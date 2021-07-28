Moody's assigns initial Aa1 to Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board's Senior Lien I-81 Corridor Program Revenue Bonds, Series 2021; outlook stable

New York, July 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Aa1 rating to the Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board's $88.4 million Interstate 81 Corridor Program Revenue Bonds (Senior Lien), Series 2021. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating on the senior lien I-81 corridor program revenue bonds is based on a strong tax base that encompasses a large portion of the Commonwealth of Virginia (Aaa stable) and is an important freight route facilitating 42% of Virginia's interstate truck vehicle miles traveled and the broad nature of the pledged regional motor fuels tax. The rating also factors in the support of the Commonwealth of Virginia, through the General Assembly's ability to eliminate or augment the pledged revenue and the General Assembly must annually appropriate the pledged revenue for repayment of debt service; solid legal provisions including a 2 times additional bonds test and flow of funds that requires first dollars in to go toward repayment of debt service; strong maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage; and potential for solid revenue growth and growing debt service coverage given very conservative revenue projections.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the importance of the I-81 corridor as a freight route, which will support stable pledged motor fuels tax revenue collections and maintenance of strong debt service coverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Trend of strong pledged revenue growth

- Higher debt service coverage

- Stronger legal provisions, including higher leverage constraints

- Elimination of appropriation requirement for the pledged revenue

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Decline of pledged revenue and debt service coverage

- Non-appropriation of needed funds for debt service

- A downgrade of the Commonwealth of Virginia's rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable by a regional tax on fuel at wholesale to retail dealers at a current rate of 7.7 cents per gallon on gas and 7.8 cents per gallon on diesel, levied in 23 jurisdictions through which I-81 passes. The rate will be adjusted annually based on the greater of the consumer price index (CPI-U) and zero.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will finance I-81 capital improvements, including road widening, auxiliary and truck climbing lanes, acceleration and deceleration lane extensions, curve improvement and shoulder widening.

PROFILE

Virginia is the twelfth largest state by population (8.6 million people in 2020) and the thirteenth largest state by GDP ($551.8 billion in 2020 current dollars). The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) was created in 1950 and is responsible for policies regarding Virginia's highway system and transportation needs. CTB is governed by a 17-member board comprised of the state Secretary of Transportation, the Commissioner of Highways, the director of the Department of Rail and Public Transportation and 14 appointments by the governor. CTB governs the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), an agency of the state.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260087. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Pisei Chea

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

