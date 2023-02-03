Moody's assigns initial Aa1 to Tarrant County Hospital District, TX's issuer and GOLT bond ratings; outlook stable

New York, February 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Aa1 issuer rating to Tarrant County Hospital District, TX and a Aa1 rating to the district's $412 million Limited Tax Bonds, Series 2023. Including the current offering, the district has roughly $448 million of debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The initial Aa1 rating reflects the district's very large and expanding tax base supported by strong demographic and employment trends and an overall healthy local economy. The hospital district's strong financial performance and good liquidity metrics, in addition to a manageable debt and pension profile with low fixed costs, are also reflected in the rating action. Inclusive of tax revenue for operations, we expect the district to continue generating strong cash flow from operations, so long as supplemental funding does not materially decline. This should allow the organization to continue building balance sheet reserves that will later be used in completing the large $1.5 billion master facility plan.

Governance is a key driver of this rating and incorporates management's ability to effectively manage the hospital's operations under the supervision of the Tarrant County Commissioners Court which must provide annual approval of the district's tax rates and budgets. The Aa1 rating incorporates the district's important roles as a safety net health care provider, trauma hospital, as well as the inherent enterprise risk and governance limitations associated with operating a hospital. A key challenge, similar to that of many safety net hospitals, is that the district has little control over its revenue, the majority of which is tied to supplemental funding and tax revenue. The Medicaid waiver supporting the supplemental funding runs through 2030, a credit positive, though the amount of funding available is subject to change over time.

The initial Aa1 general obligation limited tax rating is the same as the issuer rating given the ample taxing headroom of over 4,500% under the limited tax rate cap to generate dedicated property taxes sufficient to pay debt service, which offsets the inability of the district to exceed the limited rate and the lack of a full faith and credit pledge.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the hospital's important role within the county, along with the county's healthy local economy, and strong financial position, will support stable credit fundamentals.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material increase in liquidity

-Improved certainty of key hospital revenues

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Substantial tax base contraction

-Significant increase in outstanding debt

-Supplemental funding or tax revenue changes that do not keep pace with growth in the organization's services

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a direct ad valorem tax levied annually against all taxable property within the district within the limits prescribed by law. The district is limited to a total tax rate of $7.50 per $1,000 compared to the total tax rate for fiscal 2023 of $2.24, of which $0.01 was for debt service. The debt is also secured by state statute.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will be used to fund the construction of several new facilities including a new psychiatric emergency center, medical home, medical office building, and a central utility plant, along with additional parking and expansion of the existing patient pavilion.

PROFILE

Tarrant County Hospital District, d/b/a JPS Hospital, is coterminous with Tarrant County (Aaa stable), and is a full service acute-care hospital located on the southern edge of downtown Fort Worth (Aa3 stable). The hospital is currently licensed for 582 beds and serves Tarrant County with more than 60 facilities, including over 25 primary care specialty care health centers. Total county population is estimated at over 2 million as of 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Special Purpose District General Obligation Debt Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/394972. An additional methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

