining operating surpluses and gradually replenishing the financial reserves spent on project costs.

Additionally factored into the issuer rating is a highly competitive student market and a high reliance on student charges. While SMU has established demand for its niche offerings, substantial in-state competition, particularly from public universities, could limit enrollment growth plans and pricing power. The university's relatively modest size makes it more vulnerable to fluctuations in enrollment. Further, high inflation and rising construction costs present risks to the project and operating budgets. Favorably, 55% of projects costs are currently locked in with a guaranteed maximum price contract with 75% of costs expected to be locked in by the end of the calendar year.

The assignment of the A3 long-term rating to the Series 2022 bonds incorporates the general obligation nature of the payment obligation and the A3 issuer rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that SMU will maintain favorable student demand and pricing power while continuing to generate strong operating surpluses. It also incorporates maintenance of spendable reserves and liquidity beyond the money set aside for project costs. Lastly, the outlook anticipates that the new campus project will remain on time and on budget with minimal operational and financial disruption.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial increase in cash and investments to provide a stronger cushion of debt and rising operating and capital expenditures

- Maintenance of strong operating surpluses after absorption of rising capital expenditures - Sustained enrollment and net tuition revenue growth that meets or exceeds expectations and helps absorb the costs related to the new campus and accompanying programmatic expansion

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Project cost overruns or timing delays that lead to unexpected operational and financial disruption; erosion of liquidity beyond what is expected for project costs

- Evidence of enrollment and pricing power deterioration - Inability to sustain strong EBIDA margins and comfortably absorb debt service obligation

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds will be paid from a pledge of gross revenue, including tuition and all legally available funds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022 bonds will be used to construct, equip and furnish a new campus location in Oakland, California. Additionally, proceeds will fund capitalized interest through 2025, the construction period, as well as the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Samuel Merritt University is a private university located in the cities of Oakland, San Mateo, Sacramento, and Fresno, California, with its headquarters in Oakland, California. The university focuses on health sciences at the undergraduate and graduate levels with a combined 2,048 full-time equivalent students in fall 2021. The university has a long history of being affiliated with and closely aligned to various health systems, the most recent being Sutter Health Corporation, dating back to 1999 when SMU was still recognized as a college. In 2009, the college transitioned to university status by expanding its academic programs at all levels of nursing to include master's degree programs in occupational therapy, physician's assistant, and doctoral degree programs in physical therapy, occupational therapy, and podiatric medicine. Since January 2022, the University has been a private, non-profit, independent university, officially disaffiliated from Sutter Health, although they still maintain a relationship with many SMU students doing residencies at Sutter.

