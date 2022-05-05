Moody's assigns initial Ba2 to Innovation Montessori, Inc., FL's revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial Ba2 rating to the Florida Development Finance Corporation's $26.63 million Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds (Innovation Montessori, Inc. Projects), Series 2022A and $365,000 Taxable Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds (Innovation Montessori, Inc. Projects), Series 2022B. Following the sale, the school will have approximately $27 million in outstanding revenue debt. A stable outlook has also been assigned.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba2 rating assignment incorporates Innovation Montessori (IM), Inc.'s solid enrollment and demand in pre-Kindergarten through grade 8, the growing population and large student base in Ocoee and in Orange County School District (Aa1 stable), strong governance and the school's good relationship with its authorizer. The school faces potential challenges in achieving full enrollment at its high school, as this will require a materially improved conversion of grade 8 to grade 9 students. Likewise, retention will need to improve in the high school between grades 9 and 12.

The rating Ba2 reflects very weak liquidity. Improvement of the school's liquid reserves will be critical over the next several years. Weak coverage levels, which are projected to persist for the foreseeable future, are highly dependent on IM meeting enrollment projections. In addition, post issuance the school will be heavily leveraged, though favorably, it has no additional debt plans. Lastly, IM needs to make improvements to the high school it expects to bring on line by August of 2022, and the rating reflects some construction and completion risk as well.

As an initial rating, governance is considered a key credit driver in this rating. The school exhibits a demonstrated history of strong governance with a diversely skilled and active board and a in house management team that works closely with the board broadly and with the finance committee specifically.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the school's strong governance, coupled with a healthy wait list, and established operating history will continue to support stable operations going forward. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that the school will grow liquidity and coverage levels and maintain them above covenant requirements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Fully enrolled school at all levels

- Sustained debt service coverage well above projections - Trend of days cash on hand above 100

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in enrollment

- Weakening of core financial metrics- Deterioration of academic performance and competitive position

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2022A and Series 2022B bonds are being issued by the Florida Development Finance Corporation, proceeds of which will be loaned to the borrower, Innovation Montessori, Inc., an obligated group per the loan agreement. The obligated members - the schools, include Innovation Montessori, Inc the parent of Innovation Montessori Ocoee, Innovation Montessori Ocoee High School, Innovation Montessori Ocoee-Casa.

The schools obligation is joint and several, absolute and unconditional and irrevocable pledge. The schools pledge includes all adjusted revenues. Adjusted revenues include school board payments and all operating and nonoperating revenues, receipts, fees, rentals, proceeds, and non-restricted donations. The school board payments including capital outlay funds are the primary source of revenue and are the principal and expected source of repayment of the bonds. Additional security is provided by a first lien mortgage on all obligated group facilities.

The schools receive monthly disbursements from the school board. The schools remit payment of school board disbursements and other funds to the trustee on a monthly basis.

Starting with fiscal year June 30, 2023 bond covenants include a minimum of 1.1x annual debt service coverage disclosed within three weeks of completion of the audited financial statements. The debt service ratio equals available revenues of the obligated group divided by annual debt service of the obligated group. Available revenues include adjusted revenues plus gifts, grants, and donations which can be used to pay operating expenses. The liquidity ratio starts on June 30, 2023, at an amount not less than thirty (30) Days Cash on Hand, and on June 30, 2024, not less than forty-five (45) Days Cash on Hand.

Additional covenants include an additional bonds test based both on projected coverage and historical coverage. The historical debt service coverage ratio in the most recent audited fiscal year must equal at least 1.2x. The debt service coverage ratio in the two fiscal years immediately following completion of the newly financed project must equal at least 1.2x on all debt. Total debt and line of credits shall not exceed 15% of adjusted revenues. A debt service fund, funded at Maximum Annual Debt Service, will be fund with bond proceeds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to finance the acquisition and renovation of the existing facilities, which are currently leased, and acquire and improve a high school facility.

PROFILE

Innovation Montessori, Inc. is the parent organization under which three schools operate. The three schools include a private pre-Kindergarten- Innovation Montessori Ocoee-Casa, the charter Innovation Montessori Ocoee serving kindergarten through grade 8, and the charter Innovation Montessori Ocoee High school serving grade 9 through grade 12. The schools serves approximately 907 students in fiscal 2022. It expects to reach maximum enrollment of 1,088 by fall 2025 as the high school becomes fully enrolled.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Charter Schools published in September 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1039451. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

