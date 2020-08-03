Moody's assigns initial Aa3 rating to Town of Plattsburgh, NY's GOs

New York, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Aa3 rating to the Town of Plattsburgh, New York's $10 million Public Improvement Serial Bonds, Series 2020. Concurrently, we have assigned a Aa3 issuer rating. The issuer rating is equivalent to the town's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax rating (GOULT); there is no debt associated with the GOULT security.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating reflects the Town of Plattsburgh's moderately-sized tax base and strong local economy, strong reserves and liquidity grown through successive years of positive operations and manageable fixed costs. The rating also reflects the high proportion of operating revenues derived from sales tax and sales tax revenue shortfalls anticipated due to Coronavirus-driven economic downturn. The town's long term liabilities are somewhat elevated, driven by recent issuances to improve its water and wastewater systems but are expected to remain stable.

We consider the Series 2020 Bonds and the town's outstanding debt to be GOLT because of limitations under New York State law on property tax levy increases. The lack of distinction between the GOLT rating and the issuer rating reflects the town board's ability to override the property tax cap and the faith and credit pledge in support of debt service.

We regard the Coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The Coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action but could affect the town in the current fiscal year which ends in December. The town depends on sales tax revenues for approximately 62.4% of its total revenue and has implemented conservative expense management to offset projected revenue shortfalls. The State of New York is currently experiencing significant declines and delays in sales tax and income tax revenue which, in the absence of federal assistance, will likely result in a decline in sales tax to the town in 2020. Although the town expects to offset any decline in sales tax through spending freezes and conservative revenue anticipation, some draw on financial reserves is likely. The situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the town changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial tax base growth and improvement in resident wealth and incomes

- Stable operations and strong reserves maintained through Coronavirus-driven downturn

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Contraction of tax base and/or local economy

- Material reduction in reserves and liquidity

- Increases in long term liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The town's bonds are secured by the town's general obligation pledge as limited by New York State's Property Tax Cap-Legislation (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011).

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds are being issued to permanently finance outstanding notes. The notes were issued to fund capital improvements to the town's water and wastewater systems.

PROFILE

The Town of Plattsburgh is located in Clinton County (A1) in the North County region along Lake Champlain, which separates New York from Vermont. The town is located approximately 30 miles north of the City of Burlington, VT and 60 miles south of the City of Montreal (Aa2 stable). The population of the town was 11,855 as of 2018.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

