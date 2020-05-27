Moody's assigns initial Aa3 underlying/Aa3 enhanced to Hammondsport CSD, NY's GOs

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Aa3 underlying and a Aa3 enhanced rating to Hammondsport Central School District, NY's $5,140,000 School District (Serial) Bond, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating reflects Hammondsport Central School District, NY's strong reserves and liquidity maintained over several years. It also reflects the district's rural, moderately-sized tax base, below average resident wealth and incomes and manageable long term liabilities and fixed costs.

The Aa3 enhanced rating is based on additional security provided by the New York State Section 99-b Intercept Program. The program authorizes the state to withhold state aid in order to make bond payments in the event of default. The district's state aid to debt service coverage ratio is 4.4 times thus the district receives the programmatic rating. The outlook on the enhancement program is negative.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action but could affect the district in fiscal 2021 which begins July 1. The district depends on state aid for approximately 33.4% of its operating revenue. The State of New York (Aa1 negative) is currently experiencing significant declines and delays in income tax and sales tax revenue. Unless the federal government provides additional assistance, the state will likely reduce state aid to school districts in 2021 possibly resulting in use of some of the district's financial reserves, property tax increases and/or expense cuts. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the school district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's typically does not assign outlooks to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantive growth in the tax base and local economy

- Improvement in resident wealth and incomes

- Upgrade of the New York Section 99-b programmatic rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Contraction of tax base

- Material depletion of reserves and liquidity

- Significant growth in long term liabilities

- Downgrade of the New York Section 99-b programmatic rating (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the faith and credit of the district and further supported by a pledge of ad valorem taxes which may be levied upon all the taxable real property within the district without limitation as to rate or amount.

The bonds are further secured by the State of New York's commitment to advance available state aid to pay debt service pursuant to the state's Section 99-b intercept program.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds are issued for the construction and reconstruction of school buildings and facilities. Of the $5,140,000 being issued, $2,340,000 will be used to permanently finance notes and $2,800,000 is new money and represents the second and final issuance of indebtedness against the district's 2017 authorization for $5,200,000.

PROFILE

Hammondsport Central School District is located in the Finger Lakes region and serves the towns of Bath, Pulteney, Urbana, Wayne and Wheeler in Steuben County (Aa2) and the town of Tyrone in Schuyler County. The district provides pre-K through high school education to approximately 480 students in a single school building.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

