Moody's assigns initial Aa3 rating to Garland (City of) TX Electric Enterprise's Series 2020 revenue refunding bonds. Outlook is stable.

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned an Aa3 rating to Garland (City of) TX's $34.43 million Electric Utility System Revenue Refunding Bonds, New Series 2020. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Garland (City of) TX Electric Enterprise's (Garland Power & Light/GP&L) Aa3 rating reflects the utility's status as a bedroom community to the City of Dallas with a predominantly residential customer service territory and wealth levels that are close to state and national medians. The rating incorporates the system's position as an effective monopoly service provider with unregulated rate setting authority. GP&L's rate setting flexibility is a credit strength given the ability to adjust rates on a monthly basis to recover general costs in addition to fuel and purchased power.

While fixed obligation charge coverage (FOCC) ratios have been very narrow in recent years around 1.0x, the rating is strengthened by a robust liquidity profile that includes a rate mitigation fund (RMF) established by city charter. In addition, coverage is improving to more satisfactory levels due to the maturity of take-or-pay debt owed by GP&L to the Texas Municipal Power Agency (A1 stable) resulting in a significant drop in fixed costs. Shortly after the take-or-pay debt maturity, the Gibbons Creek Steam Electric Station was mothballed in 2019 which substantially reduces GP&L's reliance on coal and carbon transition risk. The rating is constrained by weak bondholder protections including a rate covenant that requires net revenues provide sum sufficient coverage of annual debt service requirements and a springing debt service reserve in lieu of a 12-month cash funded debt service reserve that is standard among peers.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for GP&L. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of GP&L changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that GP&L will maintain its notably strong liquidity profile and that FOCC ratios will average above historical levels due to the retirement of take-or-pay debt during fiscal 2018.

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a lien on and pledge of the net revenues of the electric utility system and are subordinate to the system's prior lien bonds but superior to the system's commercial paper notes. By ordinance, GP&L will not issue any additional bonds that are parity with the prior lien bonds. When the prior lien bonds are no longer outstanding, the Series 2020 bonds and other similarly secured bonds will be secured by a first lien on and pledge of the net revenues of the system. The rate covenant requires the establishment of rates that provide net revenues that are sum sufficient with annual debt service and includes in net revenues any transfers from the rate mitigation fund (RMF). GP&L's debt service reserve requirement is a springing reserve that is not required to be funded unless revenue debt service coverage dips below 1.50x, and the city may fund such reserve with a surety bond.

PROFILE

Garland Power & Light was created in 1923. The utility currently serves 80% of the electric customers within the city and provides wholesale power to other cities and cooperatives as the fourth largest municipal utility in Texas. The remaining 20% are served by other retail providers.

The city owns and operates two natural gas power plans, Ray Olinger (403MW capacity) and Spencer (118MW capacity), and one hydro facility, Lewisville Hydro (2MW capacity) with additional power purchase agreements for wind and solar energy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Substantial economic expansion and increase in median household income levels

- Adjusted debt ratio below 35% and maintenance of robust liquidity on a sustained basis

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Deterioration of financial metrics such as liquidity falling below 250 days cash on hand and FOCC ratios averaging below 1.3x

- Significant increase in leverage resulting in an adjusted debt ratio of over 80%

