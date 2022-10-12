Moody's assigns initial Aa3 to Stevens Point, WI's water rev. bonds

Assigns Aa3 to sewer rev. bonds and A1 to storm water rev. bonds
New York, October 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Aa3 rating to the City of Stevens Point, WI's $4.4 million Water System Revenue Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's has also assigned a Aa3 rating to the city's $2.9 million Sewerage System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022 and an A1 to the city's $3.5 million Storm Water System Revenue Bonds, Series 2022D. Moody's maintains the Aa3 and A1 ratings on outstanding sewer revenue and storm water revenue bonds, respectively. Following the sale, the city will have about $10 million of water revenue debt, $23 million of sewer revenue debt and $8 million of storm water revenue debt.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa3 rating on the water revenue bonds reflects the system's relatively small operating size with slightly below average resident income, very healthy coverage of net revenue to annual debt service, ample operating liquidity and a low debt burden. The rating also considers the system's solid rate management, with increases subject to approval by the PSC, and strong legal provisions, which include a rate covenant of 1.25x and a debt service reserve sized at the lesser of the standard three-prong test.
The Aa3 rating on the sewer revenue bonds reflect the system's relatively small operating size with slightly below average resident income, healthy coverage of net revenue to annual debt service, ample operating liquidity and a moderate debt burden. The rating also considers the system's strong management and legal provisions, which include a rate covenant of 1.25x and a debt service reserve sized at the lesser of the standard three-prong test.
The A1 rating on the storm water revenue bonds is supported by the system's healthy debt service coverage projections and moderate debt burden, balanced with a very small operating size that has adequate liquidity relative to budget size but is limited on a nominal basis. Active rate management is expected to strengthen liquidity going forward. The rating also incorporates strong legal provisions, which include a rate covenant of 1.25x and a debt service reserve sized at the lesser of the standard three-prong test.
RATING OUTLOOK
Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Significant customer base expansion and growth in operating size (water, sewer, storm water)
- Strengthening of resident income (water, sewer, storm water)
- Sustained maintenance of stronger cash balances (storm water)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Notable contraction in the customer base (water, sewer, storm water)
- Decline in debt service coverage or liquidity to levels weaker than currently projected (water, sewer, storm water)
- Pronounced growth of the system's ratio of debt to operating revenue (water, sewer, storm water)
LEGAL SECURITY
The Series 2022 water revenue bonds are payable from net revenue of the water system.
The Series 2022 sewer revenue bonds are payable from net revenue of the sewer system.
The Series 2022D storm water revenue bonds are payable from net revenue of the storm water system.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the Series 2022 water revenue bonds will fund improvements related to street reconstruction projects in addition to well improvements.
Proceeds from the Series 2022 sewer revenue bonds will fund improvements related to street reconstruction projects.
Proceeds from the Series 2022D storm water revenue bonds will fund improvements related to street reconstruction projects.
PROFILE
The water system is an enterprise utility owned and operated by the City of Stevens Point (Aa2). The system serves customers located within the city as well as a portion of the Village of Park Ridge. The system is governed by the City Council, though rates are subject to approval by the Wisconsin PSC.
The sewer system is an enterprise utility owned and operated by the City of Stevens Point. The system provides essential services to customers located within the city as well as the Township of Hull and the Village of Park Ridge. The system is governed by the City Council which has the independent authority to set sewer rates.
Established in 2013, the storm water system is an enterprise utility owned and operated by the City of Stevens Point. The separated system collects runoff from 2.7 square miles of impervious surface area and either drains into the Wisconsin and Plover Rivers or is stored and infiltrated into the ground. The system is governed by the City Council which has the independent authority to set storm water rates.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386721. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ryan Patton
Lead Analyst
REGIONAL_MIDWEST
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
100 N Riverside Plaza
Suite 2220
Chicago 60606
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Valentina Gomez
Additional Contact
REGIONAL_NE
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653