Moody's assigns initial Aa3 issuer and GOLT ratings to Town of Batavia, NY's 2020 GOLT bonds

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Aa3 issuer rating and Aa3 general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating to the Town of Batavia, New York's $1.35 million Public Improvement Refunding Serial Bonds, 2020.

The issuer rating is equivalent to the town's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax rating (GOULT); there is no debt associated with the GOULT security. We consider the outstanding debt to be GOLT because of limitations under New York State law on property tax levy increases.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 ratings reflect the town's modestly-sized tax base, average resident wealth and income, and strong reserves and liquidity with an outsized exposure to sales tax revenues that are not guaranteed to be paid by the county due to the lack of a formal sales tax agreement stipulating a minimum distribution amount or distribution method. The ratings also consider the town's manageable debt burden and unfunded pension liability, and low fixed costs.

The lack of distinction between the GOLT rating and the issuer rating reflects the town board's ability to override the property tax cap and the town's pledge of its faith and credit to pay debt service.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the Town of Batavia, NY. The town has robust reserves and liquidity following years of consecutive surplus operations and has made expenditure reductions in fiscal 2020. To date, the county has not cut its proportional sales tax distribution to the town according to its own discretion, but it is a possible risk due to the lack of a formal sales tax agreement. However, the situation surrounding the coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the town changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant growth in the tax base and resident wealth and income

- Surplus operations leading to strengthening reserves and liquidity

- Material decrease in debt or pension burden

- Decreased reliance on economically-sensitive revenues or implementation of a formal sales tax agreement

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decline in financial reserves and liquidity

- Material growth in debt or pension burden

- Tax base contraction

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the town's general obligation pledge as limited by the New York State's legislated cap on property taxes (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011).

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refund all or a portion of the outstanding principal amounts of the General Obligation Serial Bonds, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009A, 2009B, and 2009C.

PROFILE

The Town of Batavia is located in Genesee County, about 40 miles west of Rochester and 40 miles east of Buffalo. The town surrounds the City of Batavia (A1), which is not a part of the town. As of 2018, the town had 6,872 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

