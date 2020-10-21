Moody's assigns initial A3 to Banning Lewis Ranch Metropolitan District No. 3, CO's GO Bonds

Concurrently assigns A3 issuer rating

NOTE: On October 22, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: In the FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS section, the following was added as the fourth item: “Upgrade of the issuer rating (GOLT)”; in the FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS section, the following were added as the fourth and fifth items: “Downgrade of the issuer rating (GOLT)” and “Materially reduced debt service coverage (GOLT).” Revised release follows.

New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial A3 rating to Banning Lewis Ranch Metropolitan District No. 3, CO's $8.49 million General Obligation Limited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2020. Concurrently, we have assigned an issuer rating of A3, which reflects an assessment of the district's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) security.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 rating reflects the district's strong tax base growth, driven largely by significant residential homebuilding activity, in addition to value appreciation. Further, the rating considers the district's favorable location within the City of Colorado Springs and within commuting distance of three major military installations. The A3 also incorporates the district's very manageable debt burden, as well as nominal reserve levels held by both the district and the operating district, which however is mitigated by a lack of intensive enterprise operations. Finally, the rating considers the district's lack of active management.

There is no rating distinction between the issuer and GOLT ratings, reflecting the district's ample coverage of maximum annual debt service costs. As of fiscal 2020, MADS coverage equates to a healthy 1.44 times pledged revenues.

The coronavirus pandemic is not a key driver of this rating action, given that the vast majority of the district's revenue consists of property taxes. Given the significant lag time in Colorado between changes in market conditions and the resulting impact on assessed values, the district's tax base is expected to remain stable for at least the next several years.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are typically not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material growth in full market values

-Significantly improved reserves held by the operating district

-Further moderation of the debt burden

- Upgrade of the issuer rating (GOLT)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Contraction of full market values

-Increase in debt, absent corresponding growth in full market values and revenue

-Materially weakened financial profile of the operating district

-Downgrade of the issuer rating (GOLT)

-Materially reduced debt service coverage (GOLT)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020 bonds are limited tax general obligations of the district, secured by and payable from pledged revenues which generally consist of a maximum 30 mill property tax (subject to adjustment as described below) and specific ownership taxes. The district's 30 mill property tax may be adjusted with changes in the residential property equalization rate, thus the current maximum adjusted rate is 33.398 mills. The bonds are additionally secured by a cash funded debt service reserve fund.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to refund all of the district's outstanding bonds for debt service savings and to fund the debt service reserve fund.

PROFILE

The district currently contains approximately 258 acres and is located in the northeastern portion of the City of Colorado Springs (Aa2), near Fort Carson, Peterson and Schriever Air Force bases, and the Air Force Academy. The district, Banning Lewis Metro Districts 2,4,5 and Banning Lewis Ranch Regional Metropolitan District No. 1 are the financing districts, while Banning Lewis Metro District No. 1 serves as the operating district. All infrastructure has been conveyed to the city and the operating district.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Brett Adelglass

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Dallas

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Lehman

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

