Moody's assigns initial Aa3 to American Chemical Society (DC) series 2020, outlook stable

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Aa3 to the American Chemical Society, DC's proposed $125 million of Taxable Bonds, Series 2020. A stable outlook has been assigned.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of the Aa3 reflects the American Chemical Society's (ACS) excellent brand and strategic positioning built off intellectual property including the CAS (Chemical Abstract Services) and publications divisions. The ACS's credit quality also benefits from its substantial scale with operating revenue over $600 million in fiscal 2019 ending December 31 and $1.3 billion in total cash and investments. Of total wealth, around $600 million is donor restricted and part of the Petroleum Research Fund program, which funds research grants to nonprofits. Monthly liquidity of $545 million in fiscal 2019 provides a healthy buffer relative to expenses with 355 monthly days cash on hand. Solid operating results, evidenced by a 17% operating cash flow margin in 2019, point to very good financial stewardship. The society's real estate holdings include commercial property in Washington, DC and Columbus, Ohio, and also support credit quality. The practice of regular capital renewal and absence of additional borrowing plans support a forward view of manageable financial leverage.

Credit quality is constrained by revenue concentration with around 90% of the ACS's program revenue coming from electronic and other information services. The highly competitive nature of scientific publishing and potential for change in demand for intellectual property heighten the credit importance of that revenue reliance. While the association has a long record of sound stewardship, its organizational structure includes a board and council elected from membership, which increases the relative likelihood of strategic drift. The current plan of finance will help neutralize the credit impact of the ACS's relatively generous defined benefit pension plan, which was frozen in 2009. Overall leverage remains manageable with pro forma total adjusted debt to operating revenue of just 0.2x.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework. The ACS canceled its spring annual meeting but reports that its primary revenue driver, subscriptions to its information products, has been stable to growing to date. Given the organization's liquidity and strong operating performance, it is relatively well positioned to absorb the pandemic's volatility.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the ACS's revenue prospects remain sound and that wealth and liquidity levels will remain relatively steady, providing excellent support for debt and operations. It also incorporates expectations that financial leverage will remain highly manageable and that proceeds from the series 2020 bonds will effectively neutralize the pension obligation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained gains in total cash and investments including liquidity relative to expenses

- Enhanced diversification of revenue

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant decline of spendable cash and investments

- Sustained weakening of operating performance

- Marked increase in debt

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are an unsecured, general obligation of the American Chemical Society.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds from the series 2020 bonds will be used to fund contributions to the ACS's defined benefit retirement plan of the Institution, for general corporate purposes and to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The American Chemical Society is a non-profit, educational and scientific organization headquartered in Washington, DC with more than 150,000 members worldwide. The society was founded in 1876 and operates under a National Charter established by the US Congress in 1937. The durability of the ACS derives from its member services and intellectual property including its CAS Registry, the most prominent collection of chemical information in the world, and geographically diversified demand. The society manages the Petroleum Research Fund, which manages around $500 million of donor restricted funds that fund petroleum and fossil fuel research at non-profit institutions. Since 1954, the Petroleum Research Fund has funded roughly $700 million in research grants.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1160889. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

