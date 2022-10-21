Moody's assigns initial Aa2 issuer and Aa3 lease ratings to Nez Perce County, ID

New York, October 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial issuer rating of Aa2 to Nez Perce County, Idaho and an initial Aa3 rating to the county's Annual Appropriation Certificates of Participation, Series 2022. The certificates of participation (COPs) will be issued in the approximate amount of $45 million. The COPs will represent the county's only outstanding debt obligations. The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the county's sound financial position that will remain stable, despite planned spenddown of some accumulated reserves for capital projects, supported by conservative budgeting practices and steady revenue growth. The rating also incorporates the county's growing population and expanding, although somewhat concentrated tax base in northwestern Idaho with average resident income and wealth measures. The county's low debt burden but elevated fixed costs following the current issuance are also factored into the rating. Governance is a key driver of this initial rating action and incorporates management's demonstrated outperformance of budget projections, additions to cash reserves, and ability to plan for and budget sizeable capital projects.

The Aa3 rating for the county's certificates of participation (COPs) is one notch lower than the issuer rating and reflects a standard appropriation lease legal structure that includes a pledge of lease payments for the leased asset subject to annual appropriation and the absence of a debt service reserve fund. The rating also considers the essentiality of the leased asset, consisting of new county courthouse and licensing buildings, and public parking on adjacent property, which we view as "more essential" for core governmental operations. The rating also factors in relatively narrow coverage by available net revenues that we expect to improve over time with continued revenue growth.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained increases in revenues and operating surpluses

- Strengthened wealth measures and economic diversification

- Maintenance of strong reserves and liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakening of net revenues available for lease payments

- Deterioration in reserves or liquidity

- Tax base or employment contraction or weakening income levels

LEGAL SECURITY

The COPs are secured by the county's lease payments, subject to annual appropriation, under an annual appropriation lease agreement between the county and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (A3) as lessor. Lease payments for the possession of the property constitute a "triple net" lease requiring the county as lessee to pay all expenses, taxes, fees, and insurance premiums associated with the leased facilities, which we consider to be essential assets for core county operations.

Concurrent with the execution of the lease agreement, the county will also enter into a Primary Lease agreement with Zions pursuant to which the county will grant the bank a leasehold interest in the new courthouse and licensing center and public parking properties until the COPs are fully repaid, which is expected to occur on March 1, 2052. The term of the Primary Lease for the COPS and any refunding COPs extends until September 30, 2052. While the primary lease and the annual appropriation lease agreements will begin upon execution, a portion of the leasehold interest under the primary lease, consisting of the existing courthouse building, will not transfer until the Trigger Date, which is expected to occur in February 2025, when the new buildings are occupied. This springing provision will allow the county time to vacate the old courthouse property, which is expected to be demolished upon occupancy of the new buildings. Prior to the Trigger Date, the leased Facilities will consist of the New Courthouse Property and improvements constructed on this property. On and after the Trigger Date, the leased Facilities will additionally include the Old Courthouse Property and any improvements constructed on that property.

While subject to annual appropriation, the county must include lease payments in its budget proposals, and lease payments are general obligations of the county payable from any lawfully available funds. In the event of nonpayment or default, the bank may terminate the lease and require the county to vacate the facilities. The bank may then lease or sell part or all of its leasehold interest in the property.

USE OF PROCEEDS

COP proceeds will be used to construct a new courthouse and licensing buildings in downtown Lewiston, the county seat, on land already owned by the county.

PROFILE

Bordering Washington State (Aaa stable) in northwestern Idaho (Aaa stable) Nez Perce County encompasses an area of approximately 856 square miles. Of this, roughly 8.2 square miles is water, and the Port of Lewiston operates as the farthest inland port east of the West Coast. The county is approximately 105 miles south of Spokane, Washington (Aa2 stable) and 268 miles north of Boise, Idaho (Aa1). The county provides a full range of municipal services to a growing population of close to 42,500 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodololgy used in the issuer rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. The principal methodology used in the lease rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US Local Governments Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/385579. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

