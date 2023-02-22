Moody's assigns initial Ba2 to Elgin Math & Science Academy Project

Elgin Charter Initiative, d/b/a Elgin Math & Science Academy Charter School

New York, February 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Ba2 rating to the Upper Illinois River Valley Development Authority's approximately $14.68 million Educational Facility Revenue Bonds (Elgin Math & Science Academy Project), Series 2023A and $285,000 Educational Facility Revenue Bonds (Elgin Math & Science Academy Project), Taxable Series 2023B. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba2 rating incorporates Elgin Math & Science Academy Charter School's (EMSA) competitive academic performance compared to its local district. EMSA's solid demand and enrollment trends also reflect a strong competitive profile for the school. EMSA benefits from a stable authorizing and funding environment with its charter and funding flowing from the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE). In addition, despite EMSA's short history the academy has an experienced management team, which has worked in Illinois charter schools for over a decade. These are all key credit strengths that help to balance other challenges. EMSA's enrollment, even at full capacity, is quite small, which materially limits operating flexibility. Management also expects sizeable contributions from fundraising over the next several years, despite a limited demonstrated ability to achieve its goals. Post issuance EMSA's leverage will be substantial. Other minor risks include not reaching full enrollment until fall 2023, and a limited operating history as the school transitions from growing to stabilizing its operations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable given our expectation that the school will reach full enrollment over the next 12 to 18 months and complete its renovations on time and on budget. The outlook also incorporates an expectation that the school will be able to meet budgeted targets for debt service coverage following the expiration of capitalized interest in 2025.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- On time and on budget completion of ongoing construction projects

- Meeting enrollment projections - A post capitalized interest coverage and liquidity trend above 1.2x and over 100 days cash on hand - Per pupil funding exceeding expectations

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Inability to meet projected enrollment or financial targets

- Weak liquidity or coverage levels that impair operating flexibility - Charter renewal which results in materially costly findings or term that is less than five years

LEGAL SECURITY

Repayment of the bonds is through a Loan Agreement between the Upper Illinois River Valley Development Authority (the issuer) and Elgin Charter School Initiative, d/b/a Elgin Math & Science Academy Charter School (the obligor/borrower). Under the Master Indenture, bond repayment is secured by a gross revenue pledge of EMSA's unrestricted revenues, including all per-pupil revenues. Repayment of the bonds is also enhanced by a mortgage interest on all of EMSA's facilities and properties and a pledge of certain funds held under the indenture.

The debts service covenant is adequate at 1.1x debt service coverage commencing June 30, 2024. However, if debt service coverage ratio falls below 1.1x, but is at least 1.0x EMSA will engage a management consultant, unless EMSA has over 75 days cash on hand. An event of default arising from failure to achieve the debt service coverage ratio shall only occur if the ratio is below 1.0x, unless the Borrower has at least 120 days cash on hand as of the end of such fiscal year. Failure to achieve a debt service ratio of at least 1.0 by the end of the next fiscal year shall constitute an event of default regardless of days cash on hand. The Days Cash on Hand covenant is weak. If the days cash on hand is less than 45 days EMSA shall engage a management consultant and will not trigger an event of default. However, failure to maintain at least 30 days cash on hand is an event of default. Additional covenants include an additional bonds test which requires a historical coverage ratio for the most recent audit year of at least 1.1x debt Service and a projected coverage ratio that requires 1.1x for first full year after the new assets financed are placed in service. The debt service reserve fund is the least of 10% of principal amount of bonds, 125% of annual debt service, or 100% of MADS and will be funded by a grant from IFF.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2023A and Taxable Series 2023B bonds proceeds will be used to refinance the existing, taxable $7 million IFF Loan and $5.7 million will be used finance the renovations to the Admin. Building Project. In addition, the $119,200 will reimburse the school for cash outlay. Lastly funds will be used to fund capitalized interest for approximately 18 months.

PROFILE

Founded in 2018, Elgin Math & Science Academy Charter School (EMSA) is located in the city of Elgin, Illinois which municipality is part of U-46, the second largest school district in the state with enrollment with roughly 35,000 students. EMSA is chartered for K-8 and a target enrollment of 468 students. EMSA operates on a single 22 acre campus with 7 buildings. As of academic year 2022-23 the school was fully enrolled serving 412 students in grades K-7, with grade 8 expected to be added in Fall 2023. EMSA is one of eleven charter schools directly authorized by the Illinois State Board of Education (IBSE). In December 2022, the school was approved to receive its second charter for five years, the maximum length allowed under statute by IBSE. The second charter will commence on July 1, 2023 and expire on June 30, 2028. The school out performs the district on standardized tests and is fully credentialed as an EL Education model, a hands on inquiry based instruction model pioneered with Outward Bound.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Charter Schools published in September 2016 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64397. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

