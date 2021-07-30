Moody's assigns initial Aa2 rating to NCWCD Municipal Subdistrict Windy Gap Firming Project's senior revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, July 30, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Aa2 rating to Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District, Municipal Subdistrict (Windy Gap Firming Project), CO's $166.55 million Windy Gap Firming Project Senior Revenue Bonds, Series 2021. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a stable outlook to the issuer. Post-sale the district will have $166.55 million of senior revenue bonds outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating on the bonds reflects the weighted average of the credit quality of the seven allottees participating in this pooled issuance. It incorporates our expectation that the allottees will implement rate increases to support both operating and debt service costs of the enterprise. The rating also incorporates the strong legal provisions of the bonds which include a debt service reserve fund funded at maximum annual debt service (MADS), an additional liquidity fund and a mandatory step-up provision for allottees of up to 35% of the annual required payment. Further, the enterprise's governance is strong evidenced by its careful planning of the Firming Project including multiple third-party reviews of both engineering and cost structure, a key credit driver.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the enterprise's ratings reflects our view that its financing allottees will maintain strong credit profiles, given their demonstrated willingness to increase rates to maintain healthy debt service coverage and stable financial profiles.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Improvement in the credit quality of the allottees

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material decline in the credit quality of the allottees

- Less than sum sufficient coverage of the debt as a result of delayed payment or default of an allottee

LEGAL SECURITY

The principal of and interest on the Series 2021 Bonds are payable solely from payments to be made to the enterprise by Loan Allottees pursuant to the Allotment Contracts. Each Loan Allottee has agreed to fix rates, charges, or assessments so that it will at all times have sufficient money to pay its obligations under its Allotment Contract and has confirmed such payments shall be treated as operating expenses of its respective enterprise, payable in advance of payments of any debt obligations of such enterprise. The payment obligations of the Loan Allottees under the Allotment Contracts are not contingent upon the operation of the Firming Project or the performance or nonperformance by any party of any agreement for any cause whatsoever.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2021 Bonds are expected to be used to fund a portion of the costs of construction, mitigation, maintenance, repair, replacement, rehabilitation, and improvement of the Firming Project and fund a reserve fund for the Series 2021 Bonds.

PROFILE

The Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District Municipal Subdistrict owns the Windy Gap Firming Project water activity enterprise, which is a government owned business. The enterprise owns the Firming Project which primarily consists of construction of the Chimney Hollow Reservoir for water storage of existing water rights which are diverted from the Colorado River. Water will be stored in the Chimney Hollow Reservoir for future release and delivery to the twelve participating municipalities. Seven of the participating municipalities (Platte River Power Authority (Aa2 stable), Greeley CO Water Enterprise (Aa2), Erie CO Water Enterprise (Aa3), Little Thompson Water District, Superior CO Water Enterprise, Louisville CO Water Enterprise and Lafayette CO Water Enterprise) are paying their portion of the project through participating in the Series 2021 issuance.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Public-Sector-Pool-Programs-and-Financings-Methodology--PBM_1171420. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Catherine Nicolosi

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Genevieve Nolan

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

