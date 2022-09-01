Moody's assigns initial Aa2 rating to the DASNY Raise the Age Intercept Program

New York, September 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Aa2 rating to the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York's (DASNY) Raise the Age Intercept Program. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the credit quality of the State of New York (Aa1 stable) and the state's statutory commitment to intercept state aid appropriated through the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) pursuant to the Raise the Age (RTA) Revenue Bond Financing Program. The intercept will be implemented in the event a program borrower failed to make financing repayments to the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY). While the Raise the Age program is relatively new, the state has a long-history of managing other intercept programs through DASNY and supporting essential OCFS programs - funding services for at-risk children and families, including safe juvenile detention facilities. In addition, strong program mechanics and administration will provide for the effective and reliable intercept of state aid payments, if necessary, to provide for timely debt service payments.

Governance is an ESG consideration and a key rating driver on this initial rating given the importance of state and DASNY involvement in administering the financing and the intercept program.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on the outlook on the State of New York's issuer rating. The stable outlook reflects the resources and budget management tools available to the state to align spending and revenue. The state's moderate leverage will allow it to absorb some increased debt for its own needs and those of the MTA, and various budget management tools that provide financial flexibility will enable the state to achieve budget balance if developments cause the state's revenue and spending trends to diverge from the baseline.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Upgrade of the state's rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Downgrade of the state's rating or a weakening of the state's commitment to the program, or the program mechanics

LEGAL SECURITY

The DASNY Raise the Age Intercept Program rating is based on statutes that authorize the New York State Comptroller (OSC) to intercept state funds upon certification by DASNY and make debt service payments to the trustee. Transactions that benefit from the intercept program will finance county-level capital improvements to juvenile detention facilities to divert teenagers to those facilities instead of the adult correctional system, to comply with the state's Raise the Age (RTA) initiative.

The RTA Initiative is part of the state's essential social service programming, administered in part through the NYS Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS). The RTA Initiative and the intercept program were authorized under state law and also commits the state to reimburse counties for 100% of the capital costs for RTA facilities and 49% of the capital costs for non-RTA facilities. State reimbursement for these projects is not utilization-based, and capital costs include debt service. While counties may plan to apply this new RTA aid to pay the majority of the debt service costs on these projects, RTA aid may cover less than 100%, depending on how much of the capital project is deemed "RTA eligible" (more on available revenues below).

The state has a strong commitment to the RTA initiative and all the essential social service programs funded by OCFS. While OCFS services comprise less than 2% of the state budget, it includes important social programs for family support, child welfare service, juvenile justice, and youth development. The RTA initiative, among other things, removes 16 and 17 year old adolescent offenders from adult detention centers and places them in age-appropriate settings. The law is implemented by multiple State agencies, including OFCS, the State Division of Criminal Justice Services, the State Commission of Correction, the State Department of Corrections and Community Services and the State Division of the Budget.

The intercept program will be effective, reliable and timely due to the strong statutory authorization and clear and specific mechanics spelled out in the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between DASNY, OSC, OFCS and the participating county. Pursuant to a financing agreement between DASNY and a participating county, DASNY will issue bonds and make the proceeds available to the county to finance their pre-approved adolescent detention facility projects. Participating counties will repay DASNY in semi-annual payments equivalent to debt service on the bonds. Pursuant to the MOU, if the county's financing payments are late or insufficient, DASNY can request that OSC intercept any state aid due to the county from the OCFS. DASNY must notify OSC of the missed payment within five days, and OSC must remit payment to the trustee within five days of the revenue coming available. The county's financing payments to DASNY are due four months prior to the debt service payment, leaving ample time for OSC to intercept state aid.

Like all New York State intercepts, state aid can only be intercepted as it comes due, and cannot be accelerated from future planned payments. In addition, the state aid available to the RTA Intercept Program includes multiple types of state aid distributed by OCFS including the RTA aid, Foster Care Block Grants, Social Services Block Grants, Child Welfare Services grants, and adoption subsidies. The distribution of these revenues is potentially unpredictable but balanced by: DASNY's long track record of successfully administering and managing state intercept programs; the four month period to intercept revenues between the county's financing payments to DASNY and the debt service payment; and the ample debt service coverage that is planned for these financings. The various OCFS grants flow to counties in different patterns, either monthly, quarterly, annually, or on a reimbursement-basis, which introduces some timing and administrative risk to the cash flows. The specific timing of OFCS state aid cash flows to each participant county, and the forecasted debt service coverage from interceptable revenues, will be considered in assigning future financing-level ratings.

PROFILE

New York State is the 4th largest US state by population. Located in the Northeastern US, New York has a large and diverse economy with high per capita income at 120% of the US average and gross state product of $1.85 trillion.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

