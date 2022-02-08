Moody's assigns initial A3 to Los Angeles Department of Airports-Los Angeles International Airport Enterprise, CA's Customer Facility Charge Revenue Bonds; outlook is stable

New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first time A3 rating to approximately $545.7 million Los Angeles Department of Airports-Los Angeles International Airport Enterprise's Customer Facility Charge Revenue Bonds (Consolidated Rental Car Facility Project) 2022 Series (Federally Taxable) GREEN BONDS. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 rating reflects the sizable demand for rental cars at Los Angeles International Airport ( Los Angeles Dept. of Apts. - Los Angeles International Airport Enterprise, CA, Aa2 stable), which is the largest airport serving the second largest population base in the US; strong projected debt service coverage ratios above 2.0x; and limited construction risk given the near final construction status under a fixed price contract. These strengths are offset by no ability to increase the customer facility charge (CFC) rate under state law and the ability to use substantially all surplus monthly CFC collections to pay substantial operating and capital charges. Liquidity will be adequate for the sector, supported by a 12-month debt service reserve fund, rolling coverage fund sized at 25% of annual debt service requirements and an internal policy to retain an additional year of debt service. However, unlike higher rated consolidated rental car facilities (ConRACs), the LAX ConRAC will not accumulate liquidity that mitigates the risk that the pre-pandemic trend away from rental cars to shared transportation returns.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that demand for air traffic and rental car demand will return to pre-pandemic levels before the first year of debt service in fiscal 2024, that shared transportation costs before the opening of the automated people mover (APM) will match projections, and that LAWA will manage liquidity to its internal targets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- DSCR by gross CFC collections above 3.0x

- Available CFC balances and debt service reserves in excess of 4x annual debt service

- Removal of state limitations on the daily CFC rate or the number of days that can be charged

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- DSCR by gross CFC collections below 1.5x

- Failure to observe policy to retain CFC balances equal to one year of debt service

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a first lien on CFCs, casualty insurance (if available), moneys on deposit in the construction fund, the LAX CFC revenue fund, debt service fund, debt service reserve fund and the rolling coverage fund. CFCs will be transferred to the trustee monthly, with CFCs remaining after the funding of the debt service fund and the other funds established under the Indenture being available to be used by LAWA for any lawful purpose. The debt service reserve fund will be cash funded at maximum annual debt service. Bondholders additionally benefit from an additional senior bonds test that requires historic or prospective CFC collections to exceed 1.25x MADS.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Series 2022 CFC bonds will be used to make payments to the project fund, repay commercial paper used to fund prior payments to the project fund, makes deposits into the capitalizing interest, debt service reserve and rolling coverage funds, partially fund the CTS payment account, and pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The Los Angeles Dept. of Apts- LA International Airport CFC Revenue Bonds derive all revenue from the collection of customer facility charges (CFCs) on cars rented at the consolidated rental car facility (ConRAC) at Los Angeles International Airport. The ConRAC is the largest in the US and will be able to house 18,000 rental cars as well as a separate quick turnaround area (QTA) that allows rental cars to wash, clean, and lightly maintain vehicles. The ConRAC will soon be connected to the central terminal area by an automated people mover (APM), but may temporarily be served by common busing operations, together known as the common transportation system (CTS). The CFC is collected only by rental car companies that occupy the ConRAC, however off-airport rental car companies must drop users off at the ConRAC and also pay a share of the CTS, reducing advantages of being off-airport and avoiding the CFC. The facility will be managed by Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), the operator of Los Angeles International Airport and certain common use portions will be operated and maintained by LA Gateway Partners, LLC (A3 stable) through the DBFOM agreement for 24 years after the Date of Beneficial Occupancy, with the exclusive use portions leased to the rental car companies being operated and maintained by the rental car companies.

The facility is nearing the end of construction under a public private partnership agreement with LA Gateway Partners, LLC.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

