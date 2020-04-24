Moody's assigns initial Aa3 rating to Port of Long Beach, CA's $500 million TIFIA loan, affirms Aa2 senior debt rating; stable outlook

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned an initial rating of Aa3 to the Long Beach Harbor Department, CA's (The Port of Long Beach) $500 million Subordinate Harbor Revenue Note, Series 2020A (Gerald Desmond Bridge - TIFIA Loan). Moody's has also affirmed the Aa2 rating on the port's $987 million of existing senior debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating reflects the subordinate position of the TIFIA loan to the port's senior debt on both a pre- and post-default basis, as the loan does not have a non-subordination (or "springing lien") provision.

The rating incorporates the port's strong cash flow profile, with operating cash flow margins of 70% and long-term tenant leases that provide high levels of guaranteed annual minimum (GAM) revenues through at least 2026. Over the last five years, GAM revenues have, on average, covered 85% of annual operating revenues and 135% of annual operating, debt service and tidelands expenses. The port's cash flow profile is complemented by a strong market position, strong financial metrics, consistently robust liquidity, and a supportive debt profile that affords significant flexibility over the medium term.

The port is exposed to supply chain disruptions and economic pressures related to the coronavirus. Moody's regards coronavirus as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. While we forecast a decline in container volume in line with economic activity over the next 12 months, we believe the port is well positioned to manage any impacts due to its strong financial position, which is further buttressed by our expectation of improvement in the port's fundamental credit profile over the next five years. The improvement is the result of 1) expanded financial flexibility due to a substantial increase in the GAM at Middle Harbor/Long Beach Container Terminal, followed by an approximately 35% decrease in scheduled debt service from 2025 to 2028; 2) continued declining construction risk and normalization of capital spending as two major projects -- the Gerald Desmond Bridge Replacement and Middle Harbor Redevelopment -- approach completion by December 2020; and 3) a long-term capital plan that can be funded internally, and for which over 50% of future budgeted spending is substantially demand driven and deferrable if necessary.

The port ended fiscal 2019 with cargo volumes near record levels, strong coverage of over 3.7x and excellent liquidity, represented by approximately $500 million of unrestricted cash on hand, the equivalent of 1,380 days cash, and an undrawn $200 million bank line of credit (520 days cash).

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our view that the port's credit profile will remain stable over the next 12 to 18 months. A strong financial position -- supported by robust liquidity, strong cash flow and financial margins, and high levels of GAM revenues from long-term leases -- will mitigate the credit impact of volume declines.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- At Aa2, the Port of Long Beach is currently our highest rated US port, along with the Port of Los Angeles. The rating is unlikely to be upgraded given the operational risks in the sector, but upward pressure could result from material improvement in the port's market position and financial profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A material, and sustained, adverse change in the existing trading regime that results in significantly lower volumes or revenues for the port.

- Significant deterioration of the port's market position, reflected in reduced market share in non-discretionary and discretionary cargo segments and a sustained period of cargo growth meaningfully below the sector average.

- Weakened financial position below the port's own policy levels, reflected in a sustained period of DSCRs below 2.0x and days cash on hand below 600.

LEGAL SECURITY

The TIFIA loan is secured by a subordinate lien on revenues of the port, on parity with amounts (if any) drawn under the revolving bank line of credit or any future obligations issued under the port's subordinate master resolution.

The port's bonds, notes and TIFIA loan are additionally secured by a rate covenant and additional bonds test, which are calculated on a gross and net revenue basis, respectively, equal to 1.25x maximum annual debt service for senior bonds and 1.10x MADS for senior and subordinate bonds.

If the port has funded a debt service reserve for the senior bonds, it is required to fund a debt service reserve for the TIFIA loan, sized at the standard three-prong test. If the port has not funded a debt service reserve for the senior bonds, it is not required to fund the TIFIA reserve so long as coverage is maintained above 1.25x. If coverage is below 1.25x, the port is required to fund the TIFIA reserve within 60 days in an amount equal to the maximum semi-annual debt service payment due within the next 10 years.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The port will use the loan proceeds to pay eligible costs of the construction of the new Gerald Desmond Bridge, including to pay the Series 2018A principal amount of $327 million maturing on December 15, 2020, and the expected Series 2020C principal amount of $145 million, which was approved by the Board in January 2020, to finance costs of the new bridge prior to drawing down loan proceeds.

The port expects to draw down $500 million of loan proceeds no later than one year after substantial completion of the new bridge, which is currently projected to be achieved in mid-2020.

PROFILE

The Port of Long Beach was the second-largest container port in the US in 2018. The port handled 33% of all loaded container volume through US West Coast ports and 15% of all loaded container volume through US ports in 2018.

Container cargo represents approximately 75% of operating revenue. Non-container cargo, which includes liquid bulk, dry bulk, break-bulk and roll-on/roll-off cargo, represents 25% of operating revenue, and consists primarily of petroleum products, metals and minerals, steel and autos.

As a landlord port, Long Beach owns, develops and leases cargo facilities to tenants in exchange for a combination of fixed (i.e., minimum) and variable lease payments, providing administrative and security services and sharing in facilities maintenance for users of the port.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Ports Methodology published in June 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1161994. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

