Moody's assigns initial Aaa to the W.K. Kellogg Foundation Trust's $300 million Series 2020 social bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Aaa rating to the W.K. Kellogg Foundation Trust's Social Bonds, Series 2020 (Taxable), with an anticipated final maturity in 2050. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of the Aaa rating to the W.K. Kellogg Foundation Trust's proposed $300 million of Social Bonds, Series 2020 (Taxable) is underpinned by its $7.4 billion of total cash and investments as of June 30, 2020, entirely free from restrictions, which provide an extremely strong cushion to expenses and proposed debt. Ample monthly liquidity of $1.26 billion covers over four years of expenses. This provides strong flexibility to make distributions to the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the Trust's sole beneficiary, to support grantmaking obligations as well as for unfunded commitments within the Trust's investment portfolio. Strong trustee oversight reinforces the Trust's excellent brand and strategic positioning and financial strategy.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The current bond issue is driven by a request for increased funding by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation in order to increase mission-related giving in response to the pandemic. Therefore, social considerations are a key driver of this rating action. Outside of investment market volatility, the coronavirus pandemic has limited direct impact on the operations of the Trust due to its lack of earned revenue. The trustees, the Foundation's board, and the Foundation's senior leadership team routinely review the Foundation's grantmaking framework and direction and regularly coordinate anticipated funding and grantmaking levels.

Offsetting credit factors include the Trust's complete reliance on investment income and related exposure to potential investment losses in addition to a well above average investment concentration, with approximately half of Trust investments held in Kellogg Company (Baa2 stable) stock. Oversight of any sale of Kellogg Company stock resides solely with the Trust.

All Trust distributions support the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, which executes grantmaking activity. In addition, Foundation representatives execute management functions for both entities, including the investment management of diversified assets, which comprise slightly less than half of the total cash and investments. Annual grantmaking is tied to a 5% spending rate of Trust and Foundation cash and investments for the same year, with almost all financial support provided by the Trust. Annual budgeted grant commitments are conservative, providing the opportunity to increase or slow grantmaking during the fiscal year to accommodate investment fluctuation; funds are typically distributed over a 1-3 year period. Should budgeted spending differ from commitments, the Foundation has an additional fiscal year to balance awards with distributions, preserving long-term viability.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations of strong, steady financial resources that will provide exceptional coverage of operating expenses and debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Meaningful diminishment of financial reserves through investment losses or spending

- Material increase in financial leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are an unsecured general obligation.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used by the Trust to enable its sole beneficiary, the Kellogg Foundation, to increase its grantmaking through 2022 by approximately 50% to address critical needs of children, families and communities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic as well as urgent issues of racial injustice.

PROFILE

W.K. Kellogg Foundation Trust, based in Battle Creek, Michigan, was established as a charitable trust under Michigan law in 1931 by breakfast cereal innovator and entrepreneur Will Keith Kellogg. The Trust is one of the largest charitable trusts in the United States, with total assets of approximately $7.4 billion as of June 2020. The Trust supports its sole beneficiary, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, and its goal that all children should have an equal opportunity to thrive. The Foundation's grantmaking activities focus on thriving children, working families and equitable communities.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1160889. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

