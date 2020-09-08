Moody's assigns initial Aa1 rating to Columbus State Community College, OH's GO bonds; outlook stable

New York, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns initial Aa1 ratings to Columbus State Community College, OH's $30 million Facilities Construction and Improvement Bonds, Series 2020A (Tax-Exempt) (General Obligation - Unlimited Tax) and $120 million Facilities Construction and Improvement Bonds, Series 2020B (Federally Taxable) (General Obligation - Unlimited Tax). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 GOULT rating reflects the college's large and diverse tax base in the Columbus (Aaa stable) metropolitan area, strong ability to attract students, along with its healthy available fund balance and liquidity. The rating also factors the college's somewhat rigid revenue flexibility balanced against its greater ability to adjust operating expenditures. Additionally considered is the college's moderate debt burden that is expected to rise over the next several years, and exposure to two underfunded statewide cost-sharing pension plans.

The coronavirus outbreak is a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Columbus State Community College. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. Economic impacts of the coronavirus have been felt broadly across the state and have led to a significant decrease in the state's revenue collections. State funding for the college was reduced by 3.8% in fiscal 2020 which was offset by stronger than anticipated tuition revenue and federal CARES Act funding. For fiscal 2021 the college has budgeted for balanced operations based on stable student enrollment expectations and a modest state funding increase as compared to fiscal 2020. If our view of the credit quality of the college changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the college's healthy financial condition will continue over the next two years based on management's historical track record of fiscal stability and ability to quickly adjust expenditures to meet service needs or to counteract revenue challenges. The stable outlook also considers the college's diverse tax base and relatively stable enrollment trend.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained revenue and enrollment growth that supports healthy financial operations and liquidity

- Moderation of the college's debt and pension burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained operating revenue or enrollment declines

- Significant narrowing of available reserves or liquidity

- Material increases to the college's debt or pension burdens

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020A and Series 2020B bonds are secured by the college's full faith and credit and pledge to levy unlimited ad valorem property taxes on the Franklin County portion of its service area.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from both series of bonds will finance various capital projects within Franklin County (Aaa stable). Projects include new construction, renovations, and upgrades to college sites and facilities, as well as new equipment purchases pursuant to the college's 10-year capital improvement plan (CIP).

PROFILE

Columbus State Community College was established in 1963 and is one of 23 technical and community colleges in Ohio. Located in Ohio's capital and most populated city, the college primarily draws students from Central Ohio but broadly reaches all of Ohio's 88 counties. CSCC's two campuses are located in downtown Columbus and in the City of Delaware (Aa2). Columbus State also has 6 Regional Learning Centers in Dublin (Aaa stable), Grove City (Aa1), Reynoldsburg (Aa2), Marysville (Aa3), Southwest Columbus (Bolton Field) and Westerville (Aaa stable). CSCC had fall 2019 enrollment of approximately 28,244 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

